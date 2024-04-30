LendingClub Corporation: LendingClub Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Strong Originations and Credit Performance Drives 12th Consecutive Quarter of GAAP Profitability
SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
"We're pleased to have started 2024 with another strong quarter, executing well against the factors we can control," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "Our operating discipline, strong credit performance, and continued innovation are resulting in a sustainable operating rhythm that is delivering real value to our members and has us well positioned to seize the historic opportunity in front of us."
First Quarter 2024 Results
Balance Sheet:
- Total assets of $9.2 billion compared to $8.8 billion in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in securities related to the structured certificate program.
- Deposits of $7.5 billion compared to $7.3 billion in the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in high yield savings and certificates of deposit, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits.
- FDIC-insured deposits represent approximately 87% of total deposits.
- Securities available for sale of $2.2 billion, compared to $1.6 billion in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in the structured certificate program.
- Whole loans held on the balance sheet, which consists of loans and leases held for investment and loans held for sale, remained flat at $5.2 billion compared to the prior quarter, as the company increased loan retention and repurchased a portfolio of LendingClub-originated loans, largely offsetting amortization of the existing portfolio.
- Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.5% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.6%.
- Book value per common share increased to $11.40, compared to $11.34 in the prior quarter.
- Tangible book value per common share increased to $10.61, compared to $10.54 in the prior quarter.
Financial Performance:
- Loan originations of $1.6 billion, comparable to the prior quarter driven by promising initial results from new borrower initiatives, offsetting typical seasonal pressures.
- Total net revenue of $180.7 million, compared to $185.6 million in the prior quarter, driven by:
- Marketplace revenue of $55.9 million, compared to $52.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting improved loan pricing of marketplace loans.
- Net interest income of $122.9 million, compared to $131.5 million in the prior quarter, reflecting a shift in asset mix from held for investment loans to senior securities and higher deposit funding costs.
- Provision for credit losses of $31.9 million, compared to $41.9 million in the prior quarter due to lower incremental provision on seasoned vintages.
- Net income increased to $12.3 million, with diluted EPS of $0.11, compared to $10.2 million, or diluted EPS of $0.09, in the prior quarter. Net income was driven by strong execution, better-than-expected benchmark rates supporting loan sales pricing, and continued expense management combined with delays in expected expense increases.
- Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $48.5 million, compared to $55.6 million in the prior quarter.
Three Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Total net revenue
$ 180.7
$ 185.6
$ 245.7
Non-interest expense
132.2
130.0
157.3
Pre-provision net revenue (1)
48.5
55.6
88.4
Provision for credit losses
31.9
41.9
70.6
Income before income tax expense
16.5
13.7
17.8
Income tax expense
(4.3)
(3.5)
(4.1)
Net income
$ 12.3
$ 10.2
$ 13.7
Diluted EPS
$ 0.11
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
(1)
Financial Outlook
Second Quarter 2024
Loan Originations
$1.6B to $1.8B
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$30M to $40M
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the three months ended
% Change
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
Q/Q
Y/Y
Operating Highlights:
Non-interest income
$ 57,800
$ 54,129
$ 63,844
$ 85,818
$ 98,990
7 %
(42) %
Net interest income
122,888
131,477
137,005
146,652
146,704
(7) %
(16) %
Total net revenue
180,688
185,606
200,849
232,470
245,694
(3) %
(26) %
Non-interest expense
132,233
130,015
128,035
151,079
157,308
2 %
(16) %
Pre-provision net revenue(1)
48,455
55,591
72,814
81,391
88,386
(13) %
(45) %
Provision for credit losses
31,927
41,907
64,479
66,595
70,584
(24) %
(55) %
Income before income tax expense
16,528
13,684
8,335
14,796
17,802
21 %
(7) %
Income tax expense
(4,278)
(3,529)
(3,327)
(4,686)
(4,136)
21 %
3 %
Net income
$ 12,250
$ 10,155
$ 5,008
$ 10,110
$ 13,666
21 %
(10) %
Basic EPS
$ 0.11
$ 0.09
$ 0.05
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
22 %
(15) %
Diluted EPS
$ 0.11
$ 0.09
$ 0.05
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
22 %
(15) %
LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:
Net interest margin
5.8 %
6.4 %
6.9 %
7.1 %
7.5 %
Efficiency ratio(2)
73.2 %
70.0 %
63.7 %
65.0 %
64.0 %
Return on average equity (ROE)(3)
3.9 %
3.3 %
1.7 %
3.4 %
4.6 %
Return on average total assets (ROA)(4)
0.5 %
0.5 %
0.2 %
0.5 %
0.7 %
Marketing expense as a % of loan originations
1.47 %
1.44 %
1.30 %
1.19 %
1.18 %
LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
17.6 %
17.9 %
16.9 %
16.1 %
15.6 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.5 %
12.9 %
13.2 %
12.4 %
12.8 %
Book value per common share
$ 11.40
$ 11.34
$ 11.02
$ 11.09
$ 11.08
1 %
3 %
Tangible book value per common share(1)
$ 10.61
$ 10.54
$ 10.21
$ 10.26
$ 10.23
1 %
4 %
Loan Originations (in millions) (5):
Total loan originations
$ 1,646
$ 1,630
$ 1,508
$ 2,011
$ 2,288
1 %
(28) %
Marketplace loans
$ 1,361
$ 1,432
$ 1,182
$ 1,353
$ 1,286
(5) %
6 %
Loan originations held for investment
$ 285
$ 198
$ 326
$ 657
$ 1,002
44 %
(72) %
Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations
17 %
12 %
22 %
33 %
44 %
Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions) (6):
Total servicing portfolio
$ 13,437
$ 14,122
$ 14,818
$ 15,669
$ 16,060
(5) %
(16) %
Loans serviced for others
$ 8,671
$ 9,336
$ 9,601
$ 10,204
$ 10,504
(7) %
(17) %
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(2)
Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.
(3)
Calculated as annualized net income divided by average equity for the period presented.
(4)
Calculated as annualized net income divided by average total assets for the period presented.
(5)
Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only.
(6)
Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the three months ended
% Change
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
Q/Q
Y/Y
Balance Sheet Data:
Securities available for sale
$ 2,228,500
$ 1,620,262
$ 795,669
$ 523,579
$ 380,028
38 %
486 %
Loans held for sale at fair value
$ 550,415
$ 407,773
$ 362,789
$ 250,361
$ 44,647
35 %
N/M
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
$ 4,505,816
$ 4,850,302
$ 5,237,277
$ 5,533,349
$ 5,491,938
(7) %
(18) %
Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1)
$ (311,794)
$ (355,773)
$ (388,156)
$ (383,960)
$ (368,698)
(12) %
(15) %
Recovery asset value (2)
$ 52,644
$ 45,386
$ 37,661
$ 28,797
$ 19,841
16 %
165 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ (259,150)
$ (310,387)
$ (350,495)
$ (355,163)
$ (348,857)
(17) %
(26) %
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net
$ 4,246,666
$ 4,539,915
$ 4,886,782
$ 5,178,186
$ 5,143,081
(6) %
(17) %
Loans held for investment at fair value (3)
$ 427,396
$ 272,678
$ 344,417
$ 430,956
$ 787,473
57 %
(46) %
Total loans and leases held for investment (3)
$ 4,674,062
$ 4,812,593
$ 5,231,199
$ 5,609,142
$ 5,930,554
(3) %
(21) %
Whole loans held on balance sheet (4)
$ 5,224,477
$ 5,220,366
$ 5,593,988
$ 5,859,503
$ 5,975,201
- %
(13) %
Total assets
$ 9,244,828
$ 8,827,463
$ 8,472,351
$ 8,342,506
$ 8,754,018
5 %
6 %
Total deposits
$ 7,521,655
$ 7,333,486
$ 7,000,263
$ 6,843,535
$ 7,218,854
3 %
4 %
Total liabilities
$ 7,978,542
$ 7,575,641
$ 7,264,132
$ 7,136,983
$ 7,563,276
5 %
5 %
Total equity
$ 1,266,286
$ 1,251,822
$ 1,208,219
$ 1,205,523
$ 1,190,742
1 %
6 %
N/M - Not meaningful
(1)
Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances.
(2)
Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off.
(3)
In the first quarter of 2024, "Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value" were combined within "Loans held for investment at fair value." Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
(4)
Includes loans held for sale at fair value, loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net of allowance for loan and lease losses, and loans held for investment at fair value.
The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
As of and for the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Asset Quality Metrics (1):
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
5.8 %
6.4 %
6.7 %
6.4 %
6.4 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
1.9 %
1.8 %
2.0 %
1.9 %
2.0 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
6.4 %
7.2 %
7.4 %
7.1 %
7.1 %
Gross allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
7.8 %
8.3 %
8.2 %
7.7 %
7.5 %
Net charge-offs
$ 80,483
$ 82,511
$ 68,795
$ 59,884
$ 49,845
Net charge-off ratio (2)
6.9 %
6.6 %
5.1 %
4.4 %
3.8 %
(1)
Calculated as ALLL or gross ALLL, where applicable, to the corresponding portfolio segment balance of loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost.
(2)
Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
(In thousands)
The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:
March 31,
December 31,
Unsecured personal
$ 3,397,853
$ 3,726,830
Residential mortgages
180,697
183,050
Secured consumer
253,241
250,039
Total consumer loans held for investment
3,831,791
4,159,919
Equipment finance (1)
101,902
110,992
Commercial real estate
376,022
380,322
Commercial and industrial
196,101
199,069
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment
674,025
690,383
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
4,505,816
4,850,302
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(259,150)
(310,387)
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net
$ 4,246,666
$ 4,539,915
Loans held for investment at fair value (2)
427,396
272,678
Total loans and leases held for investment
$ 4,674,062
$ 4,812,593
(1)
Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.
(2)
In the first quarter of 2024, "Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value" were combined within "Loans held for investment at fair value." Prior period amount has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table presents the components of the allowance for loan and lease losses:
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1)
$ 311,794
$ 355,773
Recovery asset value (2)
(52,644)
(45,386)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 259,150
$ 310,387
(1)
Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances.
(2)
Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off.
The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period
$ 298,061
$ 12,326
$ 310,387
$ 336,288
$ 14,207
$ 350,495
Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment
27,686
1,560
29,246
43,227
(824)
42,403
Charge-offs
(89,110)
(1,232)
(90,342)
(88,904)
(1,193)
(90,097)
Recoveries
9,643
216
9,859
7,450
136
7,586
Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period
$ 246,280
$ 12,870
$ 259,150
$ 298,061
$ 12,326
$ 310,387
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period
$ 312,489
$ 15,363
$ 327,852
Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment
70,684
166
70,850
Charge-offs
(52,212)
(351)
(52,563)
Recoveries
2,585
133
2,718
Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period
$ 333,546
$ 15,311
$ 348,857
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
March 31, 2024
30-59
60-89
90 or More
Total Days
Guaranteed
Unsecured personal
$ 29,852
$ 24,694
$ 26,383
$ 80,929
$ -
Residential mortgages
1,171
-
151
1,322
-
Secured consumer
2,332
393
243
2,968
-
Total consumer loans held for investment
$ 33,355
$ 25,087
$ 26,777
$ 85,219
$ -
Equipment finance
$ 1,461
$ -
$ -
$ 1,461
$ -
Commercial real estate
4,335
400
4,321
9,056
7,755
Commercial and industrial
1,595
8,518
4,687
14,800
11,185
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment
$ 7,391
$ 8,918
$ 9,008
$ 25,317
$ 18,940
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
$ 40,746
$ 34,005
$ 35,785
$ 110,536
$ 18,940
December 31, 2023
30-59
60-89
90 or More
Total Days
Guaranteed
Unsecured personal
$ 32,716
$ 29,556
$ 30,132
$ 92,404
$ -
Residential mortgages
1,751
-
-
1,751
-
Secured consumer
2,076
635
217
2,928
-
Total consumer loans held for investment
$ 36,543
$ 30,191
$ 30,349
$ 97,083
$ -
Equipment finance
$ 1,265
$ -
$ -
$ 1,265
$ -
Commercial real estate
-
3,566
1,618
5,184
4,047
Commercial and industrial
12,261
1,632
1,515
15,408
11,260
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment
$ 13,526
$ 5,198
$ 3,133
$ 21,857
$ 15,307
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
$ 50,069
$ 35,389
$ 33,482
$ 118,940
$ 15,307
(1)
Represents loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Association.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Change (%)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Q1 2024
vs
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
vs
Q1 2023
Non-interest income:
Origination fees
$ 70,079
$ 76,702
$ 70,543
(9) %
(1) %
Servicing fees
19,592
17,450
26,380
12 %
(26) %
Gain on sales of loans
10,909
11,921
14,125
(8) %
(23) %
Net fair value adjustments
(44,689)
(53,892)
(15,414)
(17) %
190 %
Marketplace revenue
55,891
52,181
95,634
7 %
(42) %
Other non-interest income
1,909
1,948
3,356
(2) %
(43) %
Total non-interest income
57,800
54,129
98,990
7 %
(42) %
Total interest income
207,351
208,319
202,413
- %
2 %
Total interest expense
84,463
76,842
55,709
10 %
52 %
Net interest income
122,888
131,477
146,704
(7) %
(16) %
Total net revenue
180,688
185,606
245,694
(3) %
(26) %
Provision for credit losses
31,927
41,907
70,584
(24) %
(55) %
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
59,554
58,591
73,307
2 %
(19) %
Marketing
24,136
23,465
26,880
3 %
(10) %
Equipment and software
12,684
13,190
13,696
(4) %
(7) %
Depreciation and amortization
12,673
11,953
12,354
6 %
3 %
Professional services
7,091
7,727
9,058
(8) %
(22) %
Occupancy
3,861
3,926
4,310
(2) %
(10) %
Other non-interest expense
12,234
11,163
17,703
10 %
(31) %
Total non-interest expense
132,233
130,015
157,308
2 %
(16) %
Income before income tax expense
16,528
13,684
17,802
21 %
(7) %
Income tax expense
(4,278)
(3,529)
(4,136)
21 %
3 %
Net income
$ 12,250
$ 10,155
$ 13,666
21 %
(10) %
Net income per share:
Basic EPS
$ 0.11
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
22 %
(15) %
Diluted EPS
$ 0.11
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
22 %
(15) %
Weighted-average common shares - Basic
110,685,796
109,948,785
106,912,139
1 %
4 %
Weighted-average common shares - Diluted
110,687,380
109,949,371
106,917,770
1 %
4 %
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
NET INTEREST INCOME
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
Average
Interest Income/
Average Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Average Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Average Yield/
Interest-earning assets (2)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other
$ 1,217,395
$ 16,503
5.42 %
$ 1,190,539
$ 16,271
5.47 %
$ 1,220,677
$ 13,714
4.49 %
Securities available for sale at fair value
1,972,561
35,347
7.17 %
1,197,625
20,920
6.99 %
362,960
3,900
4.30 %
Loans held for sale at fair value
467,275
14,699
12.58 %
501,850
15,883
12.66 %
110,580
5,757
20.83 %
Loans and leases held for investment:
Unsecured personal loans
3,518,101
116,055
13.20 %
3,890,041
128,190
13.18 %
4,066,713
133,687
13.15 %
Commercial and other consumer loans
1,115,931
16,338
5.86 %
1,126,010
17,033
6.05 %
1,175,504
16,780
5.71 %
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
4,634,032
132,393
11.43 %
5,016,051
145,223
11.58 %
5,242,217
150,467
11.48 %
Loans held for investment at fair value (3)
256,335
8,409
13.12 %
306,636
10,022
13.07 %
882,838
28,575
12.95 %
Total loans and leases held for investment (3)
4,890,367
140,802
11.52 %
5,322,687
155,245
11.67 %
6,125,055
179,042
11.69 %
Total interest-earning assets
8,547,598
207,351
9.70 %
8,212,701
208,319
10.15 %
7,819,272
202,413
10.35 %
Cash and due from banks and restricted cash
58,440
63,181
71,878
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(291,168)
(334,711)
(338,359)
Other non-interest earning assets
631,468
659,995
666,650
Total assets
$ 8,946,338
$ 8,601,166
$ 8,219,441
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Checking and money market accounts
$ 1,054,614
$ 9,410
3.59 %
$ 1,081,875
$ 9,593
3.52 %
$ 1,633,691
$ 7,568
1.88 %
Savings accounts and certificates of deposit
6,069,942
74,553
4.94 %
5,720,058
66,660
4.62 %
4,747,478
45,705
3.90 %
Interest-bearing deposits
7,124,556
83,963
4.74 %
6,801,933
76,253
4.45 %
6,381,169
53,273
3.39 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities (3)
26,571
500
7.53 %
24,180
589
9.74 %
154,045
2,436
6.33 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,151,127
84,463
4.75 %
6,826,113
76,842
4.47 %
6,535,214
55,709
3.46 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
317,430
314,822
241,954
Other liabilities
220,544
238,806
263,868
Total liabilities
$ 7,689,101
$ 7,379,741
$ 7,041,036
Total equity
$ 1,257,237
$ 1,221,425
$ 1,178,405
Total liabilities and equity
$ 8,946,338
$ 8,601,166
$ 8,219,441
Interest rate spread
4.95 %
5.68 %
6.90 %
Net interest income and net interest margin
$ 122,888
5.75 %
$ 131,477
6.40 %
$ 146,704
7.50 %
(1)
Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.
(3)
In the first quarter of 2024, "Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value" were combined within "Loans held for investment at fair value" and "Retail notes and certificates at fair value" were combined within "Other interest-bearing liabilities." Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 15,930
$ 14,993
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
1,050,349
1,237,511
Total cash and cash equivalents
1,066,279
1,252,504
Restricted cash
36,081
41,644
Securities available for sale at fair value ($2,284,550 and $1,663,990 at amortized cost, respectively)
2,228,500
1,620,262
Loans held for sale at fair value
550,415
407,773
Loans and leases held for investment
4,505,816
4,850,302
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(259,150)
(310,387)
Loans and leases held for investment, net
4,246,666
4,539,915
Loans held for investment at fair value (1)
427,396
272,678
Property, equipment and software, net
163,632
161,517
Goodwill
75,717
75,717
Other assets
450,142
455,453
Total assets
$ 9,244,828
$ 8,827,463
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$ 7,214,029
$ 7,001,680
Noninterest-bearing
307,626
331,806
Total deposits
7,521,655
7,333,486
Borrowings (1)
262,550
19,354
Other liabilities
194,337
222,801
Total liabilities
7,978,542
7,575,641
Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 111,120,415 and 110,410,602 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,111
1,104
Additional paid-in capital
1,678,928
1,669,828
Accumulated deficit
(376,556)
(388,806)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(37,197)
(30,304)
Total equity
1,266,286
1,251,822
Total liabilities and equity
$ 9,244,828
$ 8,827,463
(1)
In the first quarter of 2024, "Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value" were combined within "Loans held for investment at fair value" and "Retail notes and certificates at fair value" were combined within "Borrowings." Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
GAAP Net income
$ 12,250
$ 10,155
$ 5,008
$ 10,110
$ 13,666
Less: Provision for credit losses
(31,927)
(41,907)
(64,479)
(66,595)
(70,584)
Less: Income tax expense
(4,278)
(3,529)
(3,327)
(4,686)
(4,136)
Pre-provision net revenue
$ 48,455
$ 55,591
$ 72,814
$ 81,391
$ 88,386
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
Non-interest income
$ 57,800
$ 54,129
$ 63,844
$ 85,818
$ 98,990
Net interest income
122,888
131,477
137,005
146,652
146,704
Total net revenue
180,688
185,606
200,849
232,470
245,694
Non-interest expense
(132,233)
(130,015)
(128,035)
(151,079)
(157,308)
Pre-provision net revenue
48,455
55,591
72,814
81,391
88,386
Provision for credit losses
(31,927)
(41,907)
(64,479)
(66,595)
(70,584)
Income before income tax expense
16,528
13,684
8,335
14,796
17,802
Income tax expense
(4,278)
(3,529)
(3,327)
(4,686)
(4,136)
GAAP Net income
$ 12,250
$ 10,155
$ 5,008
$ 10,110
$ 13,666
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
March 31,
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
GAAP common equity
$ 1,266,286
$ 1,251,822
$ 1,208,219
$ 1,205,523
$ 1,190,742
Less: Goodwill
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
Less: Intangible assets
(11,165)
(12,135)
(13,151)
(14,167)
(15,201)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,179,404
$ 1,163,970
$ 1,119,351
$ 1,115,639
$ 1,099,824
Book value per common share
GAAP common equity
$ 1,266,286
$ 1,251,822
$ 1,208,219
$ 1,205,523
$ 1,190,742
Common shares issued and outstanding
111,120,415
110,410,602
109,648,769
108,694,120
107,460,734
Book value per common share
$ 11.40
$ 11.34
$ 11.02
$ 11.09
$ 11.08
Tangible book value per common share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,179,404
$ 1,163,970
$ 1,119,351
$ 1,115,639
$ 1,099,824
Common shares issued and outstanding
111,120,415
110,410,602
109,648,769
108,694,120
107,460,734
Tangible book value per common share
$ 10.61
$ 10.54
$ 10.21
$ 10.26
$ 10.23
SOURCE LendingClub Corporation