Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919435 | ISIN: US8115431079 | Ticker-Symbol: S0V
Tradegate
26.04.24
15:42 Uhr
2.980,00 Euro
-140,00
-4,49 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEABOARD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEABOARD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3.080,003.140,0030.04.
3.080,003.140,0030.04.
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 22:26
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seaboard Corporation: Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

MERRIAM, Kan., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American symbol: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three months ended March 30, 2024, and April 1, 2023, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.











Three Months Ended




March 30,


April 1,




2024


2023


Net sales


$

2,191


$

2,499


Operating loss


$

(20)


$

(63)


Net earnings (loss) attributable to Seaboard


$

22


$

(16)










Earnings (loss) per common share


$

22.66


$

(13.78)


Average number of shares outstanding



971,055



1,160,779


Dividends declared per common share


$

2.25


$

2.25


Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on May 20, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2024.

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.