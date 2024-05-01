Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
30.04.24
20:53 Uhr
51,48 Euro
-0,02
-0,04 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,3851,6230.04.
51,3851,6230.04.
Dow Jones News
01.05.2024 | 09:04
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted secures licences to develop large-scale offshore wind projects in Australia

DJ Ørsted secures licences to develop large-scale offshore wind projects in Australia 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted secures licences to develop large-scale offshore wind projects in Australia 
01-May-2024 / 08:33 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1.5.2024 08:32:54 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
The Australian Government has announced that it has granted a feasibility licence for Ørsted's first offshore wind 
project in Australia and intends to grant a licence for a second project, subject to consultation. With the licences, 
Ørsted aims to develop large-scale offshore wind farms off the coast of Gippsland, Victoria, to be operational in the 
early 2030s. 
The licences provide Ørsted with site exclusivity to develop the two offshore wind sites. Ørsted's successful 
feasibility licence applications were assessed through a competitive process. 
Ørsted's far-shore project sites are located 56-100 km off the coast of Gippsland, Victoria. They are situated beyond 
the visible eyeline from the shore and benefit from excellent wind conditions. 
The next steps for the projects include site investigations, environmental assessments, and supply chain development. 
Ørsted will progress the projects with a view to bid in future auctions run by the Victorian Government, supporting the 
state's target of 9 GW offshore wind by 2040. The first auction is expected to start in late 2025. 
Subject to the above steps and a final investment decision, the projects are expected to be completed in phases from 
the early 2030s, with the aim to maximise dual site synergies through shared resources and economies of scale. 
Ørsted estimates the cluster has the potential to generate a combined 4.8 GW of renewable energy, which can eventually 
power the equivalent of four million Australian homes. 
Per Mejnert Kristensen, Senior Vice President and CEO of Region APAC at Ørsted, said: 
"With more than 30 years' experience and unparalleled expertise in large-scale offshore wind projects, Ørsted is 
pleased to be awarded licences to help launch Australia's new industry and accelerate the nation's renewable energy 
transition. 
"We believe that we've secured the best possible sites, and that our proposed projects in Victoria will deliver 
reliable, cost-effective renewable energy. We look forward to delivering long-term benefits for communities, the 
economy, and the environment in Gippsland and beyond. 
"We're confident that Australia has all the ingredients to become a thriving and highly investable offshore wind 
market. We'll continue to work closely with the Commonwealth government, the Victorian State government, and all 
stakeholders to ensure the projects create sufficient value for all." 
The project is set to create thousands of jobs and will support local talent in joining the industry through technical 
knowledge and skills transfer programmes. Ørsted is committed to upholding the highest standards of environmental 
stewardship and community engagement, including with Traditional Owners, throughout the development process. 
Facts about Ørsted's Gippsland offshore wind sites 
Potential capacities: 2.8 GW (licence area 1) and 2 GW (licence area 2) 
Location: 56-100 km off the coast of Gippsland, Victoria 
Water depth: average 60 m 
Size of the sites: 700 km2 (licence area 1) and 490 km2 (licence area 2) 
Expected completion: the early 2030s 
Acknowledgement of Country 
Ørsted acknowledges the Gunaikurnai people's spiritual connection to their lands, waters, and sky. Since the first 
sunrise, the Gunaikurnai people have cared for and nurtured the sacred land on which our project will be developed. 
We will embrace the legacy of their ancestors by valuing the resilient culture they have maintained for thousands of 
years. Together, we will build an authentic relationship with the Elders past and present with respect and to enable 
their direct benefit. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Jakob Gøtzsche Vesterager 
+45 99 55 78 21 
javen@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Australia project map.jpg 
 . Australia Licences Group Investor News_EN.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  318932 
EQS News ID:  1893575 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893575&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2024 02:33 ET (06:33 GMT)

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.