Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and Copan Diagnostics Release AI-Based Citation Tools for Researchers

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a Bay Area-based AI company, and Copan Diagnostics, a specimen collection and laboratory automation leader, recently announced that Bioz will be serving live citation data to Copan Diagnostics' product and scientific studies web pages. Copan is a global leader and pioneer in pre-analytical innovations for microbiology. As a privately held organization, Copan retains the flexibility to swiftly translate customer requirements into groundbreaking solutions. Copan's unwavering commitment to innovation through partnership with the microbiology community helps it to propel pre-analytics forward, advancing Sample Collection & Transport, Full Laboratory Automation, Digital Microbiology, and Artificial Intelligence in the laboratory.





Two new AI-based tools are now accessible to all visitors on the Copan Diagnostics website. The first tool, Bioz Badges, will dynamically display Copan's specific product mentions from within scientific literature directly on its product web pages so that potential customers can evaluate how their colleagues have previously utilized Copan technologies in the field. The badges are updated automatically, with Bioz's proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) models detecting and importing citation data surrounding the usage of Copan's products. The second tool, a Bioz Content Hub, is located under the scientific studies tab on the Copan Diagnostics website and is an amalgamation of 16,000+ citations in peer-reviewed literature. Researchers can easily search and filter through articles mentioning Copan's products and navigate back to product pages directly from the hub.

"Copan has an incredible amount of citation data, and we are pleased that our AI can help the company leverage this scientific data," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO at Bioz. "Potential customers can now evaluate and validate their Copan product selections right on the Copan Diagnostics website, without having to leave," added Dr. Lachmi.

Amanda Schmidt, Senior Marketing Director at Copan, added, "Our customers are doing important work in their respective fields, and it is great to highlight the contributions they are making using Copan products." Schmidt further mentioned, "The badges have also been extremely helpful for our internal team to get a handle on product usage in the field."

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

