Taiwanese manufacturer Winaico says its new 430 W glass-glass tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules have a power conversion efficiency of 22. 02%. Winaico has presented new solar modules made without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Its WST-NGX Glass-Glass-Series is available in two variants - one version with a conventional aluminum frame and one with a black frame. The 430 W WST-430NGX-D3 panels have a power conversion efficiency of 22. 02%. Their open-circuit voltage is 38. 60 V and the short-circuit current is 13. 80 A. The 425 W WST-425NGXB-D3 Full Black modules have ...

