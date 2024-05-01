The German authorities have granted 2. 23 GW in a utility-scale solar tender, with bids ranging from €0. 0362 ($0. 039)/kWh to €0. 0549/kWh, oversubscribed to 4. 1 GW. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 2,234 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar. It assigned the capacity across 326 bids. The total slightly exceed the 2,231 MW that the Bundesnetzagentur originally planned to allocate. The tender was significantly oversubscribed, with 569 project proposals for 4. 100 MW of capacity. The agency had set a ...

