Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Temporary Suspension

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Temporary Suspension of Listing pending publication of Annual Financial Report

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company"), an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, focused on developing therapeutic solutions for the prevention of age-related diseases, provides the following update in relation to the publication of its Annual Financial Report ("Annual Report").

The Company was required to publish its Annual Report for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 by 30 April 2024. However, due to the audit process taking longer than planned, and other unforeseen circumstances beyond its control, the Company requires a short amount of additional time. The delay is not related to the Company's cash flow or other underlying economic position.

As a result, at the Company's request, the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange will be temporarily suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. on 1 May 2024 pending publication of the Annual Report.

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401 Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

Joint Corporate Brokers Clear Capital Markets Capital Plus Partners Ltd Bob Roberts, +44 203 869 6080 Dominic Berger, +44 203 821 6167 Keith Swann, +44 0203 821 6169 Jon Critchley, +44 0203 821 6168

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Scheduled to begin in 2025, Genflow's clinical trial aims to explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com