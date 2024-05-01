Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka Lithium" or "Eureka" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. DJ Bowen, a Director of the Company, to the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bowen is a self-employed corporate finance consultant. From February 2018 to October 2019, he served as a research analyst with Capstone Asset Management and from July 2020 to November 2021, he served as a director for Traction Uranium Corp. He has also been a director with Reflex Advanced Materials since June 2021 (and its CEO from February 2022 to October 2022). With over 20 years of investment experience, Mr. Bowen has held roles as an Investment Advisor, Portfolio Manager, Quant Trader and programmer of related financial applications.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Jeffrey Wilson as Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and as a Director of the Company. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Wilson for his services and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access.

For more information please contact:

DJ Bowen

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@eurekalithiumcorp.com

Cautionary Statement

