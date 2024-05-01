Autel Energy Europe, a leading provider of EV charging products and services, has successfully concluded its Autel Partner Summit at the prestigious Muziekgebouw in Amsterdam. From April 24th to 25th, the summit not only showcased Autel's visionary Europe strategy but also provided partners with unique insights into the company's vision and a comprehensive overview of Autel's latest revolutionary product line.

Autel Energy Europe Hosts 2024 Partner Summit in Amsterdam (Photo: Business Wire)

The summit brought together influential figures, key players from the EV industry, esteemed clients, and industry members for engaging discussions and presentations. Notable speakers from industry giants such as Hubject shared their expertise and insights into the future of electric mobility, enriching discussions and inspiring attendees to push the boundaries of innovation in EV charging infrastructure.

Autel unveiled its newest innovations at the summit, headlined by the MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System, offering peak power of 1500A and 1.2 MW charging power. Tailored for heavy-duty electrical vehicles, it accommodates diverse user cases such as public overnight charging and depot charging. Additionally, Autel introduced the MaxiCharger DC Compact Cable Management System Upgrade Version and the Autel Smart Box Kit, showcasing its commitment to advancing EV charging technology.

On the second day of the Partner Summit 2024, Autel organized a special visit for clients to their partner, Orange Charging, to experience the unveiling of Autel's MaxiCharger DC HiPower. This cutting-edge charging solution features state-of-the-art technology, including the Max. 640kw charging system, delivering up to 400km of range in just 10 minutes. Moreover, its intelligent Power Distribution capability enables simultaneous charging of up to 8 vehicles, enhancing efficiency and utilization of charging infrastructure.

Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe, stated, "With notable speakers from industry leaders like Hubject, the summit reflects our commitment to driving innovation in the EV industry. Our groundbreaking technologies, such as the MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System and the MaxiCharger DC HiPower, demonstrate our dedication to revolutionizing EV charging infrastructure and shaping a cleaner, more efficient future for mobility."

Highlighting Autel Energy's remarkable financial growth, the company has experienced significant success in the European market over the past four years. This underscores Autel's position as a leading player in the EV charging sector and its commitment to driving progress in sustainable transportation.

Additionally, the Megawatt Charging System will be displayed at Power2Drive Europe C6-330 in Munich in June. We welcome all attendees to visit our booth and explore the cutting-edge features of the Megawatt Charging System firsthand.

