Chinese manufacturer Huasun says it has achieved an efficiency of more than 26% for both G12R and G12 heterojunction (HJT) solar cells. Huasun said it has achieved a 26. 50% power conversion efficiency in an HJT solar cell and expects to maintain an average efficiency of 26. 15% in mass production. The company said the result was obtained for a G12 heterojunction solar cell through unspecified texturing processes and the adoption of "efficient yet cost-effective" target materials. The cell is based on a zero-busbar (0BB) module technology and silver-coated copper paste with low-silver-content. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...