Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

MIDLAND, Texas, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) ("Diamondback" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Average production of 273.3 MBO/d (461.1 MBOE/d)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1.3 billion; Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes (as defined and reconciled below) of $1.4 billion

Cash capital expenditures of $609 million

Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) of $791 million

Declared Q1 2024 base cash dividend of $0.90 per share and a variable cash dividend of $1.07 per share, in each case payable on May 22, 2024; implies an 3.8% annualized yield based on April 29, 2024 closing share price of $205.86

Repurchased 279,266 shares of common stock in Q1 2024 for $42 million, excluding excise tax (at a weighted average price of $149.50/share)

Total Q1 2024 return of capital of $396 million; represents ~50% of Q1 2024 Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) from stock repurchases and the declared Q1 2024 base-plus-variable dividend

Announced merger with Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. on February 12, 2024. Diamondback stockholders approved the merger on April 26, 2024. The deal remains subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

The tables below provide a summary of operating activity for the first quarter of 2024.

Total Activity (Gross Operated): Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells Completed Midland Basin 69 101 Delaware Basin 10 - Total 79 101

Total Activity (Net Operated): Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells Completed Midland Basin 67 89 Delaware Basin 9 - Total 76 89

During the first quarter of 2024, Diamondback drilled 69 gross wells in the Midland Basin and ten gross wells in the Delaware Basin. The Company turned 101 operated wells to production, all in the Midland Basin, with an average lateral length of 11,463 feet. Operated completions during the first quarter consisted of 30 Lower Spraberry wells, 19 Wolfcamp A wells, 16 Jo Mill wells, 15 Wolfcamp B wells, 12 Middle Spraberry wells, six Wolfcamp D wells and three Upper Spraberry wells.

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Diamondback's first quarter 2024 net income was $768 million, or $4.28 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) was $809 million, or $4.50 per diluted share.

First quarter 2024 net cash provided by operating activities was $1.3 billion.

During the first quarter of 2024, Diamondback spent $580 million on operated and non-operated drilling and completions, $25 million on infrastructure and environmental and $4 million on midstream, for total cash capital expenditures of $609 million.

First quarter 2024 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $1.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest (as defined and reconciled below) was $1.6 billion.

Diamondback's first quarter 2024 Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) was $791 million.

First quarter 2024 average unhedged realized prices were $75.06 per barrel of oil, $0.99 per Mcf of natural gas and $21.26 per barrel of natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), resulting in a total equivalent unhedged realized price of $50.07 per BOE.

Diamondback's cash operating costs for the first quarter of 2024 were $11.52 per BOE, including lease operating expenses ("LOE") of $6.08 per BOE, cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $0.76 per BOE, production and ad valorem taxes of $2.84 per BOE and gathering, processing and transportation expenses of $1.84 per BOE.

As of March 31, 2024, Diamondback had $876 million in standalone cash and no borrowings under its revolving credit facility, with approximately $1.6 billion available for future borrowings under the facility and approximately $2.5 billion of total liquidity. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had consolidated total debt of $6.8 billion and consolidated net debt (as defined and reconciled below) of $5.9 billion, down from consolidated total debt of $6.8 billion and net debt of $6.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.

DIVIDEND DECLARATIONS

Diamondback announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a base cash dividend of $0.90 per common share for the first quarter of 2024 payable on May 22, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2024.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a variable cash dividend of $1.07 per common share for the first quarter of 2024 payable on May 22, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2024.

Future base and variable dividends remain subject to review and approval at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the first quarter of 2024, Diamondback repurchased 279,266 shares of common stock at an average share price of $149.50 for a total cost of approximately $42 million, excluding excise tax. To date, Diamondback has repurchased 19,337,765 shares of common stock at an average share price of $124.52 for a total cost of approximately $2.4 billion and has approximately $1.6 billion remaining on its current share buyback authorization. Diamondback intends to continue to purchase common stock under the common stock repurchase program opportunistically with cash on hand, free cash flow from operations and proceeds from potential liquidity events such as the sale of assets. This repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended from time to time, modified, extended or discontinued by the Board at any time. Purchases under the repurchase program may be made from time to time in privately negotiated transactions, or in open market transactions in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will be subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. Any common stock purchased as part of this program will be retired.

FULL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE

Below is Diamondback's guidance for the full year 2024, which includes second quarter production, cash tax and capital guidance.

2024 Guidance 2024 Guidance Diamondback Energy, Inc. Viper Energy, Inc. Net production - MBOE/d 458 - 466 46.00 - 48.00 Oil production - MBO/d 270 - 275 25.75 - 26.75 Q2 2024 oil production - MBO/d (total - MBOE/d) 271 - 275 (459 - 466) 26.00 - 26.50 (46.50 - 47.25) Unit costs ($/BOE) Lease operating expenses, including workovers $6.00 - $6.50 G&A Cash G&A $0.55 - $0.65 $1.00 - $1.20 Non-cash equity-based compensation $0.40 - $0.50 $0.10 - $0.15 DD&A $10.50 - $11.50 $11.00 - $11.50 Interest expense (net of interest income) $1.65 - $1.85 $4.25 - $4.50 Gathering, processing and transportation $1.80 - $2.00 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue) ~7% ~7% Corporate tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 23% 20% - 22% Cash tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 15% - 18% Q2 2024 Cash taxes ($ - million) $180 - $220 $13 - $18 Capital Budget ($ - million) 2024 Drilling, completion, capital workovers, and non-operated properties $2,100 - $2,330 2024 Infrastructure and midstream $200 - $220 2024 Total capital expenditures $2,300 - $2,550 Q2 2024 Capital expenditures $580 - $620 Gross horizontal wells drilled (net) 265 - 285 (244 - 263) Gross horizontal wells completed (net) 300 - 320 (273 - 291) Average completed lateral length (Ft.) ~11,500' FY 2024 Midland Basin well costs per lateral foot $600 - $650 FY 2024 Delaware Basin well costs per lateral foot $875 - $925 Midland Basin completed net lateral feet (%) ~90% Delaware Basin completed net lateral feet (%) ~10%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions, except share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 896 $ 582 Restricted cash 3 3 Accounts receivable: Joint interest and other, net 208 192 Oil and natural gas sales, net ($132 million and $109 million related to Viper) 734 654 Income tax receivable - 1 Inventories 57 63 Derivative instruments 7 17 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43 109 Total current assets 1,948 1,621 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method of accounting ($8,455 million and $8,659 million excluded from amortization at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) ($4,649 million and $4,629 million and $1,719 million and $1,769 million excluded from amortization related to Viper) 43,240 42,430 Other property, equipment and land 675 673 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment ($913 million and $866 million related to Viper) (16,891 ) (16,429 ) Property and equipment, net 27,024 26,674 Equity method investments 529 529 Derivative instruments 7 1 Deferred income taxes, net 61 45 Investment in real estate, net 83 84 Other assets 38 47 Total assets $ 29,690 $ 29,001 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 243 $ 261 Accrued capital expenditures 570 493 Other accrued liabilities 337 475 Revenues and royalties payable 732 764 Derivative instruments 102 86 Income taxes payable 134 29 Total current liabilities 2,118 2,108 Long-term debt ($1,094 million and $1,083 million related to Viper) 6,629 6,641 Derivative instruments 144 122 Asset retirement obligations 266 239 Deferred income taxes 2,502 2,449 Other long-term liabilities 12 12 Total liabilities 11,671 11,571 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 178,339,978 and 178,723,871 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 14,251 14,142 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 2,705 2,489 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8 ) (8 ) Total Diamondback Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 16,950 16,625 Non-controlling interest 1,069 805 Total equity 18,019 17,430 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,690 $ 29,001

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid sales $ 2,101 $ 1,902 Sales of purchased oil 116 - Other operating income 10 23 Total revenues 2,227 1,925 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 255 192 Production and ad valorem taxes 119 155 Gathering, processing and transportation 77 68 Purchased oil expense 117 - Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 469 403 General and administrative expenses 46 40 Merger and integration expense 12 8 Other operating expenses 14 34 Total costs and expenses 1,109 900 Income (loss) from operations 1,118 1,025 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (46 ) (46 ) Other income (expense), net 4 53 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (48 ) (93 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 2 - Income (loss) from equity investments, net 2 14 Total other income (expense), net (86 ) (72 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,032 953 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 223 207 Net income (loss) 809 746 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 41 34 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 768 $ 712 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 4.28 $ 3.88 Diluted $ 4.28 $ 3.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 178,477 181,988 Diluted 178,477 181,988

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 809 $ 746 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 52 97 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 469 403 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (2 ) - (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 48 93 Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments (4 ) 1 (Income) loss from equity investment, net (2 ) (14 ) Equity-based compensation expense 14 11 Other 16 (34 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (95 ) (36 ) Income tax receivable 12 95 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 89 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (110 ) (26 ) Income taxes payable 70 17 Revenues and royalties payable (35 ) 60 Other 3 12 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,334 1,425 Cash flows from investing activities: Drilling, completions and infrastructure additions to oil and natural gas properties (605 ) (622 ) Additions to midstream assets (4 ) (35 ) Property acquisitions (153 ) (880 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 12 264 Other (1 ) (6 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (751 ) (1,279 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit facilities 90 1,696 Repayments under credit facilities (80 ) (989 ) Repayment of senior notes (25 ) - Repurchased shares under buyback program (42 ) (332 ) Repurchased shares/units under Viper's buyback program - (34 ) Proceeds from partial sale of investment in Viper Energy, Inc. 451 - Dividends paid to stockholders (548 ) (542 ) Dividends/distributions to non-controlling interest (44 ) (34 ) Other (71 ) (22 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (269 ) (257 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 314 (111 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 585 164 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 899 $ 53

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Selected Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 24,874 25,124 22,624 Natural gas (MMcf) 50,602 50,497 47,388 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 8,653 9,016 7,730 Combined volumes (MBOE)(1) 41,961 42,556 38,252 Daily oil volumes (BO/d) 273,341 273,087 251,378 Daily combined volumes (BOE/d) 461,110 462,565 425,022 Average Prices: Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 75.06 $ 76.42 $ 73.11 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 0.99 $ 1.29 $ 1.46 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 21.26 $ 19.96 $ 23.16 Combined ($ per BOE) $ 50.07 $ 50.87 $ 49.72 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 74.13 $ 75.59 $ 72.05 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(2) $ 1.36 $ 1.31 $ 1.96 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(2) $ 21.26 $ 19.96 $ 23.16 Average price, hedged ($ per BOE)(2) $ 49.97 $ 50.40 $ 49.72 Average Costs per BOE: Lease operating expenses $ 6.08 $ 5.97 $ 5.02 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.84 2.44 4.05 Gathering, processing and transportation expense 1.84 1.83 1.78 General and administrative - cash component 0.76 0.59 0.76 Total operating expense - cash $ 11.52 $ 10.83 $ 11.61 General and administrative - non-cash component $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion per BOE $ 11.18 $ 11.02 $ 10.54 Interest expense, net $ 1.10 $ 0.87 $ 1.20

(1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices and include gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. Hedged prices exclude gains or losses resulting from the early settlement of commodity derivative contracts.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc., plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ("net income (loss)") before non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, interest expense, net, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, capitalized equity-based compensation expense, merger and integration expenses, other non-cash transactions and provision for (benefit from) income taxes, if any. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company adds the items listed above to net income (loss) to determine Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Further, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. The Company's computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 768 $ 960 $ 712 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 41 51 34 Net income (loss) 809 1,011 746 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 44 (147 ) 94 Interest expense, net 46 37 46 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 469 469 403 Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments 23 18 18 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (2 ) - - Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 21 21 16 Capitalized equity-based compensation expense (7 ) (7 ) (5 ) Merger and integration expenses 12 - 8 Other non-cash transactions 1 12 (46 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 223 264 207 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1,639 1,678 1,487 Less: Adjustment for non-controlling interest 89 82 67 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 1,550 $ 1,596 $ 1,420

ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ("net income (loss)") adjusted for non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, merger and integration expense, other non-cash transactions and related income tax adjustments, if any. The Company's computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts. Management believes adjusted net income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors. Further, in order to allow investors to compare the Company's performance across periods, the Company excludes the effects of significant transactions that may affect earnings but are unpredictable in nature, timing and amount, although they may recur in different reporting periods.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Amounts Amounts Per

Diluted Share Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 768 $ 4.28 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 41 0.22 Net income (loss)(1) 809 4.50 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 44 0.25 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (2 ) (0.01 ) Merger and integration expense 12 0.06 Other non-cash transactions 1 0.01 Adjusted net income excluding above items(1) 864 4.81 Income tax adjustment for above items (12 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted net income(1) 852 4.75 Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 43 0.25 Adjusted net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 809 $ 4.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 178,477 Diluted 178,477

(1) The Company's earnings (loss) per diluted share amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc, (ii) less the reallocation of $5 million in earnings attributable to participating securities, (iii) divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES AND FREE CASH FLOW

Operating cash flow before working capital changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in operating assets and liabilities. The Company believes operating cash flow before working capital changes is a useful measure of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash used to fund exploration, development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends. The Company also uses this measure because changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. This allows the Company to compare its operating performance with that of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.

Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in excess of cash capital expenditures. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow are useful to investors as they provide measures to compare both cash flow from operating activities and additions to oil and natural gas properties across periods on a consistent basis as adjusted for non-recurring early settlements of commodity derivative contracts. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of operating performance. The Company's computation of operating cash flow before working capital changes, Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company uses Free Cash Flow to reduce debt, as well as return capital to stockholders as determined by the Board of Directors.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP measure of operating cash flow before working capital changes and to the non-GAAP measure of Free Cash Flow:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Free Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,334 $ 1,425 Less: Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (95 ) (36 ) Income tax receivable 12 95 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 89 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (110 ) (26 ) Income taxes payable 70 17 Revenues and royalties payable (35 ) 60 Other 3 12 Total working capital changes (66 ) 122 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 1,400 1,303 Drilling, completions and infrastructure additions to oil and natural gas properties (605 ) (622 ) Additions to midstream assets (4 ) (35 ) Total Cash CAPEX (609 ) (657 ) Free Cash Flow $ 791 $ 646

NET DEBT

The Company defines the non-GAAP measure of net debt as total debt (excluding debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and fair value hedges) less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Net Debt (unaudited, in millions) March 31, 2024 Net Q1

Principal Borrowings/

(Repayments) December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (in millions) Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 5,669 $ (28 ) $ 5,697 $ 5,697 $ 6,040 $ 6,426 Viper Energy, Inc.(1) 1,103 10 1,093 680 654 700 Total debt 6,772 $ (18 ) 6,790 6,377 6,694 7,126 Cash and cash equivalents (896 ) (582 ) (827 ) (18 ) (46 ) Net debt $ 5,876 $ 6,208 $ 5,550 $ 6,676 $ 7,080

(1) Excludes debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and fair value hedges.

DERIVATIVES

As of April 26, 2024, the Company had the following outstanding consolidated derivative contracts, including derivative contracts at Viper Energy, Inc. The Company's derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent pricing and with natural gas derivative settlements based on the New York Mercantile Exchange Henry Hub pricing. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Long Puts - Crude Brent Oil 110,000 80,000 53,000 11,000 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 55.45 $ 55.25 $ 56.04 $ 60.00 Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.49 $ -1.55 $ -1.57 $ -1.39 Long Puts - WTI (Magellan East Houston) 32,000 28,000 20,000 8,000 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 55.63 $ 56.07 $ 58.00 $ 60.00 Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.56 $ -1.58 $ -1.68 $ -1.68 Long Puts - WTI (Cushing) 39,000 51,000 48,000 22,000 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 59.23 $ 57.65 $ 57.50 $ 57.73 Deferred Premium ($/Bbl) $ -1.49 $ -1.54 $ -1.67 $ -1.71 Costless Collars - WTI (Cushing) 6,000 4,000 4,000 - Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 65.00 $ 55.00 $ 55.00 - Short Call Price ($/Bbl) $ 95.55 $ 93.66 $ 93.66 - Basis Swaps - WTI (Midland)

12,000 12,000 12,000 - $ 1.19 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 - Roll Swaps - WTI

40,000 40,000 40,000 - $ 0.82 $ 0.82 $ 0.82 -

Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 FY 2025 Costless Collars - Henry Hub 290,000 290,000 290,000 270,000 Long Put Price ($/Mmbtu) $ 2.83 $ 2.83 $ 2.83 $ 2.50 Ceiling Price ($/Mmbtu) $ 7.52 $ 7.52 $ 7.52 $ 5.42 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Waha Hub

380,000 380,000 380,000 330,000 $ -1.18 $ -1.18 $ -1.18 $ -0.70



