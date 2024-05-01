Cobra Resources is an exploration company focused on developing a rare earths deposit in South Australia, with a potentially low-cost method of production through in situ recovery (ISR). ISR is a proven, low-cost method of extraction in the uranium industry and dominates the bottom third of the uranium cost curve. Its scope for lower capital and operating costs is potentially a game changer for rare earth extraction, where Western producers are struggling with cost inflation and volatile commodity prices. Upcoming catalysts include progressions in circuit design and advancement towards a maiden resource at its Boland deposit.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...