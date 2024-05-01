Scientists led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have designed a new PV-powered desalination system based on the time-variant electrodialysis reversal (EDR) technology. The proposed system reportedly achieves lower levelized cost of water than conventional solar-powered desalination techs. A global group of scientists led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a novel low-cost solar-powered brackish water desalination system that can reportedly reduce the levelized costs of water (LCOW) compared to conventional PV-driven desalination systems. The proposed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...