SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue of $60.7 million, in-line with expectations and up 5.2% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin of 81.1%; non-GAAP gross margin of 81.9% as a result of continued focus on operational execution of business model goals in spite of near-term volatility in the market.

GAAP net income of $9.7 million (16.0% of revenue), or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.0 million (6.9% of revenue) or $0.05 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income of $12.7 million (21.0% of revenue), or $0.17 per diluted share (non-GAAP EPS) compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.9 million (17.2% of revenue) or $0.13 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

The Company returned $7.5 million to investors, having repurchased 230,500 shares at an average price of $13.19 for a total of $3.0 million and having paid $4.5 million in cash dividends in the quarter.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable June 3, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2024.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial statements below.

" A10 continued to successfully navigate market volatility, as our diversification enabled us to address near-term Service Provider fluctuations, delivering solid first quarter results in-line with expectations," said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. " Our service provider customers are committed to improving network throughput and security, and A10's solutions are designed into long-term initiatives that help them achieve their mission critical goals. When investments are made, we benefit, as we did in this quarter. The economic environment remains somewhat unpredictable and the first quarter represents an encouraging data point."

" Recent and ongoing investments to better position A10 to target the evolving needs of the enterprise market are beginning to show results," continued Trivedi. " Deferred revenue grew faster in Q1 than overall revenue, representative of the buying behavior of the enterprise customer base. We believe enterprise revenue will continue to grow throughout the year based on active pipeline and customer engagements. Security solutions continue to be in demand, and security solutions were 61% of A10's consolidated revenue, in line with our long-term strategic goal. Simultaneously, we have continued to invest in R&D to address the evolving needs of our customers including AI solutions."

" A10's focus on diversification, both in terms of customer type and region, continues to provide a durable foundation as we navigate this period of volatility," concluded Trivedi. " Our business model enables us to maintain solid profitability, even while we increase R&D investments to drive future growth, allowing us to continue to return capital to shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding our quarterly dividend payments and stock repurchase program, strategy, growth, customer opportunities, profitability, revenue and expectations for 2024, market trends, investments and return of capital. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include any unforeseen need for capital which may require us to divert funds we may have otherwise used for the dividend program or stock repurchase program, which may in turn negatively impact our ability to administer the quarterly dividends or the repurchase of our common stock; a significant decline in global macroeconomic or political conditions that have an adverse impact on our business and financial results; business interruptions related to our supply chain; our ability to manage our business and expenses if customers cancel or delay orders; execution risks related to closing key deals and improving our execution; the continued market adoption of our products; our ability to successfully anticipate market needs and opportunities; our timely development of new products and features; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; any loss or delay of expected purchases by our largest end-customers; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; competitive and execution risks related to cloud-based computing trends; our ability to attract and retain new end-customers and our largest end-consumers; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; changes demanded by our customers in the deployment and payment model for our products; continued growth in markets relating to network security; the success of any future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services or technologies; the ability of our sales team to execute well; our ability to shorten our close cycles; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; variations in product mix or geographic locations of our sales; risks associated with our presence in international markets; weaknesses or deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting; our ability to timely file periodic reports required to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and other risks that are described in "Risk Factors" in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 29, 2024. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share (or non-GAAP EPS), non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

A10 Networks considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance and are used by the company's management for that purpose.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define non-GAAP net income as our GAAP net income excluding: (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) restructuring expense, (iii) cyber incident remediation expense and (iv) income tax effect of non-GAAP items (i) to (iii) listed above. We define non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as our non-GAAP net income divided by our basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We define non-GAAP gross profit as our GAAP gross profit excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) restructuring expense and (iii) cyber incident remediation expense. We define non-GAAP gross margin as our non-GAAP gross profit divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating income as our GAAP income from operations excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) restructuring expense and (iii) cyber incident remediation expense. We define non-GAAP operating margin as our non-GAAP operating income divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses excluding (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) restructuring expense and (iii) cyber incident remediation expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net income excluding (i) interest and other (income) expense, net, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) provision for income taxes, (iv) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (v) restructuring expense and (vi) cyber incident remediation expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating results.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides security and infrastructure solutions for on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge-cloud environments. Our 7000+ customers span global large enterprises and communications, cloud and web service providers who must ensure business-critical applications and networks are secure, available, and efficient. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit A10networks.com and follow us at A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net revenue: Products $ 30,069 $ 31,182 Services 30,606 26,509 Total net revenue 60,675 57,691 Cost of net revenue: Products 6,799 6,083 Services 4,645 4,133 Total cost of net revenue 11,444 10,216 Gross profit 49,231 47,475 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 21,214 22,334 Research and development 14,063 11,665 General and administrative 6,741 7,309 Total operating expenses 42,018 41,308 Income from operations 7,213 6,167 Non-operating income (expense), net: Interest income 1,681 973 Other income (expense), net 2,326 (2,218 ) Non-operating income (expense), net 4,007 (1,245 ) Income before provision for income taxes 11,220 4,922 Provision for income taxes 1,494 964 Net income $ 9,726 $ 3,958 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.05 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 74,451 74,001 Diluted 75,318 75,541

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 9,726 $ 3,958 Non-GAAP items: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 3,989 3,970 Restructuring expense - 1,861 Cyber incident remediation expense - 1,353 Income tax-effect of non-GAAP items (970 ) (1,215 ) Total non-GAAP items 3,019 5,969 Non-GAAP net income $ 12,745 $ 9,927 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.05 Non-GAAP items: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 0.05 0.05 Restructuring expense - 0.03 Cyber incident remediation expense - 0.02 Income tax-effect of non-GAAP items (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Total non-GAAP items 0.04 0.08 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 74,451 74,001 Diluted 75,318 75,541

Net income and earnings per share excluding adjustments are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental financial measures to enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these adjustments on reported results. These financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows provided by operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our adjusted net income and earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because companies may not all calculate adjusted net income and earnings per share in the same manner.

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except par value, on a GAAP Basis) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,909 $ 97,244 Marketable securities 59,163 62,056 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,181 and $405, respectively 55,906 74,307 Inventory 24,895 23,522 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,225 14,695 Total current assets 276,098 271,824 Property and equipment, net 30,254 29,876 Goodwill 1,307 1,307 Deferred tax assets, net 62,323 62,725 Other non-current assets 25,676 24,077 Total assets $ 395,658 $ 389,809 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,049 $ 7,024 Accrued liabilities 24,466 21,388 Deferred revenue 83,345 82,657 Total current liabilities 112,860 111,069 Deferred revenue, non-current 57,561 58,677 Other non-current liabilities 10,928 12,187 Total liabilities 181,349 181,933 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 89,309 and 89,003 shares issued and 74,434 and 74,359 shares outstanding, respectively 1 1 Treasury stock, at cost: 14,875 and 14,644 shares, respectively (153,948 ) (150,909 ) Additional paid-in-capital 491,164 486,958 Dividends paid (42,091 ) (37,619 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (59 ) (71 ) Accumulated deficit (80,758 ) (90,484 ) Total stockholders' equity 214,309 207,876 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 395,658 $ 389,809

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 9,726 $ 3,958 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,692 2,106 Stock-based compensation 3,839 3,742 Other non-cash items 456 (169 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 17,684 5,687 Inventory (2,187 ) (1,522 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,549 1,519 Accounts payable (2,707 ) (676 ) Accrued liabilities 1,820 (16,997 ) Deferred revenue (428 ) 1,506 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 32,444 (846 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 4,391 - Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 39,899 29,263 Purchases of marketable securities (40,722 ) (21,221 ) Capital expenditures (2,925 ) (2,675 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 643 5,367 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans 89 473 Repurchase of common stock (3,039 ) - Payments for dividends (4,472 ) (4,446 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,422 ) (3,973 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 25,665 548 Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 97,244 67,971 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 122,909 $ 68,519 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfers between inventory and property and equipment $ 813 $ 824 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 732 $ 142

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 49,231 $ 47,475 GAAP gross margin 81.1 % 82.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 471 444 Restructuring expense - 42 Cyber incident remediation expense - 3 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 49,702 $ 47,964 Non-GAAP gross margin 81.9 % 83.1 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP total operating expenses $ 42,018 $ 41,308 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax (3,518 ) (3,526 ) Restructuring expense - (1,819 ) Cyber incident remediation expense - (1,350 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 38,500 $ 34,613

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP income from operations $ 7,213 $ 6,167 GAAP operating margin 11.9 % 10.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 3,989 3,970 Restructuring expense - 1,861 Cyber incident remediation expense - 1,353 Non-GAAP operating income $ 11,202 $ 13,351 Non-GAAP operating margin 18.5 % 23.1 %

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 9,726 $ 3,958 GAAP net income margin 16.0 % 6.9 % Exclude: Interest and other (income) expense, net (4,007 ) 1,245 Exclude: Depreciation and amortization 2,692 2,106 Exclude: Provision for income taxes 1,494 964 EBITDA 9,905 8,273 Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 3,989 3,970 Exclude: Restructuring expense - 1,861 Exclude: Cyber incident remediation expense - 1,353 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,894 $ 15,457 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.9 % 26.8 %

