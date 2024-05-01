Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Edge Technologies", "Company"), announces that, further to its news release on April 26, 2024 (the "Announcement"), its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has accepted the Company's application for, and has granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As previously announced, the Company applied for the MCTO due to a delay in the filing of the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Filings"), which were due on April 29, 2024.

The MCTO restricts the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from all trading in securities of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company.

The Company and its auditors continue to work diligently toward completing the Annual Filings as soon as possible. The Company is not aware of any specific accounting or audit concerns at this time. The Company expects that it will be in a position to file the Annual Filings on or before June 28, 2024.

Until the Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release. The Company confirms that since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iii) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross- domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

For more information, please contact:

Nick Brigman

Analyst, Press Relations, &

Interim CFO

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements about the expected filing of the Required Filings and the grant of the MTCO.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made including, without limitations, information based on the current status of the Required Filings and staffing challenges present to the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information, and there is no guarantee the Required Filings will be made on the timeline currently expected or at. If the Required Filings are subject to additional delays, the securities of the Company could be subject to a cease trade order or other actions taken by the securities regulators and/or the stock exchange(s) on which the Company's securities are listed. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207556

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.