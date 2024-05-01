Twilio Preferred Partner Zing secures additional £1.25m funding to support US expansion

LONDON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zing, one of the most prolific Twilio consulting partners, has raised an additional £1.25 million from existing shareholders Maven Capital Partners to support its expansion in the United States (US).

Headquartered in the United Kingdom (UK), Zing builds exclusively on the Twilio technology stack, helping organizations around the world deliver amazing customer experiences. Through its propriety quick-build platform, customers accelerate the roll-out of their Twilio implementations, while retaining complete control of the underlying code.

In recent years, Zing has experienced significant organic growth in the US, fueled partly by increasing demand from organizations seeking to capitalize on the rapid advancements in generative and conversational artificial intelligence (AI).

This infusion of capital will see Zing establish a dedicated US operating entity and execute its go-to-market strategy as it brings the power of Twilio's AI capabilities to bear.

Julian Hucker, CEO of Zing says, "Organizations are increasingly seeking to leverage cutting-edge technologies to enhance customer experience (CX) and operational efficiencies, particularly within their contact centers. Twilio Flex's CustomerAI technology is transformative, reducing agents' workloads and streamlining workflows through such things as AI-driven post-work automated summaries, and real-time customer sentiment analysis.

"With conversational AI and virtual assistant technologies projected to fuel a 24% growth in the contact center market in 2024 (Gartner), this is a key moment for CX innovation. These new technologies can provide massive benefits, but they must be deployed and used in the right ways. We've built a business on ensuring that they are," adds Hucker.

Spinning out from ProspectSoft in 2022 with the backing of Maven Capital Partners, Zing has supported 100+ customers across the globe including; Age UK, Car Finance 24/7, The Norwegian Refugee Council, and Oxfam, and is a Twilio Preferred Parter (the highest level of partnership). Its mission remains to build nothing short of the world's leading Twilio consulting partner.

Tom Purkis, Partner at Maven Capital Partners says, " Following our initial investment in the spin-out, Zing is now at the forefront of enabling organizations worldwide to get the most out of cutting-edge cloud communications technology. The surge in demand for its expertise in the US underscores how essential it is as a communications software partner for thousands of businesses. We look forward to working with Julian and the team to build on the company's success as it continues to grow globally."

About Zing www.zing.dev

Zing is a leading Twilio Preferred Partner, helping organizations around the world build and deliver exceptional user experiences. We build exclusively on the Twilio Stack, combining the best in communications and customer data to enable organizations to reach customers across any channel while delivering personalized services.

Zing launched as an independent company in 2022 and has gone on to support 100+ customers as we work towards becoming the world's leading Twilio consulting partner. We're headquartered in the UK but support organizations around the globe. Learn more about Zing and how we work at www.zing.dev.

About Maven Capital Partners UK LLP www.mavencp.com

Maven (a subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc) is a leading private equity house focused on the provision of flexible funding for high growth businesses, and one of the most active SME investors in the UK. Headquartered in Glasgow, and with offices throughout the UK, Maven has over 100 investment and support professionals providing a truly nationwide coverage. Maven has over £790 million funds under management and available to invest, and manages assets for a variety of client funds, including Venture Capital Trusts, MBO Fund, UK regional fund mandates, and Maven Investor Partners, a syndicate of institutional, family office and experienced investors.

