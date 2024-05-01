EQS-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Tender Offer/Financing

Aroundtown SA successfully completes GBP and USD exchange and tender offers, and including previous Euro transactions accepts a total combined volume of €2.8 billion



01.05.2024 / 10:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS AROUNDTOWN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES GBP AND USD EXCHANGE AND TENDER OFFERS, AND INCLUDING PREVIOUS EURO TRANSACTIONS ACCEPTS A TOTAL COMBINED VOLUME OF €2.8 BILLION 1 May 2024 Aroundtown ("the Company" or "AT"), announces the successful results of its voluntary exchange and tender offers for the GBP 400 million perpetual notes (ISIN: XS2017788592) and the USD 700 million perpetual notes (ISIN: XS1634523754), (the "Offer"). An average of 90% of the existing perpetual notes were submitted into the Offer and accepted by the Company. As a result, AT will issue USD 494 million and GBP 345 million of new perpetual notes across two different series and simultaneously repurchase USD 60 million and GBP 35 million of perpetual notes via the tender offer (see detailed breakdown below). Existing perpetual notes ISIN Amount outstanding prior to transaction % and absolute principal amount accepted in the Offer Principal amount repurchased via the tender offer Resulting nominal amount outstanding post transaction XS1634523754 USD 641.5m1) 86% / USD 554m USD 60m USD 87.6m2) XS2017788592 GBP 400m 95% / GBP 380m GBP 35m GBP 20.4m Total nominal amount of USD 700 million, net of USD 58.5 million held in treasury. Net of USD 58.5 million held in treasury which will be cancelled post transaction. New perpetual notes Nominal amount to be issued Coupon in EUR First call date USD 493.7m 5.836%3) August 2029 GBP 344.8m 6.950%4) May 2029 Swapped into Euro coupon from 7.875% in USD, until first reset date Swapped into Euro coupon from 8.625% in GBP, until first reset date Together with the previous transactions for the euro denominated perpetual notes, AT together with Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP", together with AT the "Group") offered an exchange for all perpetual notes which haven't been called in 2023 and 2024 and for the ones with call dates approaching in the next 12 months. A combined amount of 79% or ca. €2.8 billion aggregate nominal amounts of existing perpetual notes were submitted across all offers and accepted by the Group. As a result, the Group issued ca. €2.5 billion of new perpetual notes across 5 different series and simultaneously repurchased over €230 million of perpetual notes via the tender offers, following the final closing of the Offer (Euro amounts of foreign currency perpetuals are based on current FX rates). The result of the offers supports the Group's credit metrics under S&P's credit rating methodology as the new perpetual notes regain or extend the 50% equity content under S&P methodology. Under IFRS and for all bond covenants, all perpetual notes, including the existing perpetual notes which were not submitted in the offers, will continue to be recognised as 100% equity. As a result of the offers, the Group will see a long-term reduction in perpetual note coupon payments going forward, which is accretive to the Group's FFO. About the Company Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Contact Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: info@aroundtown.de

