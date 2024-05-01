Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
Automation Consultants Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023: Services

Atlassian announced today that Automation Consultants has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023: Services for its outstanding contribution and achievements on behalf of Atlassian customers during the calendar year 2023.

READING, England, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.

Automation Consultants (AC) was one of 28 global partner recipients honoured in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for its continuous efforts and exceptional customer work.

"Our partners are industry leaders and playing an instrumental role in our customers' ongoing success. We are thrilled to recognize some of our top partners by celebrating award finalists this year. These partners continue to provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services across the globe," said Ko Mistry, Head of Global Channels.

An independent UK Agile and DevOps Consultancy, and Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, Automation Consultants has become renowned for both its expertise in the Atlassian ecosystem and focus on delivering long-term success for its global client base.

Francis Miers, CEO at Automation Consultants, commented: 'We are delighted that our team's skill, knowledge and dedication to customer success has been recognised through this award. Our service excellence and delivery has long been a point of difference and pride here at AC, and to see this highlighted at a global level by Atlassian is a testament to the exceptional work, effort and care that our team bring to their work every day.'

About Automation Consultants
Established in 2000, Automation Consultants provides consultancy services, training and licensing support to customer organisations in a diverse range of sectors. From leading Cloud migrations and Agile transformation projects, to Atlassian tooling optimisation and training, AC combines skill, experience and integrity to unlock long-term success for its customers.

An Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, Automation Consultants can apply tooling and process expertise across all elements of the DevOps and Agile journey.

Discover the difference with AC and find out more: www.automation-consultants.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automation-consultants-receives-atlassian-partner-of-the-year-2023-services-302131918.html

