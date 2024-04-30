Matson, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

1Q24 EPS of $1.04 versus $0.94 in 1Q23

1Q24 Net Income of $36.1 million versus $34.0 million in 1Q23

1Q24 Consolidated Operating Income of $36.9 million versus $38.7 million in 1Q23

1Q24 EBITDA of $82.8 million versus $81.7 million in 1Q23

Repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares in 1Q24

Raising outlook for Full Year 2024 Consolidated Operating Income

HONOLULU, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. ("Matson" or the "Company") (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today reported net income of $36.1 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $34.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share. Consolidated revenue for the first quarter 2024 was $722.1 million compared with $704.8 million for the first quarter 2023.

Matt Cox, Matson's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are off to a solid start for the year with Ocean Transportation performing better than expected and Logistics meeting expectations in the first quarter. Within Ocean Transportation, our China service experienced healthy demand coming out of a more traditional post-Lunar New Year period with a gradual recovery of volume after factories reopened and workers returned compared to a more accelerated increase in volume experienced post-Lunar New Year last year. In our domestic ocean tradelanes, we achieved a comparable level of demand in Guam as compared to 2023, and we saw modestly lower year-over-year volumes in Hawaii and Alaska primarily due to lower general demand and an additional northbound sailing in the year ago period, respectively. Logistics operating income in the first quarter declined year-over-year due to continued market softness in transportation brokerage."

Mr. Cox added, "Currently in the Transpacific marketplace, we continue to see steady U.S. consumer demand, which we expect to lead to improving demand for Matson's CLX and MAX services in 2024 as compared to 2023. Absent a significant change in the trajectory of the U.S. economy, we expect trade demand dynamics across most of our domestic tradelanes in 2024 to be comparable to 2023 as consumer-related spending is expected to remain largely stable. For Ocean Transportation in 2024, we expect operating income to be higher than the prior year's result and higher than the previous outlook. For Logistics in 2024, we continue to expect challenging business conditions for transportation brokerage and expect lower year-over-year operating income. As such, we now expect full year consolidated operating income to be modestly higher than the level achieved in 2023."

First Quarter 2024 Discussion and Outlook for 2024

Ocean Transportation:The Company's container volume in the Hawaii service in the first quarter 2024 was 1.7 percent lower year-over-year. The decrease was primarily due to lower general demand. According to UHERO's most recent forecast report1, the Hawaii economy is projected to grow modestly supported by low unemployment and an increase in construction activity and jobs for large federal and state projects as well as home building on Oahu. Visitor arrivals are projected to increase modestly as the tourism industry continues to recover from the Maui wildfires last year in addition to the continued gradual return of international visitors. The Company expects volume in 2024 to approach the level achieved in 2023, reflecting modest economic growth in Hawaii and stable market share.

In China, the Company's container volume in the first quarter 2024 decreased 4.0 percent year-over-year. The decrease was primarily due to a more traditional post-Lunar New Year period with a gradual recovery of volume after factories reopened and workers returned compared to a more accelerated increase in volume experienced post-Lunar New Year last year. The Company achieved higher freight rates in the first quarter 2024 as compared to the year ago period. Currently in the Transpacific marketplace, the Company continues to see steady U.S. consumer demand, which it expects to lead to improving demand for its CLX and MAX services in 2024 as compared to 2023. The Company also expects average freight rates in 2024 to be higher than the levels achieved in 2023.

In Guam, the Company's container volume in the first quarter 2024 was flat year-over-year. In the near-term, the Company expects continued improvement in the Guam economy with a low unemployment rate and a modest increase in tourism. For 2024, the Company expects volume to approximate the level achieved last year.

In Alaska, the Company's container volume for the first quarter 2024 decreased 5.1 percent year-over-year primarily due to one less northbound sailing. In the near-term, the Company expects continued economic growth in Alaska supported by a low unemployment rate, jobs growth and lower levels of inflation. For 2024, the Company expects volume to approximate the level achieved last year.

The contribution in the first quarter 2024 from the Company's SSAT joint venture investment was $0.4 million, or $2.2 million higher than the first quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher lift volume. For 2024, the Company expects the contribution from SSAT to be higher than the levels achieved in 2023 due to an expected increase in lift volumes.

As a result of first quarter performance and the outlook trends noted above, the Company expects full year 2024 Ocean Transportation operating income to be higher than the $294.8 million achieved in 2023 and higher than the previous outlook. In the second quarter 2024, the Company expects Ocean Transportation operating income to be moderately higher than the level achieved in the second quarter 2023.

Logistics: In the first quarter 2024, operating income for the Company's Logistics segment was $9.3 million, or $1.6 million lower compared to the level achieved in the first quarter 2023. The decrease was primarily due to continued market softness in transportation brokerage. For 2024, the Company expects challenging business conditions for transportation brokerage and expects operating income to be lower than the $48.0 million achieved in 2023. In the second quarter 2024, the Company expects operating income to be lower than the level achieved in the second quarter 2023.

Consolidated Operating Income: For full year 2024, the Company expects consolidated operating income to be modestly higher than the $342.8 million achieved in 2023 and expects comparable seasonality to the prior year. For the second quarter 2024, the Company expects consolidated operating income to be modestly higher than the $96.7 million achieved in the second quarter 2023.

Depreciation and Amortization: For the full year 2024, the Company expects depreciation and amortization expense to be approximately $180 million, inclusive of dry-docking amortization of approximately $27 million.

Interest Income:The Company expects interest income for the full year 2024 to be approximately $45 million. The increase in expected interest income from the prior outlook is due to the receipt on April 19, 2024 of $10.2 million in interest income earned on the federal tax refund related to the Company's 2021 federal tax return.

Interest Expense: The Company expects interest expense for the full year 2024 to be approximately $8 million.

Other Income (Expense):The Company expects full year 2024 other income (expense) to be approximately $7 million in income, which is attributable to the amortization of certain components of net periodic benefit costs or gains related to the Company's pension and post-retirement plans.

Income Taxes: In the first quarter 2024, the Company's effective tax rate was 20.3 percent. For the full year 2024, the Company expects its effective tax rate to be approximately 22.0 percent.

Capital and Vessel Dry-docking Expenditures: For the first quarter 2024, the Company made capital expenditure payments excluding vessel construction expenditures of $54.2 million, capitalized vessel construction expenditures of $1.1 million, and dry-docking payments of $5.2 million. For the full year 2024, the Company expects to make other capital expenditure payments, including maintenance capital expenditures, of approximately $110 to $120 million, new vessel construction expenditures (including capitalized interest and owner's items) of approximately $75 million, LNG installations and reengining on existing vessels of approximately $70 to $80 million, and dry-docking payments of approximately $35 million.

Results By Segment Ocean Transportation - Three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with 2023



Three Months Ended March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2024

2023

Change

Ocean Transportation revenue

$ 579.0

$ 551.0

$ 28.0

5.1 % Operating costs and expenses



(551.4)



(523.2)



(28.2)

5.4 % Operating income

$ 27.6

$ 27.8

$ (0.2)

(0.7) % Operating income margin



4.8 %

5.0 %



































Volume (Forty-foot equivalent units (FEU), except for automobiles) (1)























Hawaii containers



34,600



35,200



(600)

(1.7) % Hawaii automobiles



6,400



9,400



(3,000)

(31.9) % Alaska containers



18,800



19,800



(1,000)

(5.1) % China containers



28,900



30,100



(1,200)

(4.0) % Guam containers



4,900



4,900



-

- % Other containers (2)



3,600



4,100



(500)

(12.2) %































(1) Approximate volumes included for the period are based on the voyage departure date, but revenue and operating income are adjusted to reflect the percentage of revenue and operating income earned during the reporting period for voyages in transit at the end of each reporting period. (2) Includes containers from services in various islands in Micronesia and the South Pacific, and Okinawa, Japan.

Ocean Transportation revenue increased $28.0 million, or 5.1 percent, during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher freight rates in China and the domestic tradelanes, partially offset by lower volume in China, Hawaii, and Alaska, and lower fuel-related surcharge revenue.

On a year-over-year FEU basis, Hawaii container volume decreased 1.7 percent primarily due to lower general demand; Alaska volume decreased 5.1 percent primarily due to one less northbound sailing; China volume was 4.0 percent lower primarily due to a more traditional post-Lunar New Year period with a gradual recovery of volume after factories reopened and workers returned compared to a more accelerated increase in volume experienced post-Lunar New Year last year; Guam volume was flat; and Other containers volume decreased 12.2 percent.

Ocean Transportation operating income decreased $0.2 million, or 0.7 percent, during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to higher vessel operating costs, including fuel-related expenses, and the timing of fuel-related surcharge collections, partially offset by higher freight rates in China.

The Company's SSAT terminal joint venture investment contributed $0.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a loss of $1.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher lift volume.

Logistics - Three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with 2023





Three Months Ended March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2024

2023

Change

Logistics revenue

$ 143.1

$ 153.8

$ (10.7)

(7.0) % Operating costs and expenses



(133.8)



(142.9)



9.1

(6.4) % Operating income

$ 9.3

$ 10.9

$ (1.6)

(14.7) % Operating income margin



6.5 %

7.1 %











Logistics revenue decreased $10.7 million, or 7.0 percent, during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower revenue in transportation brokerage.

Logistics operating income decreased $1.6 million, or 14.7 percent, during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a lower contribution from transportation brokerage.

Liquidity, Cash Flows and Capital Allocation

Matson's Cash and Cash Equivalents decreased by $108.1 million from $134.0 million at December 31, 2023 to $25.9 million at March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's Capital Construction Fund had a balance of $606.8 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and investments in fixed-rate U.S. Treasuries. Matson generated net cash from operating activities of $36.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $96.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023. Capital expenditures totaled $55.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with $35.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Total debt decreased by $10.1 million during the three months to $430.5 million as of March 31, 2024, of which $390.8 million was classified as long-term debt.2 As of March 31, 2024, Matson had available borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $644.2 million.

During the first quarter 2024, Matson repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares for a total cost of $48.9 million. As of the end of the first quarter 2024, there were approximately 2.0 million shares remaining in the Company's share repurchase program. Matson's Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per share payable on June 6, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2024.

On April 19, 2024, Matson received a federal tax refund related to the Company's 2021 federal tax return of $118.6 million as well as $10.2 million in interest income earned on the tax refund.

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from ports in Alaska to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America and Asia. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, supply chain management, and freight forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

MATSON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2024

2023 Operating Revenue:











Ocean Transportation

$ 579.0

$ 551.0 Logistics



143.1



153.8 Total Operating Revenue



722.1



704.8













Costs and Expenses:











Operating costs



(612.2)



(597.5) Income (Loss) from SSAT



0.4



(1.8) Selling, general and administrative



(73.4)



(66.8) Total Costs and Expenses



(685.2)



(666.1)













Operating Income



36.9



38.7 Interest income



8.8



8.2 Interest expense



(2.2)



(4.5) Other income (expense), net



1.8



1.8 Income before Taxes



45.3



44.2 Income taxes



(9.2)



(10.2) Net Income

$ 36.1

$ 34.0













Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.05

$ 0.94 Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.04

$ 0.94













Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:











Basic



34.4



36.1 Diluted



34.6



36.3

MATSON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31, (In millions)

2024

2023 ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 25.9

$ 134.0 Other current assets



486.1



468.3 Total current assets



512.0



602.3 Long-term Assets:











Investment in SSAT



85.2



85.5 Property and equipment, net



2,115.7



2,089.9 Goodwill



327.8



327.8 Intangible assets, net



172.5



176.4 Capital Construction Fund



606.8



599.4 Other long-term assets



399.9



413.3 Total long-term assets



3,707.9



3,692.3 Total assets

$ 4,219.9

$ 4,294.6













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities:











Current portion of debt

$ 39.7

$ 39.7 Other current liabilities



490.8



522.6 Total current liabilities



530.5



562.3 Long-term Liabilities:











Long-term debt, net of deferred loan fees



379.4



389.3 Deferred income taxes



674.8



669.3 Other long-term liabilities



261.4



273.0 Total long-term liabilities



1,315.6



1,331.6













Total shareholders' equity



2,373.8



2,400.7 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,219.9

$ 4,294.6

MATSON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

(In millions)

2024

2023

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:













Net income

$ 36.1

$ 34.0

Reconciling adjustments:













Depreciation and amortization



37.6



35.8

Amortization of operating lease right of use assets



33.9



39.6

Deferred income taxes



2.3



(1.4)

Share-based compensation expense



5.7



4.6

(Income) loss from SSAT



(0.4)



1.8

Distributions from SSAT



14.0



-

Other



(2.1)



(0.1)

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net



(23.7)



(14.5)

Deferred dry-docking payments



(5.2)



(2.4)

Deferred dry-docking amortization



6.8



6.2

Prepaid expenses and other assets



2.4



45.7

Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities



(34.3)



(8.4)

Operating lease liabilities



(34.6)



(39.4)

Other long-term liabilities



(1.9)



(4.8)

Net cash provided by operating activities



36.6



96.7

















Cash Flows From Investing Activities:













Capitalized vessel construction expenditures



(1.1)



(0.4)

Capital expenditures (excluding vessel construction expenditures)



(54.2)



(35.5)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment, net



2.3



0.3

Payment for intangible asset acquisition



-



(12.4)

Cash deposits and interest into the Capital Construction Fund, net



(6.0)



(105.5)

Net cash used in investing activities



(59.0)



(153.5)

















Cash Flows From Financing Activities:













Repayments of debt



(10.1)



(40.8)

Dividends paid



(11.1)



(11.3)

Repurchase of Matson common stock



(47.3)



(40.0)

Tax withholding related to net share settlements of restricted stock units



(17.2)



(12.4)

Net cash used in financing activities



(85.7)



(104.5)

















Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(108.1)



(161.3)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, Beginning of the Period



136.3



253.7

Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, End of the Period

$ 28.2

$ 92.4

















Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of the Period:













Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 25.9

$ 88.5

Restricted Cash



2.3



3.9

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, End of the Period

$ 28.2

$ 92.4

















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:













Interest paid, net of capitalized interest

$ 0.5

$ 5.0

Income tax payments (refunds), net

$ 1.1

$ (30.3)

















Non-cash Information:













Capital expenditures included in accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities

$ 16.0

$ 5.1

Non-cash payment for intangible asset acquisition

$ -

$ 4.1



MATSON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Income to EBITDA Reconciliations (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended











March 31,

Last Twelve (In millions)



2024

2023

Change

Months Net Income



$ 36.1

$ 34.0

$ 2.1

$ 299.2 Subtract: Interest income



(8.8)



(8.2)



(0.6)



(36.6) Add: Interest expense



2.2



4.5



(2.3)



9.9 Add: Income taxes



9.2



10.2



(1.0)



74.9 Add: Depreciation and amortization



37.3



35.0



2.3



144.5 Add: Dry-dock amortization



6.8



6.2



0.6



25.9 EBITDA (1)



$ 82.8

$ 81.7

$ 1.1

$ 517.8











(1) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (including deferred dry-docking amortization). EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (as determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indicator of our operating performance, or to cash flows from operating activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of liquidity. Our calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA as calculated by other companies, nor is this calculation identical to the EBITDA used by our lenders to determine financial covenant compliance.





1 UHERO report dated February 23, 2024: https://uhero.hawaii.edu/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/24Q1_Forecast.pdf 2 Total debt is presented before any reduction for deferred loan fees as required by GAAP.

SOURCE Matson, Inc.