Sinovoltaics analyzed publicly traded inverter producers using a balance sheet-based model and publicly available financial information to track finacial strength over the past three years. The top-five in the latest ranking are Hoymiles Power Electronics, Enphase, Kstar, Eaton, and Goodwe. Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance service firm, has released the second edition of its Sinovoltaics PV inverter manufacturer financial stability ranking. The company said the results, which are calculated since June 2020, provide insight into the stability of the scores ...

