BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and reported its financial results.

Additional information regarding our results of operations, properties, and tenants can be found in our First Quarter 2024 Investor Package, which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.jbgsmith.com. We encourage investors to consider the information presented here with the information in that document.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income (loss), Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Core FFO attributable to common shareholders were:

FIRST QUARTER COMPARISON in millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) (1) $ (32.3 ) $ (0.36 ) $ 21.2 $ 0.19 FFO $ 10.7 $ 0.12 $ 33.0 $ 0.29 Core FFO $ 26.9 $ 0.29 $ 37.2 $ 0.33

_____________

(1) Includes gain on the sale of real estate totaling $197,000 and $40.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Includes impairment loss of $17.2 million related to non-depreciable real estate assets recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Annualized Net Operating Income ("NOI") for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $307.5 million, compared to $322.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, at our share. Excluding the assets that were taken out of service, sold or recapitalized, Annualized NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $300.8 million, compared to $299.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, at our share. The increase in Annualized NOI excluding the assets that were taken out of service, sold or recapitalized was substantially attributable to (i) rent escalations related to ground leases in which we are the lessor, (ii) lower non-reimbursable operating expenses and real estate taxes, partially offset by tenant vacates in our commercial portfolio; and (iii) lower other revenue in our multifamily portfolio.

Same Store NOI ("SSNOI") at our share increased 6.5% quarter-over-quarter to $75.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in SSNOI was substantially attributable to (i) higher rents and occupancy, partially offset by higher operating expenses in our multifamily portfolio and (ii) burn off of rent abatements and lower bad debt, real estate taxes and operating expenses, partially offset by lower occupancy in our commercial portfolio.



Operating Portfolio

The operating multifamily portfolio was 95.9% leased and 94.3% occupied as of March 31, 2024, compared to 96.0% and 94.7% as of December 31, 2023, at our share.

Across our multifamily portfolio, we increased effective rents by 9.4% upon renewal for first quarter lease expirations while achieving a 52.4% renewal rate.

The operating commercial portfolio was 84.6% leased and 83.1% occupied as of March 31, 2024, compared to 86.3% and 84.9% as of December 31, 2023, at our share.

Executed approximately 99,000 square feet of office leases at our share during the three months ended March 31, 2024, comprising approximately 31,000 square feet of first-generation leases and approximately 68,000 square feet of second-generation leases, which generated a 0.4% rental rate increase on a cash basis and a 1.9% rental rate increase on a GAAP basis.

Development Portfolio

Under-Construction

As of March 31, 2024, we had two multifamily assets under construction consisting of 1,583 units at our share.

Development Pipeline

As of March 31, 2024, we had 18 assets in the development pipeline consisting of 9.3 million square feet of estimated potential development density at our share.

Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services Business

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, revenue from third-party real estate services, including reimbursements, was $17.9 million. Excluding reimbursements and service revenue from our interests in real estate ventures, revenue from our third-party asset management and real estate services business was $7.8 million, primarily driven by $5.0 million of property and asset management fees, $1.1 million of leasing fees and $1.0 million of other service revenue.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, our total enterprise value was approximately $4.0 billion, comprising 104.8 million common shares and units valued at $1.7 billion, and debt (net of premium / (discount) and deferred financing costs) at our share of $2.6 billion, less cash and cash equivalents at our share of $227.1 million.

As of March 31, 2024, we had $220.5 million of cash and cash equivalents ($227.1 million of cash and cash equivalents at our share), and $749.5 million of availability under our revolving credit facility.

Net Debt to annualized Adjusted EBITDA at our share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 9.3x, and our Net Debt / total enterprise value was 58.4% as of March 31, 2024.

Investing and Financing Activities

On January 22, 2024, we sold North End Retail, a retail asset in our multifamily portfolio with 27,355 square feet in Washington, DC, for $14.3 million.

On February 13, 2024, one of our unconsolidated real estate ventures sold Central Place Tower, a commercial asset with 551,594 square feet in Arlington, Virginia, for $162.5 million at our 50.0% share.

We repaid all amounts outstanding under our revolving credit facility.

We repurchased and retired 3.0 million common shares for $49.4 million, a weighted average purchase price per share of $16.50.

Dividends

On April 25, 2024, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per common share, payable on May 24, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2024.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 13.7 million square feet of high-growth multifamily, office and retail assets at share, 98% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.3 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Consequently, the future results, financial condition and business of JBG SMITH Properties ("JBG SMITH", the "Company", "we", "us", "our" or similar terms) may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximate", "hypothetical", "potential", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "would", "may" or similar expressions in this earnings release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: our annual dividend per share and dividend yield; whether in the case of our under-construction assets and assets in the development pipeline, estimated square feet, estimated number of units and estimated potential development density are accurate; expected timing, completion, modifications and delivery dates for the projects we are developing; the ability of any or all of our demand drivers to materialize and their effect on economic impact, job growth, expansion of public transportation and related demand in the National Landing submarket; planned infrastructure and educational improvements related to Amazon's additional headquarters and the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus; our development plans related to National Landing; whether we will be able to successfully shift the majority of our portfolio to multifamily; and whether the allocation of capital to our share repurchase plan has any impact on our share price.

Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. These factors include, among others: adverse economic conditions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, the timing of and costs associated with development and property improvements, financing commitments, and general competitive factors. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and the Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof.

Pro Rata Information

We present certain financial information and metrics in this release "at JBG SMITH Share," which refers to our ownership percentage of consolidated and unconsolidated assets in real estate ventures (collectively, "real estate ventures") as applied to these financial measures and metrics. Financial information "at JBG SMITH Share" is calculated on an asset-by-asset basis by applying our percentage economic interest to each applicable line item of that asset's financial information. "At JBG SMITH Share" information, which we also refer to as being "at share," "our pro rata share" or "our share," is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Given that a substantial portion of our assets are held through real estate ventures, we believe this form of presentation, which presents our economic interests in the partially owned entities, provides investors valuable information regarding a significant component of our portfolio, its composition, performance and capitalization.

We do not control the unconsolidated real estate ventures and do not have a legal claim to our co-venturers' share of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses. The operating agreements of the unconsolidated real estate ventures generally allow each co-venturer to receive cash distributions to the extent there is available cash from operations. The amount of cash each investor receives is based upon specific provisions of each operating agreement and varies depending on certain factors including the amount of capital contributed by each investor and whether any investors are entitled to preferential distributions.

With respect to any such third-party arrangement, we would not be in a position to exercise sole decision-making authority regarding the property, real estate venture or other entity, and may, under certain circumstances, be exposed to economic risks not present were a third-party not involved. We and our respective co-venturers may each have the right to trigger a buy-sell or forced sale arrangement, which could cause us to sell our interest, or acquire our co-venturers' interests, or to sell the underlying asset, either on unfavorable terms or at a time when we otherwise would not have initiated such a transaction. Our real estate ventures may be subject to debt, and the repayment or refinancing of such debt may require equity capital calls. To the extent our co-venturers do not meet their obligations to us or our real estate ventures or they act inconsistent with the interests of the real estate venture, we may be adversely affected. Because of these limitations, the non-GAAP "at JBG SMITH Share" financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial statements as reported under GAAP.

Occupancy, non-GAAP financial measures, leverage metrics, operating assets and operating metrics presented in our investor package exclude our 10.0% subordinated interest in one commercial building, our 33.5% subordinated interest in four commercial buildings, our 49.0% interest in three commercial buildings and our 9.9% interest in one commercial building, as well as the associated non-recourse mortgage loans, held through unconsolidated real estate ventures, as our investment in each real estate venture is zero, we do not anticipate receiving any near-term cash flow distributions from the real estate ventures, and we have not guaranteed their obligations or otherwise committed to providing financial support.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures. For these measures, we have provided an explanation of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated and why JBG SMITH's management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding JBG SMITH's financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in this earnings release. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to "at share" financial information, the following non-GAAP measures are included in this release:

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") and "Adjusted EBITDA" are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and EBITDAre are used by management as supplemental operating performance measures, which we believe help investors and lenders meaningfully evaluate and compare our operating performance from period-to-period by removing from our operating results the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges from our outstanding debt and the impact of our interest rate swaps and caps) and certain non-cash expenses (primarily depreciation and amortization expense on our assets). EBITDAre is computed in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines EBITDAre as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses on sales of real estate and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, including our share of such adjustments of unconsolidated real estate ventures. These supplemental measures may help investors and lenders understand our ability to incur and service debt and to make capital expenditures. EBITDA and EBITDAre are not substitutes for net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDAre adjusted for items we believe are not representative of ongoing operating results, such as Transaction and Other Costs, impairment write-downs of non-depreciable real estate, gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt, earnings (losses) and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures, lease liability adjustments, income from investments, business interruption insurance proceeds, litigation settlement proceeds and share-based compensation expense related to the Formation Transaction and special equity awards. We believe that adjusting such items not considered part of our comparable operations, provides a meaningful measure to evaluate and compare our performance from period-to-period.

Because EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, we use EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP financial measures. Additionally, we believe that users of these measures should consider EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with net income (loss) and other GAAP measures in understanding our operating results.

Funds from Operations ("FFO"), "Core FFO" and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") are non-GAAP financial measures. FFO is computed in accordance with the definition established by Nareit in the Nareit FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization expense related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, including our share of such adjustments for unconsolidated real estate ventures.

Core FFO represents FFO adjusted to exclude items which we believe are not representative of ongoing operating results, such as Transaction and Other Costs, impairment write-downs of non-depreciable real estate, gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt, earnings (losses) and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures, share-based compensation expense related to the Formation Transaction and special equity awards, lease liability adjustments, income from investments, business interruption insurance proceeds, litigation settlement proceeds, amortization of the management contracts intangible and the mark-to-market of derivative instruments, including our share of such adjustments for unconsolidated real estate ventures.

FAD represents Core FFO adjusted for recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures, net deferred rent activity, third-party lease liability assumption (payments) refunds, recurring share-based compensation expense, accretion of acquired below-market leases, net of amortization of acquired above-market leases, amortization of debt issuance costs and other non-cash income and charges, including our share of such adjustments for unconsolidated real estate ventures. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure that management believes provides useful information as it relates to our ability to fund dividends.

We believe FFO, Core FFO and FAD are meaningful non-GAAP financial measures useful in comparing our levered operating performance from period-to-period and as compared to similar real estate companies because these non-GAAP measures exclude real estate depreciation and amortization expense, which implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time rather than fluctuating based on market conditions, and other non-comparable income and expenses. FFO, Core FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO, Core FFO and FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

"Net Debt" is a non-GAAP financial measurement. Net Debt represents our total consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness less cash and cash equivalents at our share. Net Debt is an important component in the calculations of Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt / total enterprise value. We believe that Net Debt is a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure useful to investors because we review Net Debt as part of the management of our overall financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage. We may utilize a considerable portion of our cash and cash equivalents at any given time for purposes other than debt reduction. In addition, cash and cash equivalents at our share may not be solely controlled by us. The deduction of cash and cash equivalents at our share from consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness in the calculation of Net Debt, therefore, should not be understood to mean that it is available exclusively for debt reduction at any given time.

Net Operating Income ("NOI") and "Annualized NOI" are non-GAAP financial measures management uses to assess an asset's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. We use NOI internally as a performance measure and believe NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only property related revenue (which includes base rent, tenant reimbursements and other operating revenue, net of Free Rent and payments associated with assumed lease liabilities) less operating expenses and ground rent for operating leases, if applicable. NOI also excludes deferred rent, related party management fees, interest expense, and certain other non-cash adjustments, including the accretion of acquired below-market leases and the amortization of acquired above-market leases and below-market ground lease intangibles. Management uses NOI as a supplemental performance measure of our assets and believes it provides useful information to investors because it reflects only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the asset level, excluding non-cash items. In addition, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful starting point for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. However, because NOI excludes depreciation and amortization expense and captures neither the changes in the value of our assets that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our assets, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact the financial performance of our assets, the utility of NOI as a measure of the operating performance of our assets is limited. NOI presented by us may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define these measures differently. We believe to facilitate a clear understanding of our operating results, NOI should be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders as presented in our financial statements. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity or our ability to make distributions. Annualized NOI represents NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2024 multiplied by four. Management believes Annualized NOI provides useful information in understanding our financial performance over a 12-month period, however, investors and other users are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to our calculation of Annualized NOI. Actual NOI for any 12-month period will depend on a number of factors beyond our ability to control or predict, including general capital markets and economic conditions, any bankruptcy, insolvency, default or other failure to pay rent by one or more of our tenants and the destruction of one or more of our assets due to terrorist attack, natural disaster or other casualty, among others. We do not undertake any obligation to update our calculation to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this earnings release. There can be no assurance that the Annualized NOI shown will reflect our actual results of operations over any 12-month period.

Definitions

"Development Pipeline" refers to assets that have the potential to commence construction subject to receipt of full entitlements, completion of design and market conditions where we (i) own land or control the land through a ground lease or (ii) are under a long-term conditional contract to purchase, or enter into, a leasehold interest with respect to land.

"Estimated Potential Development Density" reflects management's estimate of developable gross square feet based on our current business plans with respect to real estate owned or controlled as of March 31, 2024. Our current business plans may contemplate development of less than the maximum potential development density for individual assets. As market conditions change, our business plans, and therefore, the Estimated Potential Development Density, could change accordingly. Given timing, zoning requirements and other factors, we make no assurance that Estimated Potential Development Density amounts will become actual density to the extent we complete development of assets for which we have made such estimates.

"First-generation" is a lease on space that had been vacant for at least nine months or a lease on newly delivered space.

"Formation Transaction" refers collectively to the spin-off on July 17, 2017 of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Vornado Realty Trust's Washington, DC segment, which operated as Vornado / Charles E. Smith, and the acquisition of the management business and certain assets and liabilities of The JBG Companies.

"Free Rent" means the amount of base rent and tenant reimbursements that are abated according to the applicable lease agreement(s).

"GAAP" means accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

"In-Service" refers to multifamily or commercial operating assets that are at or above 90% leased or have been operating and collecting rent for more than 12 months as of March 31, 2024.

"Non-Same Store" refers to all operating assets excluded from the same store pool.

"Same Store" refers to the pool of assets that were in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared, excluding assets for which significant redevelopment, renovation or repositioning occurred during either of the periods being compared.

"Second-generation" is a lease on space that had been vacant for less than nine months.

"Transaction and Other Costs" include pursuit costs related to completed, potential and pursued transactions, demolition costs, and severance and other costs.

"Under-Construction" refers to assets that were under construction during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) in thousands March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land and improvements $ 1,187,685 $ 1,194,737 Buildings and improvements 4,283,889 4,021,322 Construction in progress, including land 427,524 659,103 5,899,098 5,875,162 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,379,090 ) (1,338,403 ) Real estate, net 4,520,008 4,536,759 Cash and cash equivalents 220,514 164,773 Restricted cash 39,752 35,668 Tenant and other receivables 40,223 44,231 Deferred rent receivable 178,111 171,229 Investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures 104,782 264,281 Deferred leasing costs, net 79,538 81,477 Intangible assets, net 54,401 56,616 Other assets, net 168,021 163,481 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,405,350 $ 5,518,515 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage loans, net $ 1,816,508 $ 1,783,014 Revolving credit facility - 62,000 Term loans, net 717,391 717,172 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 133,084 124,874 Other liabilities, net 129,489 138,869 Total liabilities 2,796,472 2,825,929 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 435,529 440,737 Total equity 2,173,349 2,251,849 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 5,405,350 $ 5,518,515

_____________

Note: For complete financial statements, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 REVENUE Property rental $ 122,636 $ 124,033 Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements 17,868 22,784 Other revenue 4,680 6,145 Total revenue 145,184 152,962 EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization 56,855 53,431 Property operating 35,279 35,612 Real estate taxes 13,795 15,224 General and administrative: Corporate and other 14,973 16,123 Third-party real estate services 22,327 23,823 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards - 351 Transaction and other costs 1,514 2,472 Total expenses 144,743 147,036 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Income from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net 975 433 Interest and other income, net 2,100 4,077 Interest expense (30,160 ) (26,842 ) Gain on the sale of real estate, net 197 40,700 Impairment loss (17,211 ) - Total other income (expense) (44,099 ) 18,368 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT (43,658 ) 24,294 Income tax benefit 1,468 16 NET INCOME (LOSS) (42,190 ) 24,310 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 4,534 (3,363 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,380 224 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (32,276 ) $ 21,171 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.36 ) $ 0.19 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED 92,635 114,052

_____________

Note: For complete financial statements, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ (42,190 ) $ 24,310 Depreciation and amortization expense 56,855 53,431 Interest expense 30,160 26,842 Income tax benefit (1,468 ) (16 ) Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 2,552 3,664 EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests - 30 EBITDA $ 45,909 $ 108,261 Gain on the sale of real estate, net (197 ) (40,700 ) Gain on the sale of unconsolidated real estate assets (480 ) - EBITDAre $ 45,232 $ 67,561 Transaction and other costs, net of noncontrolling interests (1) 1,514 2,472 Income from investments, net (58 ) (1,861 ) Impairment loss related to non-depreciable real estate 17,211 - Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards - 351 Earnings and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (213 ) (167 ) Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments - 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,686 $ 68,358 Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (2) 9.3 x 7.8 x March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share) Consolidated indebtedness (3) $ 2,524,430 $ 2,344,304 Unconsolidated indebtedness (3) 66,413 87,832 Total consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness 2,590,843 2,432,136 Less: cash and cash equivalents 227,132 291,799 Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share) $ 2,363,711 $ 2,140,337

_____________

Note: All EBITDA measures as shown above are attributable to common limited partnership units ("OP Units") and certain fully vested incentive equity awards that may be convertible into OP Units.

(1) Includes pursuit costs related to completed, potential and pursued transactions, demolition costs, severance and other costs. (2) Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA is annualized by multiplying by four. (3) Net of premium/discount and deferred financing costs.

FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 FFO and Core FFO Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (32,276 ) $ 21,171 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (4,534 ) 3,363 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,380 ) (224 ) Net income (loss) (42,190 ) 24,310 Gain on the sale of real estate, net of tax (1,409 ) (40,700 ) Gain on the sale of unconsolidated real estate assets (480 ) - Real estate depreciation and amortization 55,187 51,611 Pro rata share of real estate depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate ventures 1,491 2,760 FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests - 224 FFO Attributable to OP Units $ 12,599 $ 38,205 FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,921 ) (5,203 ) FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 10,678 $ 33,002 FFO attributable to OP Units $ 12,599 $ 38,205 Transaction and other costs, net of tax and noncontrolling interests (1) 1,144 2,373 Income from investments, net of tax (44 ) (1,405 ) Impairment loss related to non-depreciable real estate 17,211 - Loss from mark-to-market on derivative instruments, net of noncontrolling interests 42 2,541 Earnings and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (213 ) (167 ) Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards - 351 Amortization of management contracts intangible, net of tax 1,054 1,106 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments - 36 Core FFO Attributable to OP Units $ 31,793 $ 43,040 Core FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (4,849 ) (5,862 ) Core FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 26,944 $ 37,178 FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.29 Core FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.33 Weighted average shares - diluted (FFO and Core FFO) 92,786 114,062

See footnotes under table below.

FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 FAD Core FFO attributable to OP Units $ 31,793 $ 43,040 Recurring capital expenditures and Second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions (2) (9,035 ) (7,794 ) Straight-line and other rent adjustments (3) (1,430 ) (8,377 ) Third-party lease liability assumption (payments) refunds - 95 Share-based compensation expense 9,379 9,348 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,902 1,307 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 459 402 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 294 355 FAD available to OP Units (A) $ 35,362 $ 38,376 Distributions to common shareholders and unitholders (B) $ 18,998 $ 29,619 FAD Payout Ratio (B÷A) (4) 53.7 % 77.2 % Capital Expenditures Maintenance and recurring capital expenditures $ 1,195 $ 2,973 Share of maintenance and recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated real estate ventures 2 - Second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 7,817 4,742 Share of Second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions from unconsolidated real estate ventures 21 79 Recurring capital expenditures and Second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 9,035 7,794 Non-recurring capital expenditures 3,522 9,693 Share of non-recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated real estate ventures 14 2 First-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 2,895 3,125 Share of First-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions from unconsolidated real estate ventures 51 313 Non-recurring capital expenditures 6,482 13,133 Total JBG SMITH Share of Capital Expenditures $ 15,517 $ 20,927

_____________

(1) Includes pursuit costs related to completed, potential and pursued transactions, demolition costs, severance and other costs. (2) Includes amounts, at JBG SMITH Share, related to unconsolidated real estate ventures. (3) Includes straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and lease incentive amortization. (4) The quarterly FAD payout ratio is not necessarily indicative of an amount for the full year due to fluctuation in the timing of capital expenditures, the commencement of new leases and the seasonality of our operations.

NOI RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (32,276 ) $ 21,171 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 56,855 53,431 General and administrative expense: Corporate and other 14,973 16,123 Third-party real estate services 22,327 23,823 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards - 351 Transaction and other costs 1,514 2,472 Interest expense 30,160 26,842 Impairment loss 17,211 - Income tax benefit (1,468 ) (16 ) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (4,534 ) 3,363 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,380 ) (224 ) Less: Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements revenue 17,868 22,784 Other revenue 11,263 1,726 Income from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net 975 433 Interest and other income, net 2,100 4,077 Gain on the sale of real estate, net 197 40,700 Consolidated NOI 66,979 77,616 NOI attributable to unconsolidated real estate ventures at our share 3,046 4,429 Non-cash rent adjustments (1) (1,430 ) (8,377 ) Other adjustments (2) 5,240 6,845 Total adjustments 6,856 2,897 NOI $ 73,835 $ 80,513 Less: out-of-service NOI loss (3) (3,032 ) (710 ) Operating Portfolio NOI $ 76,867 $ 81,223 Non-Same Store NOI (4) 1,130 10,109 Same Store NOI (5) $ 75,737 $ 71,114 Change in Same Store NOI 6.5 % Number of properties in Same Store pool 41

_____________

(1) Adjustment to exclude straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and lease incentive amortization. (2) Adjustment to include other revenue and payments associated with assumed lease liabilities related to operating properties and to exclude commercial lease termination revenue and related party management fees. (3) Includes the results of our Under-Construction assets and assets in the Development Pipeline. (4) Includes the results of properties that were not In-Service for the entirety of both periods being compared, including disposed properties, and properties for which significant redevelopment, renovation or repositioning occurred during either of the periods being compared. (5) Includes the results of the properties that are owned, operated and In-Service for the entirety of both periods being compared.

Contacts

Kevin Connolly

Executive Vice President, Portfolio Management & Investor Relations

(240) 333-3837

kconnolly@jbgsmith.com