VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Total Voting Rights 01-May-2024 / 08:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 May 2024 VVV Resources Limited (The "Company" or "VVV") Total Voting Rights In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 7,760,504 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The above figure of 7,760,504 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further information, please contact: VVV Resources Limited Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 3813 0175 Jim Williams (Executive Chairman) Tel: +44 (0)77 7427 4836 Peterhouse Capital Limited Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

