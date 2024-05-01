An international research team has developed a new type of perovskite solar cell by using 4-phenyl thiosemicarbazide (4PTSC) as a precursor additive. The device showed an improved open-circuit voltage and "exceptional" long-term stability. A group of researchers led by the Chungbuk National University in South Korea has designed a tin halide perovskite (Sn-HP) solar cell that utilizes an additive known as 4-Phenylthiosemicarbazide (4PTSC) to reduce imperfections in the perovskite layer. "The use of wide bandgap tin halide perovskites (Sn-HP) offers an eco-friendly option for multi-junction Sn-HP ...

