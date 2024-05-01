Infodash CEO, Ted Theodoropoulos, Wins ILTA's 2024 Innovative Leader of the Year Award

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Infodash, the leading provider of legal intranet and extranet solutions for AmLaw 200 firms, is pleased to announce its CEO, Ted Theodoropoulos, has won ILTA's Innovative Leader of the Year Award. The Innovative Leader of the Year Award is intended to recognize an outstanding achievement by an individual maximizing the value of an innovative technology in support of legal professionals.

"I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from ILTA," said Ted Theodoropoulos, CEO of Infodash. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Infodash team, as well as our unwavering commitment to driving innovation in the legal tech industry. We will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible and deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower legal professionals to work smarter and more efficiently."

About Infodash:?Infodash is a unified intranet and extranet collaboration platform built for AmLaw 200 firms to help professionals stay connected with happenings at their firm, collaborate with colleagues, and increase their personal productivity. Infodash seamlessly integrates with Microsoft SharePoint and Teams and includes features that help law firm professionals work faster, more effectively, and with a greater sense of connection among colleagues who are working remotely. It provides a centralized hub for data and information from other systems and platforms, including financial data, firm directories, calendars, news, client and matter data, and more. For additional information, please email?info@getinfodash.com.?

About Ted Theodoropoulos: Ted?is the CEO at Infodash with over 20 years of experience in legal technology. He leads the development of Infodash which is a cloud-first legal intranet/extranet platform built on SharePoint Online with seamless Microsoft Teams integration. Infodash has been adopted?by dozens of Am Law 200 firms, enhancing employee productivity and retention. With a strategic mindset and deep understanding of the legal industry,?Ted?is recognized as a thought leader whose vision has propelled Infodash as one of the fastest-growing companies in legal tech.?Ted?is also the host of Legal Innovation Spotlight, a podcast that shines a light on the latest trends and advancements in legal innovation and knowledge management.?

