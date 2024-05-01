Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces Significant POLB 001 Patent Granted in USA

Significant POLB 001 Patent Granted in United States

Immunomodulator II patent grant further strengthens robust intellectual property portfolio for partnering

Poolbeg Pharma?(AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF, 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, announces that, further to its announcement on20 March 2024 , the Company has received the fully granted patent from the US Patent Office for its Immunomodulator II patent application.

The claims cover a class of drugs (including POLB 001) for treating hypercytokinaemia (cytokine storm) and for preventing hypercytokinaemia in a patient after an immune response has been triggered. This encompasses cytokine storm that is induced in any disease indication. This further strengthens the Company's robust intellectual property portfolio for POLB 001, thereby enhancing the value and attractiveness of POLB 001 to potential Pharma partners.

Poolbeg is actively building a comprehensive and worldwide IP portfolio, with patents in place covering p38 MAP kinase inhibitors for the treatment of severe influenza; and covering POLB 001 for the treatment of hypercytokinaemia. Further patent applications have been filed and have complementary coverage as the Company continues to expand its patent portfolio covering POLB 001 and the wider class of p38 MAP kinase inhibitors, particularly in respect of the treatment of cytokine release syndrome following cancer immunotherapy.

Jeremy Skillington, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Poolbeg Pharma, commented:"The grant received from the US Patent Office highlights the strong progress we continue to make in developing and strengthening our patent portfolio for POLB 001, across multiple disease indications. This further enhances the value and attractiveness of POLB 001 for potential partners.

"We believe POLB 001 holds immense promise in addressing unmet medical needs in cancer immunotherapy-induced cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and severe influenza, positively impacting patients and healthcare systems alike. Its impressive data package and strong patent portfolio, coupled with the promising >US$10 billion market opportunity in cancer immunotherapy-induced CRS alone, strengthens our confidence in its potential to positively impact global health and generate value for our shareholders."

Enquiries

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc is committed to the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, with a growing emphasis on rare and orphan diseases. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value. The team has been strengthened by the appointment of three former members of the Amryt Pharma plc leadership team, with the intention of repeating Amryt's success and generating near term revenues.

Poolbeg's clinical programmes target large addressable markets including cancer immunotherapy-induced CRS, infectious disease, and metabolic conditions such as obesity with the development of an oral GLP-1R agonist. It uses a cost-effective development philosophy to generate high quality human data to support partnering and further development. Its AI-led infectious disease programmes analyse unique data from human challenge trials to identify clinically relevant drug targets and treatments, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.

For more information, please go to?www.poolbegpharma.com?or follow us on?Twitter?and?LinkedIn?@PoolbegPharma.

Forward-Looking Statements

