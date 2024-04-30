CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024:
- Net sales of $535 million were down 12% versus the prior year period, and down 12% organically
- GAAP diluted EPS was $1.93 and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.76
- Cash flow from operations was $57 million and free cash flow was $42 million
"Our global team delivered solid first quarter results, with sales above and earnings in-line with our expectations, as our increasingly diversified end market exposures, robust technology offering, and portfolio optimization initiatives helped to offset ongoing inventory destocking," said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. "Further, our strong cash generation reflects disciplined execution, while our well-positioned balance sheet will continue to allow us to capitalize on growth opportunities. Looking forward, we remain confident in an expected return to growth during 2024, and believe our experienced team, agile operations and unwavering long-term strategic focus will drive top-tier value for our stakeholders."
Second Quarter of 2024*
Based on current market conditions, for the second quarter the company expects,
- Net sales in the range of $525 - $555 million, adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.65 - $1.85 and an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 23%
*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.
Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization
- The company's Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase authorization to replace its expiring previous 3-year program. The company may repurchase up to $300 million in the aggregate of shares of the company's common stock for the period May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2027.
- The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.65 per share on June 6, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 23, 2024
LITTELFUSE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 30,
December 30,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
562,153
$
555,513
Short-term investments
231
235
Trade receivables, less allowances of $76,496 and $84,696 at March 30, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively
295,876
287,018
Inventories
456,135
474,607
Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable
8,574
8,701
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
121,142
82,526
Total current assets
1,444,111
1,408,600
Net property, plant, and equipment
479,435
493,153
Intangible assets, net of amortization
584,631
606,136
Goodwill
1,294,737
1,309,998
Investments
24,204
24,821
Deferred income taxes
10,798
10,486
Right of use lease assets
63,718
62,370
Other long-term assets
41,827
79,711
Total assets
$
3,943,461
$
3,995,275
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
172,809
$
173,535
Accrued liabilities
124,288
149,214
Accrued income taxes
42,051
38,725
Current portion of long-term debt
65,824
14,020
Total current liabilities
404,972
375,494
Long-term debt, less current portion
800,849
857,915
Deferred income taxes
100,755
110,820
Accrued post-retirement benefits
34,049
34,422
Non-current lease liabilities
50,791
49,472
Other long-term liabilities
80,752
86,671
Total equity
2,471,293
2,480,481
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,943,461
$
3,995,275
LITTELFUSE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
March 30,
April 1,
Net sales
$
535,385
$
609,782
Cost of sales
347,577
364,825
Gross profit
187,808
244,957
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
86,127
88,310
Research and development expenses
27,667
27,290
Amortization of intangibles
15,825
16,866
Restructuring, impairment, and other charges
3,237
1,850
Total operating expenses
132,856
134,316
Operating income
54,952
110,641
Interest expense
9,611
9,646
Foreign exchange gain
(5,042
)
(1,675
)
Other income, net
(5,321
)
(6,233
)
Income before income taxes
55,704
108,903
Income taxes
7,252
20,158
Net income
$
48,452
$
88,745
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.95
$
3.58
Diluted
$
1.93
$
3.54
Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding:
Basic
24,911
24,782
Diluted
25,124
25,062
Comprehensive income
$
18,161
$
102,028
LITTELFUSE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
March 30, 2024
April 1, 2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
48,452
$
88,745
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
28,729
32,558
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
(12,723
)
(13,176
)
Inventories
16,179
(1,535
)
Accounts payable
345
(16,246
)
Accrued liabilities and income taxes
(28,042
)
(43,578
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
4,210
6,639
Net cash provided by operating activities
57,150
53,407
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
(158,260
)
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(15,547
)
(25,665
)
Net proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and other
7,064
737
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,483
)
(183,188
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net payments of credit facility
(1,875
)
(1,875
)
Repurchases of common stock
(16,131
)
-
Cash dividends paid
(16,200
)
(14,880
)
All other cash provided by financing activities
686
4,551
Net cash used in financing activities
(33,520
)
(12,204
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(8,550
)
4,571
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
6,597
(137,414
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
557,123
564,939
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
563,720
$
427,525
LITTELFUSE, INC.
NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
First Quarter
(in thousands)
2024
2023
%
Net sales
Electronics
$
291,105
$
358,593
(18.8
)%
Transportation
170,367
166,641
2.2
%
Industrial
73,913
84,548
(12.6
)%
Total net sales
$
535,385
$
609,782
(12.2
)%
Operating income
Electronics
$
37,803
$
90,162
(58.1
)%
Transportation
16,206
8,532
89.9
%
Industrial
4,796
17,141
(72.0
)%
Other(a)
(3,853
)
(5,194
)
N.M.
Total operating income
$
54,952
$
110,641
(50.3
)%
Operating Margin
10.3
%
18.1
%
Interest expense
9,611
9,646
Foreign exchange gain
(5,042
)
(1,675
)
Other income, net
(5,321
)
(6,233
)
Income before income taxes
$
55,704
$
108,903
(48.8
)%
(a) "other" typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.)
N.M. - Not meaningful
First Quarter
(in thousands)
2024
2023
%
Operating Margin
Electronics
13.0
%
25.1
%
(12.1
)%
Transportation
9.5
%
5.1
%
4.4
%
Industrial
6.5
%
20.3
%
(13.8
)%
LITTELFUSE, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In millions of USD except per share amounts - unaudited)
Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation
Q1-24
Q1-23
GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.93
$
3.54
EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below)
(0.17
)
0.10
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
1.76
$
3.64
Non-GAAP adjustments - (income) / expense
Q1-24
Q1-23
Acquisition-related and integration costs (a)
$
0.9
$
3.3
Restructuring, impairment and other charges (b)
3.2
1.9
Gain on sale of fixed assets (c)
(0.3
)
-
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
3.8
5.2
Other loss (income), net (d)
0.2
(0.2
)
Non-operating foreign exchange gain
(5.0
)
(1.7
)
Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes
(1.0
)
3.3
Income taxes (e)
3.3
0.9
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income
$
(4.3
)
$
2.4
Total EPS impact
$
(0.17
)
$
0.10
Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
Q1-24
Q1-23
Net income
$
48.5
$
88.7
Add:
Income taxes
7.3
20.2
Interest expense
9.6
9.6
Foreign exchange gain
(5.0
)
(1.7
)
Other income, net
(5.3
)
(6.2
)
GAAP operating income
$
55.0
$
110.6
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
3.8
5.2
Adjusted operating income
$
58.8
$
115.8
Amortization of intangibles
15.8
16.9
Depreciation expenses
16.7
17.6
Adjusted EBITDA
$
91.3
$
150.3
Net sales
$
535.4
$
609.8
Net income as a percentage of net sales
9.1
%
14.5
%
Operating margin
10.3
%
18.1
%
Adjusted operating margin
11.0
%
19.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.1
%
24.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
Q1-24
Q1-23
Electronics
Transportation
Industrial
Electronics
Transportation
Industrial
GAAP operating income
$
37.8
$
16.2
$
4.8
$
90.2
$
8.5
$
17.1
Add:
Add back amortization
9.8
3.4
2.6
10.2
4.5
2.2
Add back depreciation
10.0
5.3
1.4
9.6
6.8
1.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
57.6
$
24.9
$
8.8
$
110.0
$
19.8
$
20.5
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
19.8
%
14.6
%
11.9
%
30.7
%
11.9
%
24.3
%
Net sales reconciliation
Q1-24 vs. Q1-23
Electronics
Transportation
Industrial
Total
Net sales (decline) growth
(19
)%
2
%
(13
)%
(12
)%
Less:
Acquisitions
-
%
-
%
1
%
-
%
FX impact
-
%
(1
)%
-
%
-
%
Organic net sales (decline) growth
(19
)%
3
%
(14
)%
(12
)%
Income tax reconciliation
Q1-24
Q1-23
Income taxes
$
7.3
$
20.2
Effective rate
13.0
%
18.5
%
Non-GAAP adjustments - income taxes
3.3
0.9
Adjusted income taxes
$
10.6
$
21.1
Adjusted effective rate
19.3
%
18.8
%
Free cash flow reconciliation
Q1-24
Q1-23
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
57.1
$
53.4
Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(15.5
)
(25.7
)
Free cash flow
$
41.6
$
27.7
Consolidated Total Debt
As of March 30, 2024
Consolidated Total Debt
$
866.7
Unamortized debt issuance costs
3.5
Finance lease liability
0.6
Consolidated funded indebtedness
870.8
Cash held in U.S. (up to $400 million)
157.9
Net debt
$
712.9
Consolidated EBITDA
Twelve Months Ended
Net Income
$
219.1
Interest expense
39.8
Income taxes
56.2
Depreciation
70.7
Amortization
64.8
Non-cash additions:
Stock-based compensation expense
23.8
Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge
-
Unrealized loss on investments
2.5
Impairment charges
5.8
Other
18.3
Consolidated EBITDA (1)
$
501.0
Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) *
1.4x
* Our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Note with maturities ranging from 2024 to 2032, contain financial ratio covenants providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the Consolidated Net Leverage ratio at such time for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered.
The Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes were amended in Q2 2022 and now allow for the addition of acquisition and integration costs up to 15% of Consolidated EBITDA and the netting of up to $400M of Available Cash (Cash held by US Subsidiaries).
(1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters.
Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding.
(a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A").
(b) reflected in restructuring, impairment and other charges.
(c) 2024 amount included $0.3 million gain from the sale of a building within the Transportation segment.
(d) 2024 amount reflected $0.2 million increase in coal mining reserves, while 2023 amount included $0.2 million gain from the sale of a building within the Electronics segment.
(e) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments.
