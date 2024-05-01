Anzeige
01.05.2024 | 09:55
VVV Resources Limited: Total Voting Rights

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Total Voting Rights 

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Total Voting Rights 
01-May-2024 / 08:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 May 2024 
 
VVV Resources Limited 
(The "Company" or "VVV") 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces 
that it has 7,760,504 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right 
to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. 
 
The above figure of 7,760,504 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency 
Rules. 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
VVV Resources Limited 
Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 3813 0175 
Jim Williams (Executive Chairman)       Tel: +44 (0)77 7427 4836 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser     Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 318933 
EQS News ID:  1893579 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893579&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2024 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)

