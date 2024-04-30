Tetra Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

First quarter revenue of $151 million increased 3% year-over-year.

First quarter net income was $915,000 and net income per share attributable to TETRA stockholders was $0.01.

First quarter net cash used in operating activities was $13.8 million while adjusted free cash flow was a use of $29.6 million.

First quarter net income per share excluding unusual items was $0.05. Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 million increased 11% year-over-year.

Term loan refinanced with a delayed draw feature for the bromine project and a 2030 maturity.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) today announced first quarter 2024 financial results.

Brady Murphy, TETRA President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Overall first quarter results were in-line with our expectations as Completion Fluids and Products Adjusted EBITDA margins of 28.1% more than offset an anticipated weaker Water & Flowback Services start to the year. We are very encouraged with the deepwater projects that are lining up for the year and the impact that those have on our high-value completion fluids business. We also expect Water & Flowback Services Adjusted EBITDA margins to rebound to the mid-teens in the second quarter. Each of our strategic initiatives, including the desalination of produced water for beneficial re-use, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOS) high duration battery electrolyte ramp-up in the second half of 2024, completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Arkansas bromine processing facility and a negotiated lithium joint venture with ExxonMobil for the Evergreen Brine Unit, are all advancing in very positive directions. With an improving base business and exciting strategic initiatives that are coming into focus, we are very encouraged with the outlook for 2024 and beyond. Additionally, during the first quarter we completed the refinancing of our term loan which secured the required capital for our bromine project and extended the term loan maturity to 2030."

First Quarter Results

First quarter 2024 revenue of $151 million increased 3% from the first quarter of 2023 but decreased 1% from the fourth quarter of 2023 reflecting the Argentina early production facility sale in the fourth quarter. Net income of $915,000, inclusive of $5.2 million of non-recurring charges, compares to net income of $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, inclusive of $2.0 million of non-recurring credits, and to a net loss before discontinued operations of $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, inclusive of $8.0 million of non-recurring charges. The first quarter results include unrealized gains on investments of $2.8 million, mainly from our investment in CSI Compressco (which was acquired by Kodiak as described below). Excluding these unrealized gains on investments, Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $20.0 million, or 13.3% of revenue. Completion Fluids & Products revenue improved 12% over a year ago, net income before taxes improved 7% and Adjusted EBITDA improved 26%, excluding unrealized gains or losses on investments.

"First quarter cash flow from operating activities was a use of $13.8 million and compares to cash provided by operating activities of $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted free cash flow was a use of $29.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and compares to a use of cash of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 and to cash flow of $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted free cash flow includes $4.0 million of capital investments for the Arkansas bromine and lithium projects. Accounts receivable increased $20.6 million sequentially due to the timing of revenue as sales increased throughout the quarter. Working capital at the end of the first quarter was $134 million and represents a $30 million increase from the prior quarter. We expect an improvement in working capital as the year progresses, reflecting the seasonality of our European industrial chemicals business. Working capital is defined as current assets, excluding cash and restricted cash, less current liabilities.

Brady Murphy, further stated, "Our Completion Fluids and Products business continues with strong performance with 12% year-on-year revenue growth and 28.1% adjusted EBITDA margins driven largely by 15 deepwater completion operations in the quarter. Our pipeline of CS Neptune projects is growing as we are confirmed to execute a job in June for a super major in the North Sea and our confidence continues to increase for a Gulf of Mexico project this year. The year end 2023 slowdown in North America onshore completion activity, which had an immediate activity impact on our Water Services in the fourth quarter, had a carryover affect to the first quarter for our Flowback operations, which includes our higher margin TETRA Sandstorm business. We typically see a one quarter lag between fracking and flowback activity. We also experienced some one-off costs in our Water Services business as our customer completion activity levels rebounded to pre-fourth quarter 2023 levels. The combination of lower Flowback activity and one-time costs for Water Services impacted our margins for the quarter. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we anticipate Water & Flowback Services revenues to be more in-line with the pre-year end activity decline and Adjusted EBITDA margins returning to the mid-teens while offshore activity continues with strong momentum and our industrial chemicals business ramps up for its seasonal peak.

"Water & Flowback Services revenue of $74 million declined 4.5% year-on-year and 8.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023, which included the sale of an early production facility in Argentina. Net income before taxes for the quarter was $721,000 and compares to $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and to $2.9 million the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million decreased $5.8 million year-on-year and by $4.2 million quarter-over-quarter. Water & Flowback Services Adjusted EBITDA margins of 9.6% decreased from 14.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 16.7% in the first quarter of 2023. Despite the lower first-quarter margins, we are confident that the focus on value-added technology such as SandStorm and automation across all our water services will allow us to improve margins. With respect to our water desalination for beneficial re-use, we continue to progress discussions for our first commercial plant with a major North America operator and are in discussions with operators for commercial pilot plants in the Permian Basin.

"Completion Fluids & Products experienced a strong rebound to start the year and we expect results for the first half of 2024 to exceed results for the first half of 2023. Completion Fluids & Products first quarter revenue of $77 million increased 12% year-on-year. Sequentially, revenue increased 6.5% reflecting strong momentum, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico. Net income before taxes for the quarter was $19.8 million (25.6% of revenue) and compares to $18.4 million (26.7% of revenue) in the first quarter of 2023 and to $11.0 million (15.1% of revenue) in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $21.8 million (28.1% of revenue) and compares to $18.0 million (26.1% of revenue) in the first quarter of 2023 and to $18.3 million (25.3% of revenue) in the fourth quarter of 2023. The first quarter included $0.9 million in net unrealized losses from investments. Excluding unrealized losses from investments. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 29.3%.

This press release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"): Adjusted net income per share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue) on consolidated and segment basis, adjusted net income, adjusted free cash flow, net debt, net leverage ratio and return on net capital employed. Please see Schedules E through J for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

First Quarter Results and Highlights

A summary of key financial metrics for the first quarter are as follows:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 150,972

$ 153,126

$ 146,209 Income (loss) before discontinued operations 915

(4,239)

6,045 Adjusted EBITDA 22,840

24,142

20,587 Net income (loss) per share attributable to TETRA stockholders 0.01

(0.03)

0.05 Adjusted net income per share 0.05

0.03

0.03 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (13,816)

18,875

8,985 Adjusted free cash flow(1) $ (29,617)

$ 20,073

$ (3,716)





(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, adjusted free cash flow includes $4.0 million of capital expenditures for the Arkansas bromine and lithium projects.

Free Cash Flow, Balance Sheet and Income Taxes

Cash from operating activities was a use of $13.8 million in the first quarter and adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was a use of $29.6 million, including $4.0 million of capital expenditures for the Arkansas bromine and lithium projects. Liquidity at the end of the first quarter was $195 million, inclusive of a $75 million delayed draw feature to fund our bromine project. Liquidity is defined as unrestricted cash plus availability under the delayed draw from our Term Credit Agreement, availability under the ABL Credit Agreement and Swedish Credit Facility. At the end of the first quarter, unrestricted cash was $36 million. Long-term debt, primarily with a January 2030 maturity, was $179 million, while net debt was $143 million. TETRA's net leverage ratio was 1.5X at the end of the first quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2024, TETRA held $13.1 million in total marketable securities between its holdings in CSI Compressco and Standard Lithium. On April 1, 2024, Kodak Gas Services, Inc. ("Kodiak") (NYSE: KGS) completed its acquisition of CSI Compressco and TETRA received shares of Kodiak common stock in the acquisition in exchange for its common units in CSI Compressco. TETRA's return on net capital employed was 19.6% at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Non-recurring Charges and Expenses

Non-recurring credits, charges and expenses are reflected on Schedule E and include the following:

$5.5 million of loss on debt extinguishment primarily from non-cash unamortized finance costs expensed in connection with the repayment of our prior Term Credit Agreement in January 2024.

$0.2 million of non-cash stock appreciation right credits and $0.1 million of other credits.

Unrealized gains on investments totaling $2.8 million are included in both reported and adjusted earnings.

Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 150,972

$ 153,126

$ 146,209











Cost of sales, services, and rentals 111,114

112,070

104,066 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 8,756

8,624

8,670 Impairments and other charges -

2,189

- Insurance recoveries -

-

(2,850) Total cost of revenues 119,870

122,883

109,886 Gross profit 31,102

30,243

36,323 Exploration and appraisal costs -

5,283

720 General and administrative expense 22,298

23,336

23,191 Interest expense, net 5,952

5,677

5,092 Loss on debt extinguishment 5,535

-

- Other income, net (3,978)

(422)

(214) Income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations 1,295

(3,631)

7,534 Provision for income taxes 380

608

1,489 Income (loss) before discontinued operations 915

(4,239)

6,045 Discontinued operations:









Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes -

346

(12) Net income (loss) 915

(3,893)

6,033 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest -

2

7 Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 915

$ (3,891)

$ 6,040











Basic per share information:









Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.01

$ (0.03)

$ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding 130,453

130,079

128,940











Diluted per share information:









Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.01

$ (0.03)

$ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding 132,123

130,079

129,975

Schedule B: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,939

$ 52,485 Trade accounts receivable 132,429

111,798 Inventories 94,285

96,536 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,911

21,196 Total current assets 287,564

282,015 Property, plant, and equipment, net 113,369

107,716 Other intangible assets, net 28,073

29,132 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,964

31,915 Investments 20,386

17,354 Other assets 10,969

10,829 Total long-term assets 203,761

196,946 Total assets $ 491,325

$ 478,961 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable $ 47,491

$ 52,290 Compensation and employee benefits 19,232

26,918 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 8,731

9,101 Accrued taxes 13,192

10,350 Accrued liabilities and other 29,280

27,303 Total current liabilities 117,926

125,962 Long-term debt, net 179,394

157,505 Operating lease liabilities 26,738

27,538 Asset retirement obligations 14,645

14,199 Deferred income taxes 2,176

2,279 Other liabilities 4,299

4,144 Total long-term liabilities 227,252

205,665 Commitments and contingencies





TETRA stockholders' equity 147,404

148,591 Noncontrolling interests (1,257)

(1,257) Total equity 146,147

147,334 Total liabilities and equity $ 491,325

$ 478,961

Schedule C: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023

(in thousands) Operating activities:









Net income (loss) $ 915

$ (3,893)

$ 6,033 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 8,755

8,624

8,670 Impairments and other charges -

2,189

- (Gain) loss on investments (2,795)

(696)

505 Equity-based compensation expense 1,623

6,423

1,276 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (115)

95

(21) Amortization and expense of financing costs 380

726

884 Loss on debt extinguishment 5,535

-

- Insurance recoveries associated with damaged equipment -

-

(2,850) Gain on sale of assets (29)

(130)

(170) Other non-cash credits (553)

(244)

(100) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable (19,605)

12,565

12,626 Inventories 1,542

(3,215)

(11,313) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,918)

863

4,496 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,577)

(3,021)

(11,179) Other 26

(1,411)

128 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (13,816)

18,875

8,985 Investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net (15,827)

(7,912)

(12,784) Proceeds from sale of investments -

3,900

- Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 251

6,003

289 Insurance recoveries associated with damaged equipment -

-

2,850 Other investing activities (172)

(100)

(1,552) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (15,748)

1,891

(11,197) Financing activities:









Proceeds from credit agreements and long-term debt 184,456

145

52,756 Principal payments on credit agreements and long-term debt (163,215)

(2,056)

(47,362) Payments on financing lease obligations (277)

(858)

(258) Tax remittances on equity based compensation (2,339)

-

- Debt issuance costs and other financing activities (5,277)

-

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 13,348

(2,769)

5,136 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (330)

662

167 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (16,546)

18,659

3,091 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 52,485

33,826

13,592 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 35,939

$ 52,485

$ 16,683











Supplemental cash flow information:









Interest paid $ 5,406

$ 4,889

$ 4,513 Income taxes paid $ 433

$ 864

$ 1,358 Accrued capital expenditures at end of period $ 3,908

$ 5,171

$ 2,490

Schedule D: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release may include the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: adjusted net income per share; consolidated and segment Adjusted EBITDA; segment Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA margin"); adjusted net income, adjusted free cash flow; net debt, net leverage ratio, and return on net capital employed. The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges and credits from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items.

Adjusted net income is defined as the Company's income (loss) before noncontrolling interests and discontinued operations, excluding certain special or other charges (or credits), and including noncontrolling interest attributable to continued operations. Adjusted net income is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted net income per share is defined as the Company's diluted net income per share attributable to TETRA stockholders excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Adjusted net income per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations, excluding impairments, exploration and pre-development costs, certain special, non-recurring or other charges (or credits), including loss on debt extinguishment, interest, depreciation and amortization, income from collaborative arrangement and certain non-cash items such as equity-based compensation expense. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations. Exploration and pre-development costs represent expenditures incurred to evaluate potential future development of TETRA's lithium and bromine properties in Arkansas. Such costs include exploratory drilling and associated engineering studies. Income from collaborative arrangement represents the portion of exploration and pre-development costs that are reimbursable by our strategic partner. We began capitalizing exploration and pre-development costs in January 2024 and therefore these costs are only excluded for periods prior to January 1, 2024. Exploration and pre-development costs and the associated income from collaborative arrangement were excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods because they did not relate to the Company's current business operations. Adjustments to long-term incentives represent cumulative adjustments to valuation of long-term cash incentive compensation awards that are related to prior years. These costs are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because they do not relate to the current year and are considered to be outside of normal operations. Long-term incentives are earned over a three-year period and the costs are recorded over the three-year period they are earned. The amounts accrued or incurred are based on a cumulative of the three-year period. Equity-based compensation expense represents compensation that has been or will be paid in equity and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is a non-cash item. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations and without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis, and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold, less payments on financing lease obligations and including cash distributions to TETRA from investments and cash from sales of investments. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to:

assess the Company's ability to retire debt;

evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and

to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group.

Adjusted free cash flow does not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as they exclude cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted.

Net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the balance sheet. Management views net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities.

Net leverage ratio is defined as debt excluding financing fees & discount on term loan and including letters of credit and guarantees, less cash divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA for credit facilities. Adjusted EBITDA for credit facilities consists of adjusted EBITDA described above, less non-cash (gain) loss on sale of investments, (gain) loss on sales of assets and excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Management primarily uses this metric to assess TETRA's ability to borrow, reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay distributions, and fund investing and financing activities.

Return on net capital employed is defined as Adjusted EBIT divided by average net capital employed. Adjusted EBIT is defined as net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations, interest, and certain non-cash charges, and non-recurring adjustments. Net capital employed is defined as assets, excluding assets associated with discontinued operations, plus impaired assets, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, and less current liabilities, excluding current liabilities associated with discontinued operations. Average net capital employed is calculated as the average of the beginning and ending net capital employed for the respective periods. Return on net capital employed is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company relative to assets, without regard to financing methods or capital structure.

Schedule E: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts)











Income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations $ 1,295

$ (3,631)

$ 7,534 Provision for income taxes 380

608

1,489 Noncontrolling interest attributed to continuing operations -

2

7 Income (loss) from continuing operations 915

(4,241)

6,038 Insurance recoveries -

3

(2,850) Impairments and other charges -

2,189

- Exploration and pre-development costs -

2,684

720 Adjustment to long-term incentives -

281

353 Former CEO stock appreciation right credit (186)

(789)

(307) Transaction, legal, and other expenses (135)

255

82 Loss on debt extinguishment 5,535

-

- Unusual foreign exchange loss -

2,444

- Unusual tax provision -

951

- Adjusted net income $ 6,129

$ 3,777

$ 4,036











Diluted per share information









Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.01 0 $ (0.03)

$ 0.05 Adjusted net income $ 0.05

$ 0.03

$ 0.03 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 132,123

130,079

129,975

Schedule F: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Completion

Fluids &

Products

Water &

Flowback

Services

Corporate

SG&A

Corporate

Other

Total

(in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 77,282

$ 73,690

$ -

$ -

$ 150,972 Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations 19,792

721

(11,101)

(8,117)

1,295 Former CEO stock appreciation right credit -

-

(186)

-

(186) Transaction, restructuring, and other expenses (159)

-

24

-

(135) Loss on debt extinguishment -

-

-

5,535

5,535 Interest (income) expense, net (269)

76

-

6,145

5,952 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 2,387

6,288

-

81

8,756 Equity-based compensation expense -

-

1,623

-

1,623 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,751

$ 7,085

$ (9,640)

$ 3,644

$ 22,840



















Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 28.1 %

9.6 %









15.1 %



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Completion

Fluids &

Products

Water &

Flowback

Services

Corporate

SG&A

Corporate

Other

Total

(in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 72,556

$ 80,570

$ -

$ -

$ 153,126 Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations 10,984

2,855

(11,929)

(5,541)

(3,631) Insurance recoveries 3

-

-

-

3 Impairments and other charges 2,189

-

-

-

2,189 Exploration, pre-development costs, and collaborative arrangements 2,684

-

-

-

2,684 Adjustment to long-term incentives -

-

281

-

281 Former CEO stock appreciation right credit -

-

(789)

-

(789) Transaction, restructuring, and other expenses -

-

255

-

255 Unusual foreign exchange loss -

2,444

-

-

2,444 Interest (income) expense, net (47)

(38)

-

5,762

5,677 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 2,508

6,019

-

96

8,623 Equity-based compensation expense -

-

6,406

-

6,406 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,321

$ 11,280

$ (5,776)

$ 317

$ 24,142



















Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 25.3 %

14.0 %









15.8 %



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Completion

Fluids &

Products

Water &

Flowback

Services

Corporate

SG&A

Corporate

Other

Total

(in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 69,042

$ 77,167

$ -

$ -

$ 146,209 Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations 18,442

6,378

(11,059)

(6,227)

7,534 Insurance recoveries (2,850)

-

-

-

(2,850) Exploration, pre-development costs, and collaborative arrangements 720

-

-

-

720 Adjustment to long-term incentives -

-

353

-

353 Former CEO stock appreciation right credit -

-

(307)

-

(307) Transaction, restructuring, and other expenses -

-

82

-

82 Interest (income) expense, net (395)

27

-

5,460

5,092 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 2,052

6,509

-

109

8,670 Equity-based compensation expense 17

-

1,276

-

1,293 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,986

$ 12,914

$ (9,655)

$ (658)

$ 20,587



















Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 26.1 %

16.7 %









14.1 %

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Debt (Unaudited) The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

(in thousands) Unrestricted Cash $ 35,939

$ 52,485







Term Credit Agreement $ 179,394

$ 157,505 Net debt $ 143,455

$ 105,020

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

(in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (13,816)

$ 18,875

8,985 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from asset sales (15,576)

(1,909)

(12,495) Payments on financing lease obligations (277)

(845)

(258) Distributions from investments 52

52

52 Cash received from sales of investments -

3,900

- Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) $ (29,617)

$ 20,073

$ (3,716)





(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, adjusted free cash flow includes $4.0 million of capital expenditures for the Arkansas bromine and lithium projects.

Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Net Leverage Ratio (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2024

(in thousands) Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations $ 1,295

$ (3,631)

$ 6,716

$ 21,080

$ 25,460 Insurance recoveries -

3

174

(5)

172 Impairments and other charges -

2,189

-

777

2,966 Exploration, pre-development costs, and collaborative arrangements -

2,684

1,842

(2,408)

2,118 Adjustment to long-term incentives -

281

501

391

1,173 Former CEO stock appreciation right expense (credit) (186)

(789)

1,073

260

358 Transaction, restructuring, and other expenses (135)

255

108

57

285 Unusual foreign exchange loss -

2,444

-

-

2,444 Loss on debt extinguishment 5,535

-

-

-

5,535 Interest expense, net 5,952

5,677

5,636

5,944

23,209 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 8,756

8,623

8,578

8,458

34,415 Equity compensation expense 1,623

6,406

1,431

1,492

10,952 Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (2,795)

(696)

560

(907)

(3,838) Gain on sale of assets (29)

(129)

(151)

(112)

(421) Other debt covenant adjustments 28

333

(393)

883

851 Debt covenant adjusted EBITDA $ 20,044

$ 23,650

$ 26,075

$ 35,910

$ 105,679





































March 31,

2024

















(in thousands, except ratio) Term credit agreement















$ 190,000 Capital lease obligations















3,142 Other obligations















2,560 ABL letters of credit and guarantees















543 Total debt and commitments















196,245 Unrestricted cash















35,939 Debt covenant net debt and commitments













$ 160,306 Net leverage ratio















1.5

Schedule J: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Return on Net Capital Employed



Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2024

(in thousands) Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations $ 1,295

$ (3,631)

$ 6,716

$ 21,080

$ 25,460 Insurance recoveries -

3

174

(5)

172 Impairments and other charges -

2,189

-

777

2,966 Exploration, pre-development costs, and collaborative arrangements -

2,684

1,842

(2,408)

2,118 Adjustment to long-term incentives -

281

500

322

1,103 Former CEO stock appreciation right expense (credit) (186)

(789)

1,074

329

428 Transaction, restructuring, and other expenses (135)

255

108

57

285 Loss on debt extinguishment 5,535

-

-

-

5,535 Unusual foreign exchange loss -

2,444

-

-

2,444 Interest expense, net 5,952

5,677

5,636

5,944

23,209 Adjusted EBIT $ 12,461

$ 9,113

$ 16,050

$ 26,096

$ 63,720

































March 31,

2024

March 31,

2023













(in thousands, except ratio) Consolidated total assets











$ 491,325

$ 435,584 Plus: assets impaired in last twelve months





2,966

2,804 Less: cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





35,939

16,683 Adjusted assets employed











$ 458,352

$ 421,705



















Consolidated current liabilities











$ 117,926

$ 111,447 Less: current liabilities associated with discontinued operations





-

914 Adjusted current liabilities











$ 117,926

$ 110,533



















Net capital employed











$ 340,426

$ 311,172 Average net capital employed









$ 325,799



Return on net capital employed for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024





19.6 %





