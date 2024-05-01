Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Temporary Suspension

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc announces that it has not been able to publish its audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023 ("FY23 Accounts") as required by the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.1.3R. As a result, the Company has requested the suspension of its Ordinary Shares of £0.03 from 7.30am on 1 May 2024. The Company's FY23 Accounts are delayed due to continuing challenges in Ukraine.

The Company expects to publish its FY23 Accounts in early May 2024 and will request a restoration of the Ordinary Shares at that time.

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

