Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the "Company", "FSP", "we" or "our") (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

George J. Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented as follows:

"As the second quarter of 2024 begins, we continue to believe that the current price of our common stock does not accurately reflect the value of our underlying real estate assets. We will seek to increase shareholder value by continuing to (1) pursue the sale of select properties when we believe that short to intermediate term valuation potential has been reached and (2) strive to increase occupancy through the leasing of vacant space. We intend to use proceeds from property dispositions primarily for debt reductions.

During the first quarter of 2024, we sold an office property located in Richardson, Texas known as Collins Crossing for gross proceeds of approximately $35 million. Also, during the first quarter of 2024, we leased a total of 197,000 square feet of office space within our approximately 5.3 million square foot directly-owned property portfolio, including 136,000 square feet with existing tenant renewals and 61,000 square feet with new tenants.

On February 21, 2024, we repaid approximately $102 million of our debt and entered into amendments of our outstanding debt facilities pursuant to which all our debt now matures on April 1, 2026. As of March 31, 2024, our total indebtedness was approximately $303 million, equivalent to approximately $58 per square foot on our existing 5.3 million square foot directly-owned property portfolio. As of March 31, 2024, we had cash of approximately $37.7 million on the balance sheet.

We look forward to the remainder of 2024 and beyond with anticipation and optimism."

Financial Highlights

GAAP net loss was $7.6 million or $0.07 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Funds From Operations (FFO) was $4.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

On February 21, 2024, we repaid approximately $102 million of debt and entered into amendments to each of our bank term loan, revolving line of credit agreement and Series A and Series B notes. The amendment to the revolving line of credit converted the revolving loan to a term loan. G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $0.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2023. However, G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2024 included approximately $0.4 million of expenses related to the debt amendments. Additional information on the amendments is available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Leasing Highlights

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, we leased approximately 197,000 square feet, including 61,000 square feet of new leases.

Our directly-owned real estate portfolio of 16 owned properties, totaling approximately 5.3 million square feet, was approximately 73.3% leased as of March 31, 2024, compared to approximately 74.0% leased as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in the leased percentage is primarily a result of one property disposition during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The weighted average GAAP base rent per square foot achieved on leasing activity during the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $26.96, or 13.8% higher than average rents in the respective properties for the year ended December 31, 2023. The average lease term on leases signed during the three months ended March 31, 2024, was 6.8 years compared to 6.8 years during the year ended December 31, 2023. Overall, the portfolio weighted average rent per occupied square foot was $30.81 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $30.72 as of December 31, 2023.

We are currently tracking more than 700,000 square feet of new prospective tenants, including approximately 350,000 square feet of prospective tenants that have identified our properties on their respective short lists of potential locations.

We believe that our continuing portfolio of real estate is well located, primarily in the Sunbelt and Mountain West geographic regions, and consists of high-quality assets with upside leasing potential.

Investment Highlights

We have primarily used asset sale disposition proceeds for debt reduction and remain committed to seeking to sell select properties during 2024 and to continue using proceeds primarily for debt reduction.

Since December 2020, our dispositions have resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1 billion and reflect an average sales price per square foot of approximately $217.

On January 26, 2024, we completed the sale of Collins Crossing in Richardson, Texas for approximately $35 million in gross proceeds.

Dividends

On April 5, 2024, we announced that our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the three months ended March 31, 2024, of $0.01 per share of common stock that will be paid on May 9, 2024, to stockholders of record on April 19, 2024.

Consolidation of Sponsored REIT

As of January 1, 2023, we consolidated the operations of our Monument Circle sponsored REIT into our financial statements. On October 29, 2021, we agreed to amend and restate our existing loan to Monument Circle that is secured by a mortgage on real estate owned by Monument Circle, which we refer to as the Sponsored REIT Loan. The amended and restated Sponsored REIT Loan extended the maturity date from December 6, 2022 to June 30, 2023 (and was further extended to September 30, 2023 on June 26, 2023), increased the aggregate principal amount of the loan from $21 million to $24 million, and included certain other modifications. On September 26, 2023, the maturity date was further extended to September 30, 2024. In consideration of our agreement to amend and restate the Sponsored REIT Loan, we obtained from the stockholders of Monument Circle the right to vote their shares in favor of any sale of the property owned by Monument Circle any time on or after January 1, 2023. As a result of our obtaining this right to vote shares, GAAP variable interest entity (VIE) rules required us to consolidate Monument Circle as of January 1, 2023. A gain on consolidation of approximately $0.4 million was recognized in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Additional information about the consolidation of Monument Circle can be found in Note 1, "Organization, Properties, Basis of Presentation, Financial Instruments, and Recent Accounting Standards - Variable Interest Entities (VIEs)" and Note 2, "Related Party Transactions and Investments in Non-Consolidated Entities - Management fees and interest income from loans", in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

A reconciliation of Net income (loss) to FFO, Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) and Sequential Same Store NOI and our definitions of FFO, AFFO and Sequential Same Store NOI can be found on Supplementary Schedules H and I.

2024 Net Income (Loss), FFO and Disposition Guidance

At this time, due primarily to economic conditions and uncertainty surrounding the timing and amount of proceeds received from property dispositions, we are continuing suspension of Net Income (Loss), FFO and property disposition guidance.

Real Estate Update

Supplementary schedules provide property information for the Company's owned and consolidated properties as of March 31, 2024. The Company will also be filing an updated supplemental information package that will provide stockholders and the financial community with additional operating and financial data. The Company will file this supplemental information package with the SEC and make it available on its website at www.fspreit.com.

Earnings Call

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Information Table of Contents Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results A-C Real Estate Portfolio Summary Information D Portfolio and Other Supplementary Information E Percentage of Leased Space F Largest 20 Tenants - FSP Owned Portfolio G Reconciliation and Definitions of Funds From Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) H Reconciliation and Definition of Sequential Same Store results to Property Net Operating Income (NOI) and Net Loss I

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results Supplementary Schedule A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Revenue: Rental $ 31,225 $ 37,767 Total revenue 31,225 37,767 Expenses: Real estate operating expenses 11,019 12,690 Real estate taxes and insurance 5,936 6,973 Depreciation and amortization 11,625 14,727 General and administrative 4,159 3,817 Interest 6,846 5,806 Total expenses 39,585 44,013 Loss on extinguishment of debt (137 ) (67 ) Gain on consolidation of Sponsored REIT - 394 Gain (loss) on sale of properties and impairment of assets held for sale, net (5 ) 8,392 Interest income 1,008 - Income (loss) before taxes (7,494 ) 2,473 Tax expense 58 67 Net income (loss) $ (7,552 ) $ 2,406 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 103,430 103,236 Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.02

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results Supplementary Schedule B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and par value amounts) 2024 2023 Assets: Real estate assets: Land $ 110,298 $ 110,298 Buildings and improvements 1,137,496 1,133,971 Fixtures and equipment 13,002 12,904 1,260,796 1,257,173 Less accumulated depreciation 376,063 366,349 Real estate assets, net 884,733 890,824 Acquired real estate leases, less accumulated amortization of $19,840 and $20,413, respectively 5,971 6,694 Assets held for sale 38,947 73,318 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 37,779 127,880 Tenant rent receivables 2,200 2,191 Straight-line rent receivable 40,357 40,397 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,140 4,239 Office computers and furniture, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,036 and $1,020, respectively 106 123 Deferred leasing commissions, net of accumulated amortization of $16,914 and $16,008, respectively 24,730 23,664 Total assets $ 1,038,963 $ 1,169,330 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Bank note payable $ - $ 90,000 Term loans payable, less unamortized financing costs of $4,202 and $293, respectively 149,169 114,707 Series A & Series B Senior Notes, less unamortized financing costs of $2,290 and $329, respectively 147,340 199,670 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 30,099 41,879 Accrued compensation 1,196 3,644 Tenant security deposits 6,268 6,204 Lease liability 953 334 Acquired unfavorable real estate leases, less accumulated amortization of $407 and $396, respectively 74 87 Total liabilities 335,099 456,525 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $.0001 par value, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 103,430,353 and 103,430,353 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 1,335,091 1,335,091 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 355 Accumulated distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (631,237 ) (622,651 ) Total stockholders' equity 703,864 712,805 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,038,963 $ 1,169,330

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results Supplementary Schedule C Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (7,552 ) $ 2,406 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 12,305 15,316 Amortization of above and below market leases (6 ) (18 ) Amortization of other comprehensive income into interest expense (355 ) (662 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 137 67 Gain on consolidation of Sponsored REIT - (394 ) (Gain) loss on sale of properties and impairment of assets held for sale, net 5 (8,392 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Tenant rent receivables (9 ) (1,105 ) Straight-line rents 206 (332 ) Lease acquisition costs (122 ) (818 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (400 ) (513 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (6,677 ) (3,317 ) Accrued compensation (2,448 ) (2,455 ) Tenant security deposits 64 30 Payment of deferred leasing commissions (2,236 ) (908 ) Net cash used in operating activities (7,088 ) (1,095 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Property improvements, fixtures and equipment (8,759 ) (11,420 ) Consolidation of Sponsored REIT - 3,048 Proceeds received from sales of properties 34,329 28,098 Net cash provided by investing activities 25,570 19,726 Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions to stockholders (1,034 ) (1,033 ) Proceeds received from termination of interest rate swap - 4,206 Borrowings under Bank note payable - 57,000 Repayments of Bank note payable (22,667 ) (30,000 ) Repayments of Term loans payable (28,963 ) (40,000 ) Repayments of Series A&B Senior Notes (50,370 ) - Deferred financing costs (5,549 ) (2,326 ) Net cash used in financing activities (108,583 ) (12,153 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (90,101 ) 6,478 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 127,880 6,632 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 37,779 $ 13,110

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule D Real Estate Portfolio Summary Information (Unaudited & Approximated) Commercial portfolio lease expirations (1) Total % of

Portfolio Year Square Feet 2024 306,956 5.6% 2025 437,707 8.0% 2026 552,224 10.1% 2027 289,852 5.3% 2028 230,432 4.2% Thereafter (2) 3,661,005 66.8% 5,478,176 100.0%

_________________________ (1) Percentages are determined based upon total square footage. (2) Includes 1,610,263 square feet of vacancies at our owned and consolidated properties as of March 31, 2024.

(dollars & square feet in 000's) As of March 31, 2024 % of Square % of State Properties Investment Portfolio Feet Portfolio Colorado 4 $ 448,063 50.7% 2,140 39.1% Texas 7 263,757 29.8% 1,909 34.8% Georgia (a) 1 - 0.0% 160 2.9% Minnesota 3 116,101 13.1% 757 13.8% Virginia 1 37,543 4.2% 298 5.5% Indiana 1 19,269 2.2% 214 3.9% Total 17 $ 884,733 100.0% 5,478 100.0%

_________________________ (a) Includes one property that was classified as an asset held for sale as of March 31, 2024.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule E Portfolio and Other Supplementary Information (Unaudited & Approximated) Recurring Capital Expenditures (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended 31-Mar-24 Tenant improvements $ 2,619 Deferred leasing costs 2,237 Non-investment capex 1,019 $ 5,875

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Year Ended 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-23 30-Sep-23 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-23 Tenant improvements $ 3,047 $ 4,381 $ 3,653 $ 5,295 $ 16,376 Deferred leasing costs 908 3,230 1,114 1,649 6,901 Non-investment capex 2,967 2,042 1,775 5,230 12,014 $ 6,922 $ 9,653 $ 6,542 $ 12,174 $ 35,291

Square foot & leased percentages March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Owned Properties: Number of properties (a) 16 17 Square feet 5,264,416 5,565,782 Leased percentage 73.3% 74.0% Consolidated Property - Single Asset REIT (SAR): Number of properties 1 1 Square feet 213,760 213,760 Leased percentage 4.1% 4.1% Total Owned and Consolidated Properties: Number of properties 17 18 Square feet 5,478,176 5,779,542 Leased percentage 70.6% 71.5%

(a) Includes one and two properties that were classified as an asset held for sale as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule F Percentage of Leased Space (Unaudited & Estimated) Property Name Location Square Feet % Leased (1) as of

31-Dec-23 Fourth Quarter Average % Leased (2) % Leased (1) as of

31-Mar-24 First Quarter Average % Leased (2) 1 PARK TEN Houston, TX 157,609 83.8% 83.8% 83.8% 83.8% 2 PARK TEN PHASE II Houston, TX 156,746 95.0% 95.0% 95.0% 95.0% 3 GREENWOOD PLAZA Englewood, CO 196,236 66.3% 66.3% 66.3% 66.3% 4 ADDISON Addison, TX 289,333 83.0% 83.0% 79.4% 79.4% COLLINS CROSSING (3) Richardson, TX - 85.5% 85.5% (3) (3) 5 INNSBROOK Glen Allen, VA 298,183 90.5% 87.4% 90.5% 90.5% 6 LIBERTY PLAZA Addison, TX 217,841 80.2% 80.8% 77.2% 78.2% 7 ELDRIDGE GREEN Houston, TX 248,399 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 8 121 SOUTH EIGHTH ST Minneapolis, MN 297,541 80.5% 79.9% 77.6% 77.5% 9 801 MARQUETTE AVE Minneapolis, MN 129,691 91.8% 91.8% 91.8% 91.8% 10 LEGACY TENNYSON CTR Plano, TX 209,562 56.6% 57.2% 53.1% 55.3% 11 WESTCHASE I & II Houston, TX 629,025 62.7% 62.4% 65.0% 64.2% 12 1999 BROADWAY Denver, CO 682,639 51.7% 52.9% 51.5% 51.7% 13 1001 17TH STREET Denver, CO 649,235 71.1% 71.1% 76.5% 74.7% 14 PLAZA SEVEN Minneapolis, MN 330,096 62.3% 61.3% 61.6% 62.1% 15 PERSHING PLAZA (4) Atlanta, GA 160,145 79.8% 79.8% 79.8% 79.8% 16 600 17TH STREET Denver, CO 612,135 81.7% 81.4% 78.8% 78.4% OWNED PORTFOLIO 5,264,416 74.0% 74.5% 73.3% 73.1% 17 MONUMENT CIRCLE (5) Indianapolis, IN 213,760 4.1% 4.1% 4.1% 4.1% OWNED & CONSOLIDATED PORTFOLIO 5,478,176 71.5% 72.0% 70.6% 70.4%

_________________________ (1) % Leased as of month's end includes all leases that expire on the last day of the quarter. (2) Average quarterly percentage is the average of the end of the month leased percentage for each of the three months during the quarter. (3) Property was sold on January 26, 2024. (4) Property was classified as an asset held for sale as of March 31, 2024. (5) Consolidated property as of January 1, 2023, which was previously a managed property.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule G Largest 20 Tenants - FSP Owned and Consolidated Portfolio (Unaudited & Estimated) The following table includes the largest 20 tenants in FSP's owned and consolidated portfolio based on total square feet: As of March 31, 2024 %

of Portfolio Tenant Sq Ft 1 CITGO Petroleum Corporation 248,399 4.5% 2 EOG Resources, Inc. 169,167 3.1% 3 US Government 168,573 3.1% 4 Commonwealth of Virginia 127,500 2.3% 5 Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. 120,979 2.2% 6 Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers, LLP 101,296 1.9% 7 Deluxe Corporation 98,922 1.8% 8 Ping Identity Corp. 89,856 1.7% 9 Permian Resources Operating, LLC 67,856 1.2% 10 PwC US Group 66,304 1.2% 11 Hall and Evans LLC 65,878 1.2% 12 Cyxtera Management, Inc. 61,826 1.1% 13 Precision Drilling (US) Corporation 59,569 1.1% 14 Olin Corporation 54,080 1.0% 15 ChemTreat Inc. 49,548 0.9% 16 Coresite, LLC 49,518 0.9% 17 GE Vernova International LLC 47,559 0.9% 18 Schwegman, Lundberg & Woessner, P.A. 46,269 0.8% 19 Hargrove and Associates, Inc. 44,139 0.8% 20 Invenergy, LLC. 42,505 0.8% Total 1,779,743 32.5%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule H Reconciliation and Definitions of Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO")

A reconciliation of Net income (loss) to FFO and AFFO is shown below and a definition of FFO and AFFO is provided on Supplementary Schedule I. Management believes FFO and AFFO are used broadly throughout the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry as measurements of performance. The Company has included the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) FFO definition as of May 17, 2016 in the table and notes that other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. The Company's computation of FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to FFO or AFFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that define FFO or AFFO differently.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to FFO and AFFO: Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (7,552 ) $ 2,406 Gain on consolidation of Sponsored REIT - (394 ) (Gain) loss on sale of property 5 (8,392 ) Depreciation & amortization 11,619 14,709 NAREIT FFO 4,072 8,329 Lease Acquisition costs 121 78 Funds From Operations (FFO) $ 4,193 $ 8,407 Funds From Operations (FFO) $ 4,193 $ 8,407 Loss on extinguishment of debt 137 67 Amortization of deferred financing costs 680 589 Straight-line rent 206 (331 ) Tenant improvements (2,619 ) (3,047 ) Leasing commissions (2,237 ) (908 ) Non-investment capex (1,019 ) (2,967 ) Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) $ (659 ) $ 1,810 Per Share Data EPS $ (0.07 ) $ 0.02 FFO $ 0.04 $ 0.08 AFFO $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) 103,430 103,236

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

The Company evaluates performance based on Funds From Operations, which we refer to as FFO, as management believes that FFO represents the most accurate measure of activity and is the basis for distributions paid to equity holders. The Company defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, hedge ineffectiveness, acquisition costs of newly acquired properties that are not capitalized and lease acquisition costs that are not capitalized plus depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges on mortgage loans, properties or investments in non-consolidated REITs, and after adjustments to exclude equity in income or losses from, and, to include the proportionate share of FFO from, non-consolidated REITs.

FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as an indicator of the Company's financial performance, nor as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as a measure of the Company's liquidity, nor is it necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs.

Other real estate companies and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, may define this term in a different manner. We have included the NAREIT FFO as of May 17, 2016 in the table and note that other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the results of the Company, FFO should be examined in connection with net income or loss and cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities in the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO")

The Company also evaluates performance based on Adjusted Funds From Operations, which we refer to as AFFO. The Company defines AFFO as (1) FFO, (2) excluding loss on extinguishment of debt that is non-cash, (3) excluding our proportionate share of FFO and including distributions received, from non-consolidated REITs, (4) excluding the effect of straight-line rent, (5) plus the amortization of deferred financing costs, (6) plus the value of shares issued as compensation and (7) less recurring capital expenditures that are generally for maintenance of properties, which we call non-investment capex or are second generation capital expenditures. Second generation costs include re-tenanting space after a tenant vacates, which include tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

We exclude development/redevelopment activities, capital expenditures planned at acquisition and costs to reposition a property. We also exclude first generation leasing costs, which are generally to fill vacant space in properties we acquire or were planned for at acquisition.

AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as an indicator of the Company's financial performance, nor as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as a measure of the Company's liquidity, nor is it necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs. Other real estate companies may define this term in a different manner. We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the results of the Company, AFFO should be examined in connection with net income or loss and cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities in the consolidated financial statements.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule I Reconciliation and Definition of Sequential Same Store results to property Net Operating Income (NOI) and Net Income

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

The Company provides property performance based on Net Operating Income, which we refer to as NOI. Management believes that investors are interested in this information. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) plus general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges, interest expense, less equity in earnings of nonconsolidated REITs, interest income, management fee income, hedge ineffectiveness, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, gains or losses on the sale of assets and excludes non-property specific income and expenses. The information presented includes footnotes and the data is shown by region with properties owned in the periods presented, which we call Sequential Same Store. The comparative Sequential Same Store results include properties held for all periods presented. We exclude properties that have been placed in service, but that do not have operating activity for all periods presented, dispositions and significant nonrecurring income such as bankruptcy settlements and lease termination fees. NOI, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define NOI differently. NOI should not be considered an alternative to net income or loss as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of the Company's liquidity or its ability to make distributions. The calculations of NOI and Sequential Same Store are shown in the following table:

Rentable

Square Feet

or RSF Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Inc

(Dec) %

Change (in thousands) 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 Region East 298 $ 709 $ 285 $ 424 148.8 % MidWest 757 1,640 1,656 (16 ) (1.0) % South 2,069 5,266 5,482 (216 ) (3.9) % West 2,140 6,204 5,994 210 3.5 % Property NOI* from Owned Properties 5,264 13,819 13,417 402 3.0 % Disposition and Acquisition Properties (a) 214 89 1,662 (1,573 ) (10.8) % NOI* 5,478 $ 13,908 $ 15,079 $ (1,171 ) (7.8) % Sequential Same Store $ 13,819 $ 13,417 $ 402 3.0 % Less Nonrecurring Items in NOI* (b) 246 217 29 (0.2) % Comparative Sequential Same Store $ 13,573 $ 13,200 $ 373 2.8 % Reconciliation to Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Net income (loss) 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 Net income (loss) $ (7,552 ) $ 3,575 Add (deduct): Loss on extinguishment of debt 137 - Gain on sale of properties, net 5 (8,701 ) Management fee income (462 ) (446 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,625 11,957 Amortization of above/below market leases (6 ) (6 ) General and administrative 4,159 3,171 Interest expense 6,846 6,219 Interest income (1,008 ) (567 ) Non-property specific items, net 164 (123 ) NOI* $ 13,908 $ 15,079

(a) We define Disposition and Acquisition Properties as properties that were sold or acquired or consolidated and do not have operating activity for all periods presented. (b) Nonrecurring Items in NOI include proceeds from bankruptcies, lease termination fees or other significant nonrecurring income or expenses, which may affect comparability. *Excludes NOI from investments in and interest income from secured loans to non-consolidated REITs.

