"We continue to follow the same philosophy my parents did when they started Third Federal more than 85 years ago - structuring the company to survive and thrive in any economic scenario," said Chairman and CEO Marc A. Stefanski. "Our tier 1 capital ratio is nearly 11 percent. We don't have commercial loans in our portfolio. It consists of single-family, owner-occupied mortgages with an average credit score of 762 and only 0.19 percent in total delinquencies. Our strong retail deposit base is nearly 100 percent FDIC insured, and deposits have grown $500 million the first six months of the fiscal year. In an effort to offset the challenging rate environment, we are effectively managing both our cost of funds and our expense-to-assets, currently at 1.20 percent, to ensure that Third Federal remains strong, stable, and safe."

The Company reported net income of $20.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, consistent with $20.7 million of net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Changes of note included an increase in net interest income offset by an increase in non-interest expenses.

Net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 3%, to $71.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from $69.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Interest income was higher due to an increase in the average balance and yield of interest-earning cash equivalents and an increase in total yield on loans. The interest rate spread was 1.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 1.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin was 1.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 1.68% for the prior quarter.

During each of the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, there was a $1.0 million release of provision for credit losses. Recoveries of loan amounts previously charged off and low levels of current loan charge-offs resulted in the release of provision. Net recoveries were $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $1.0 million for the previous quarter. The total allowance for credit losses increased $0.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to $94.8 million, or 0.63% of total loans receivable, from $94.6 million, or 0.62% of total loans receivable, at December 31, 2023. The increase was mainly due to an increase in the liability for unfunded commitments. This change was partially offset by a decrease in the provision for losses on loans, resulting from a decrease in the balance of loans held for investment. The total allowance for credit losses included a liability for unfunded commitments of $26.7 million and $25.5 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Total non-interest expenses increased $1.9 million, or 4%, to $52.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from $50.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in marketing costs, but also included increases of $0.4 million in salaries and employee benefits, $0.5 million in office property, equipment and software, and $0.2 million in federal insurance premium and assessments.

Total assets decreased by $36.6 million, or less than 1%, to $17.02 billion at March 31, 2024 from $17.05 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in loans held for investment and Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock partially offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $42.6 million, or 8%, to $594.3 million at March 31, 2024 from $551.8 million at December 31, 2023 due to normal fluctuations and liquidity management.

FHLB stock decreased $14.3 million to $240.4 million at March 31, 2024 from $254.7 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease is a result of stock redemptions by the FHLB. The FHLB has collateral requirements on funds borrowed that dictate the minimum amount of stock owned at any given time.

Loans held for investment, net of allowance and deferred loan expenses, decreased $57.6 million, or less than 1%, to $15.15 billion at March 31, 2024 from $15.21 billion at December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, residential core mortgage loans decreased $178.7 million and the home equity loans and lines of credit portfolio increased

$121.9 million. Repayments and sales of residential mortgage loans held for investment outpaced originations during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The volume of mortgage loan originations remains lower due to a relatively high interest rate environment, resulting in minimal refinance activity.

Compared to December 31, 2023, deposits increased by $14.6 million to $9.94 billion at March 31, 2024, consisting of a $412.6 million increase in retail certificates of deposit ("CDs"), and decreases of $223.3 million in brokered CDs, $95.3 million in savings accounts, $41.3 million in money market deposit accounts, and $39.6 million in checking accounts.

Borrowed funds decreased $75.1 million to $4.96 billion at March 31, 2024 from $5.03 billion at December 31, 2023, as maturing borrowings were paid off with cash and partially replaced with retail deposits.

Fiscal Year-To-Date 2024

The Company reported net income of $41.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income of $38.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023. The $3.3 million increase was mainly due to an increase in non-interest income and a decrease in non-interest expenses, partially offset by a decrease in net interest income.

Net interest income decreased by $4.0 million, or 3%, to $140.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $144.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a change in deposit mix, along with growth in the CD portfolio and repricing of existing CDs. This was partially offset by an increase in the average balance and yield of total interest-earning assets. The interest rate spread was 1.40% for the six months ended March 31, 2024, a 26 basis point decrease from 1.66% for the six months ended March 31, 2023. The net interest margin was 1.70% for the six months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 1.86% for the prior year period.

During each of the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, there was a $2.0 million release of provision for credit losses. Net loan recoveries totaled $2.3 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and $2.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

The total allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2024 was $94.8 million, or 0.63% of total loans receivable, compared to $104.8 million, or 0.69% of total loans receivable, at September 30, 2023. The decrease was almost entirely due to the adoption of recently issued accounting guidance related to the accounting for troubled debt restructurings, which resulted in a $10.2 million reduction to the allowance and a $7.9 million adjustment to retained earnings, net of tax. The allowance for credit losses included $26.7 million and $27.5 million in liabilities for unfunded commitments at March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Total loan delinquencies increased $4.9 million to $28.3 million, or 0.19% of total loans receivable, at March 31, 2024 from $23.4 million, or 0.16% of total loans receivable, at September 30, 2023. Non-accrual loans increased $3.4 million to $35.3 million, or 0.23% of total loans receivable, at March 31, 2024 from $31.9 million, or 0.21% of total loans receivable, at September 30, 2023.

Total non-interest income increased $1.5 million, or 14%, to $12.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 from $10.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was mainly due to a $1.0 million increase in income and death benefits from life insurance contracts. Additionally, there was a $0.5 million increase in other non-interest income that primarily related to changes in fair value on commitments to originate mortgage loans.

Total non-interest expenses decreased $6.3 million, or 6%, to $102.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024, from $108.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and included decreases of $4.9 million in marketing costs and $4.2 million in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by increases of $1.6 million in federal ("FDIC") insurance premiums, $0.7 million in other operating expenses and $0.5 million in office property, equipment and software expenses. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits is primarily related to decreases in staffing and accruals for discretionary incentive payments. FDIC premiums increased due to growth in deposits and a two basis point increase in FDIC assessment rates that went into effect on January 1, 2023. The increase in other operating expenses was mainly due to increases in loan subsidy and down payment assistance programs. These programs expand opportunities for borrowers, particularly those working with our community housing partners, to obtain home financing.

Total assets increased by $99.2 million, or 1%, to $17.02 billion at March 31, 2024 from $16.92 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase was mainly the result of an increases in cash and cash equivalents partially offset by a decrease in loans held for investment.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $127.6 million, or 27%, to $594.3 million at March 31, 2024 from $466.7 million at September 30, 2023 due to normal fluctuations and liquidity management.

Loans held for investment, net of allowance and deferred loan expenses, decreased $16.1 million, or less than 1%, to $15.15 billion at March 31, 2024 from $15.17 billion at September 30, 2023. The residential mortgage loan portfolio decreased $307.4 million, to $11.77 billion, and home equity loans and lines of credit increased $289.1 million, to $3.32 billion. Loans originated and purchased during the six months ended March 31, 2024 included $408.8 million of residential mortgage loans and $915.4 million of equity loans and lines of credit compared to $821.9 million of residential mortgage loans and $720.0 million of equity loans and lines of credit originated or purchased during the six months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in mortgage loan originations was primarily due to a relatively high interest rate environment, resulting in minimal refinance activity. New mortgage loans included 93% purchases and 24% adjustable rate loans during the six months ended March 31, 2024. There were $115.4 million of long-term fixed-rate mortgage loans sold during the six months ended March 31, 2024.

Deposits increased $485.8 million, or 5%, to $9.94 billion at March 31, 2024 from $9.45 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase was the result of an $868.4 million increase in certificates of deposit, partially offset by a $194.2 million decrease in savings accounts, a $106.6 million decrease in money market deposit accounts and a $92.3 million decrease in checking accounts. There were $1.26 billion in brokered deposits at March 31, 2024 compared to $1.16 billion at September 30, 2023. At March 31, 2024, brokered deposits included $725.0 million of three-month certificates of deposit accounts, aligned with interest rate swap contracts, with a remaining weighted average effective maturity of approximately 3.0 years.

Borrowed funds decreased $318.2 million, or 6%, to $4.96 billion at March 31, 2024 from $5.27 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to borrowings paid off at maturity. The total balance of borrowed funds at March 31, 2024, all from the FHLB, included $1.83 billion of term advances with a weighted average maturity of approximately 2.2 years, and $3.10 billion of term advances, aligned with interest rate swap contracts, with a remaining weighted average effective maturity of approximately 3.4 years. Additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB was $1.88 billion at March 31, 2024, available for terms less than one year.

Total shareholders' equity decreased $19.9 million, or 1%, to $1.91 billion at March 31, 2024 from $1.93 billion at September 30, 2023. Activity reflects $41.4 million of net income, a $7.9 million adjustment to retained earnings related to a change in accounting principle described above with respect to changes in the allowance for credit losses, a $42.8 million net decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, dividends paid of $29.4 million and net positive adjustments of $3.0 million related to our stock compensation and employee stock ownership plans. The change in accumulated other comprehensive income is primarily due to a net decrease in unrealized gains and losses on swap contracts. There were no stock repurchases during the six months ended March 31, 2024. The Company's eighth stock repurchase program allows for a total of 10,000,000 shares to be repurchased, with 5,191,951 shares authorized for repurchase at March 31, 2024.

The Company declared and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.2825 per share during each of the quarters in fiscal year 2024. As a result of a mutual member vote, Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC (the "MHC"), the mutual holding company that owns approximately 81% of the outstanding stock of the Company, was able to waive its receipt of its share of the dividend paid. Under Federal Reserve regulations, the MHC is required to obtain the approval of its members every 12 months for the MHC to waive its right to receive dividends. As a result of a July 11, 2023 member vote and the subsequent non-objection of the Federal Reserve, the MHC has the approval to waive receipt of up to $1.13 per share of possible dividends to be declared on the Company's common stock during the twelve months subsequent to the members' approval (i.e., through July 11, 2024), including a total of up to $0.565 remaining. The MHC has conducted the member vote to approve the dividend waiver each of the past ten years under Federal Reserve regulations and for each of those ten years, approximately 97% of the votes cast were in favor of the waiver.

The Company operates under the capital requirements for the standardized approach of the Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations ("Basel III Rules"). At March 31, 2024 all of the Company's capital ratios substantially exceed the amounts required for the Company to be considered "well capitalized" for regulatory capital purposes. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.72%, its Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 ratios were each 19.05% and its total capital ratio was 19.78%.

Presentation slides as of March 31, 2024 will be available on the Company's website, www.thirdfederal.com, under the Investor Relations link within the "Recent Presentations" menu, beginning May 1, 2024. The Company will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its operating results.

Third Federal Savings and Loan Association is a leading provider of savings and mortgage products, and operates under the values of love, trust, respect, a commitment to excellence and fun. Founded in Cleveland in 1938 as a mutual association by Ben and Gerome Stefanski, Third Federal's mission is to help people achieve the dream of home ownership and financial security. It became part of a public company in 2007 and celebrated its 85th anniversary in May 2023. Third Federal, which lends in 26 states and the District of Columbia, is dedicated to serving consumers with competitive rates and outstanding service. Third Federal, an equal housing lender, has 21 full service branches in Northeast Ohio, four lending offices in Central and Southern Ohio, and 16 full service branches throughout Florida. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's assets totaled $17.02 billion.

TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 27,381 $ 45,858 $ 29,134 Other interest-earning cash equivalents 566,953 505,910 437,612 Cash and cash equivalents 594,334 551,768 466,746 Investment securities available for sale 520,172 525,175 508,324 Mortgage loans held for sale 9,698 1,095 3,260 Loans held for investment, net: Mortgage loans 15,152,032 15,210,653 15,177,844 Other loans 4,709 4,811 4,411 Deferred loan expenses, net 61,047 60,862 60,807 Allowance for credit losses on loans (68,169 ) (69,084 ) (77,315 ) Loans, net 15,149,619 15,207,242 15,165,747 Mortgage loan servicing rights, net 7,547 7,634 7,400 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 240,365 254,700 247,098 Real estate owned, net 230 1,070 1,444 Premises, equipment, and software, net 33,885 34,209 34,708 Accrued interest receivable 56,887 55,614 53,910 Bank owned life insurance contracts 313,458 311,848 312,072 Other assets 90,955 103,436 117,270 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,017,150 $ 17,053,791 $ 16,917,979 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 9,935,631 $ 9,921,056 $ 9,449,820 Borrowed funds 4,955,438 5,030,561 5,273,637 Borrowers' advances for insurance and taxes 99,492 109,093 124,417 Principal, interest, and related escrow owed on loans serviced 25,946 29,204 29,811 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 93,146 97,150 112,933 Total liabilities 15,109,653 15,187,064 14,990,618 Commitments and contingent liabilities Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 700,000,000 shares authorized; 332,318,750 shares issued 3,323 3,323 3,323 Paid-in capital 1,751,960 1,750,440 1,755,027 Treasury stock, at cost (772,195 ) (772,195 ) (776,101 ) Unallocated ESOP shares (24,917 ) (26,000 ) (27,084 ) Retained earnings-substantially restricted 906,908 900,973 886,984 Accumulated other comprehensive income 42,418 10,186 85,212 Total shareholders' equity 1,907,497 1,866,727 1,927,361 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,017,150 $ 17,053,791 $ 16,917,979

TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 162,970 $ 162,035 $ 154,763 $ 144,347 $ 136,835 Investment securities available for sale 4,476 4,395 4,141 3,712 3,455 Other interest and dividend earning assets 16,047 10,729 9,836 8,598 7,262 Total interest and dividend income 183,493 177,159 168,740 156,657 147,552 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 72,685 64,326 55,565 48,905 39,876 Borrowed funds 39,430 43,741 42,812 38,973 38,408 Total interest expense 112,115 108,067 98,377 87,878 78,284 NET INTEREST INCOME 71,378 69,092 70,363 68,779 69,268 PROVISION (RELEASE) FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1,000 ) (1,000 ) 500 - (1,000 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RELEASE) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 72,378 70,092 69,863 68,779 70,268 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges, net of amortization 1,845 1,748 2,061 1,919 1,924 Net gain (loss) on the sale of loans 442 481 (119 ) 21 579 Increase in and death benefits from bank owned life insurance contracts 2,193 3,191 2,204 2,790 2,123 Other 1,242 895 954 1,113 703 Total non-interest income 5,722 6,315 5,100 5,843 5,329 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 27,501 27,116 28,660 25,332 30,390 Marketing services 5,099 4,431 3,881 7,023 6,671 Office property, equipment and software 7,303 6,845 6,886 7,246 6,802 Federal insurance premium and assessments 4,013 3,778 3,629 3,574 3,488 State franchise tax 1,238 1,176 1,185 1,230 1,268 Other expenses 7,044 6,931 7,243 8,472 6,955 Total non-interest expense 52,198 50,277 51,484 52,877 55,574 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 25,902 26,130 23,479 21,745 20,023 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 5,189 5,423 3,933 4,142 4,115 NET INCOME $ 20,713 $ 20,707 $ 19,546 $ 17,603 $ 15,908 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 278,183,041 277,841,526 277,589,775 277,472,312 277,361,293 Diluted 279,046,837 279,001,898 278,826,441 278,590,810 278,499,145

TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 325,005 $ 266,500 Investment securities available for sale 8,871 6,517 Other interest and dividend earning assets 26,776 13,505 Total interest and dividend income 360,652 286,522 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 137,011 69,731 Borrowed funds 83,171 72,366 Total interest expense 220,182 142,097 NET INTEREST INCOME 140,470 144,425 PROVISION (RELEASE) FOR CREDIT LOSSES (2,000 ) (2,000 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 142,470 146,425 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges, net of amortization 3,593 3,860 Net gain on the sale of loans 923 596 Increase in and death benefits from bank owned life insurance contracts 5,384 4,361 Other 2,137 1,669 Total non-interest income 12,037 10,486 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 54,617 58,793 Marketing services 9,530 14,384 Office property, equipment and software 14,148 13,602 Federal insurance premium and assessments 7,791 6,249 State franchise tax 2,414 2,476 Other expenses 13,975 13,264 Total non-interest expense 102,475 108,768 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 52,032 48,143 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 10,612 10,042 NET INCOME $ 41,420 $ 38,101 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 278,011,351 277,340,877 Diluted 279,019,468 278,472,705

TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning cash

equivalents $ 720,657 $ 9,919 5.51 % $ 398,506 $ 5,124 5.14 % $ 350,437 $ 3,947 4.51 % Investment securities 72,091 907 5.03 % 64,778 850 5.25 % 3,649 11 1.21 % Mortgage-backed securities 448,653 3,569 3.18 % 444,411 3,545 3.19 % 475,902 3,444 2.89 % Loans (2) 15,163,185 162,970 4.30 % 15,232,349 162,035 4.26 % 14,517,771 136,835 3.77 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 244,560 6,128 10.02 % 270,540 5,605 8.29 % 230,496 3,315 5.75 % Total interest-earning assets 16,649,146 183,493 4.41 % 16,410,584 177,159 4.32 % 15,578,255 147,552 3.79 % Noninterest-earning assets 505,145 553,461 527,935 Total assets $ 17,154,291 $ 16,964,045 $ 16,106,190 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 887,584 98 0.04 % $ 937,817 118 0.05 % $ 1,128,560 2,229 0.79 % Savings accounts 1,561,331 5,598 1.43 % 1,721,466 6,912 1.61 % 1,668,115 5,028 1.21 % Certificates of deposit 7,548,314 66,989 3.55 % 6,847,482 57,296 3.35 % 6,110,460 32,619 2.14 % Borrowed funds 5,033,253 39,430 3.13 % 5,228,239 43,741 3.35 % 5,112,767 38,408 3.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,030,482 112,115 2.98 % 14,735,004 108,067 2.93 % 14,019,902 78,284 2.23 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 212,206 278,801 209,161 Total liabilities 15,242,688 15,013,805 14,229,063 Shareholders' equity 1,911,603 1,950,240 1,877,127 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,154,291 $ 16,964,045 $ 16,106,190 Net interest income $ 71,378 $ 69,092 $ 69,268 Interest rate spread (1)(3) 1.43 % 1.39 % 1.56 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 1,618,664 $ 1,675,580 $ 1,558,353 Net interest margin (1)(5) 1.71 % 1.68 % 1.78 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.77 % 111.37 % 111.12 % Selected performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.40 % Return on average equity (1) 4.33 % 4.25 % 3.39 % Average equity to average assets 11.14 % 11.50 % 11.65 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Loans include both mortgage loans held for sale and loans held for investment. (3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

TFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS (unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost (1) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Cost (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning cash equivalents $ 559,581 $ 15,043 5.38 % $ 352,325 $ 7,196 4.08 % Investment securities 68,435 1,757 5.13 % 3,634 22 1.21 % Mortgage-backed securities 446,532 7,114 3.19 % 469,933 6,495 2.76 % Loans (1) 15,197,767 325,005 4.28 % 14,457,228 266,500 3.69 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 257,550 11,733 9.11 % 224,889 6,309 5.61 % Total interest-earning assets 16,529,865 360,652 4.36 % 15,508,009 286,522 3.70 % Noninterest-earning assets 529,303 506,658 Total assets $ 17,059,168 $ 16,014,667 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 912,701 216 0.05 % $ 1,156,728 4,639 0.80 % Savings accounts 1,641,398 12,510 1.52 % 1,717,235 8,735 1.02 % Certificates of deposit 7,197,898 124,285 3.45 % 6,041,692 56,357 1.87 % Borrowed funds 5,130,746 83,171 3.24 % 4,992,956 72,366 2.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,882,743 220,182 2.96 % 13,908,611 142,097 2.04 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 245,503 233,257 Total liabilities 15,128,246 14,141,868 Shareholders' equity 1,930,922 1,872,799 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,059,168 $ 16,014,667 Net interest income $ 140,470 $ 144,425 Interest rate spread (1)(2) 1.40 % 1.66 % Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 1,647,122 $ 1,599,398 Net interest margin (1)(4) 1.70 % 1.86 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 111.07 % 111.50 % Selected performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.49 % 0.48 % Return on average equity (1) 4.29 % 4.07 % Average equity to average assets 11.32 % 11.69 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Loans include both mortgage loans held for sale and loans held for investment. (3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

