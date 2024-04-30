Letter to Stockholders Issued by Diamondback Energy, Inc.

MIDLAND, Texas, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Diamondback Stockholders,

This letter is meant to be a supplement to our earnings release and is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and released to our stockholders simultaneously with our earnings release.

The first quarter of 2024 was a great start of the year for Diamondback. The Company continues to execute with production and capital expenditures meeting expectations. Additionally, we generated $1.3 billion of net cash provided by operating activities and nearly $800 million in Free Cash Flow with 50% of that Cash Flow returned to our stockholders through a combination of our base dividend, variable dividend and share buybacks.

Last week, our stockholders voted to approve our transformational combination with Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. ("Endeavor"), creating the "must-own" North American independent oil company. As a reminder, the combined business will have an unmatched depth of high-quality inventory in the core of the Midland Basin, which, when combined with Diamondback's cost structure, is set to generate significant long-term Free Cash Flow accretion to our stockholders.

On April 29, 2024, we received a second request for information and documents from the Federal Trade Commission. This second request was factored into our previously announced closing timeline. We still expect the Endeavor transaction to close in the fourth quarter of this year and will provide more information when possible.

Production:

First quarter oil production of 273.3 MBO/d was at the high end of our quarterly guidance range of 270 - 274 MBO/d. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect our oil production to stay relatively flat, with guidance of 271 - 275 MBO/d. We continue to target a capital program designed to maintain fourth quarter 2023 oil production levels. By focusing on capital efficiency and increasing our Free Cash Flow, we feel we are executing a plan that creates the most value for our stockholders in the current macro environment.

On the pricing side, oil realizations stayed relatively flat quarter over quarter at 98% of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") pricing. We expect to realize at least 95% of WTI when WTI is at least $65 per barrel, with most quarters (like the first quarter) above that number.

NGL realizations increased quarter over quarter, while natural gas realizations decreased quarter over quarter due to lower pricing, particularly as WAHA basis pricing declined significantly. We have the majority of our basis exposure hedged protecting this very small portion of our cash flow stream. More importantly, we have not experienced any gas takeaway issues and are confident that our product will continue to move to market. About a third of our gas production exits the basin on our pipeline space, and we will continue to find ways to increase this percentage as our contracts allow. We will also do our part to try and help new gas pipeline projects reach FID as more takeaway is needed out of the basin.

Capital Expenditures:

Cash capex for the first quarter was $609 million and near the high end of our quarterly guidance range, but down 6% quarter over quarter. In the first quarter we drilled 69 wells in the Midland Basin with an average lateral length of over 13,000 feet per well drilled, an 11% increase quarter over quarter and our longest quarterly average to date. This contributed to improved capital efficiency on the drilling side, where our costs were down approximately 10% per foot. In addition to the benefits we are seeing by drilling longer laterals, we are also seeing price reductions, with our average rig fleet rates now down nearly 20% since the peak in the first quarter of 2023.

We are currently utilizing four simulfrac crews, consisting of two diesel powered fleets and two e-fleets. Our completions team continues to push the limits of efficiency and we are now averaging over 3,200 completed lateral feet per day. We are seeing cost savings of approximately $10 per foot when comparing an e-fleet to a diesel fleet and are currently powering both e-fleets with residue gas (vs. CNG), which reduces costs further.

As we move into the second quarter, we expect capital costs to remain flat and within a guidance range of $580 - $620 million. We remain comfortable with our full year 2024 capex guidance of $2.30 - $2.55 billion. As a reminder, the midpoint of this capital guidance range is down 10% year over year due to a combination of lower well costs and lower activity needed to maintain fourth quarter 2023 oil production.

Operating Costs:

Total cash operating costs increased by $0.69 per BOE quarter over quarter primarily because of an increase to production and ad valorem taxes as well as cash G&A. Production and ad valorem taxes per BOE were up 16% quarter over quarter but still under our full year guidance range of ~7% of revenue. Cash G&A per BOE was up 29% quarter over quarter primarily due to various one-time items. We expect cash G&A to decrease throughout the year and are comfortable maintaining our guidance range of $0.55 - $0.65 per BOE.

Earlier this month, we successfully priced a multi-tranche senior notes offering totaling $5.5 billion at an average coupon rate of approximately 5.5%. The proceeds from this offering will be used to partially fund the cash portion of the Endeavor merger. As a result of this offering, we have increased our full-year net interest expense guidance range to $1.65 - $1.85 per BOE.

Return of Capital:

We generated $1.3 billion of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($1.4 billion after adjusting for working capital changes) and $791 million of Free Cash Flow in the first quarter. As conveyed previously in our Endeavor merger announcement, we have reduced our go-forward return of capital commitment to at least 50% of Free Cash Flow from at least 75% previously. This gives us the flexibility to allocate more Free Cash Flow to quickly pay down debt. Therefore, we will distribute $396 million to shareholders this quarter, including $162 million ($0.90 per share) in the form of our base dividend.

We repurchased 279,266 shares in the first quarter for a cost of approximately $42 million ($149.50 per share average). Because we did not return 50% of first quarter Free Cash Flow through the combination of our base dividend and executed buybacks, we are paying a variable cash dividend of $192 million ($1.07 per share) to keep our stockholders whole on our return of capital commitment. We have not repurchased any shares so far in the second quarter.

Balance Sheet:

Total debt and net debt ended the quarter at $6.8 billion and $5.9 billion, respectively. Net debt decreased by over $330 million quarter over quarter due to Free Cash Flow generation and Diamondback's previously announced sale of Viper common stock. Pro forma for our $5.5 billion Senior Notes offering completed earlier this month, our total consolidated debt is approximately $12.3 billion. Our near-term goal will be to get pro forma net debt below $10 billion, which will be done through Free Cash Flow generation and potentially supplemented with non-core asset sales. Our long-term priority is to maintain a leverage ratio of approximately 0.5x at mid-cycle oil pricing, or approximately $6 to $8 billion in net debt. We feel we can achieve this goal within the next couple of years solely by dedicating 50% of Free Cash Flow to debt paydown.

Other Business:

We continue to focus on operational excellence, maintaining our industry leading cost-structure and differentiated operational execution. We look forward to closing the Endeavor merger, which we believe will make us not only bigger, but better. The sound industrial logic and accretive nature of the transaction has resonated with our stockholder base and validates our acquire and exploit strategy.

We are confident that the best is yet to come. Thank you for your interest in Diamondback Energy.

Travis D. Stice

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

