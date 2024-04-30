WEST DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) ("AEL") today announced that the previously announced acquisition of AEL by Brookfield Reinsurance is expected to close following the close of market on May 2, 2024.

At American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, our policyholders work with over 40,000 independent agents and advisors affiliated with independent market organizations (IMOs), banks and broker-dealers through our wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Advisors and agents choose one of our leading annuity products best suited for their clients' personal needs to create financial dignity in retirement. To deliver on its promises to policyholders, American Equity has re-framed its investment focus - building a stronger emphasis on insurance liability driven asset allocation and specializing in alternate, private asset management while partnering with world renowned, public fixed income asset managers. American Equity is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa with additional offices in Charlotte, NC and New York, NY and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNRE, BNRE.A) operates a leading capital solutions business providing insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share and class A-1 exchangeable non-voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BN). For more information, please visit our website at http://bnre.brookfield.com.

