Seaboard Corporation: Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

MERRIAM, Kan., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American symbol: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three months ended March 30, 2024, and April 1, 2023, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.





















Three Months Ended





March 30,

April 1,





2024

2023

Net sales

$ 2,191

$ 2,499

Operating loss

$ (20)

$ (63)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Seaboard

$ 22

$ (16)

















Earnings (loss) per common share

$ 22.66

$ (13.78)

Average number of shares outstanding



971,055



1,160,779

Dividends declared per common share

$ 2.25

$ 2.25



Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on May 20, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2024.

