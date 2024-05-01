On Wednesday, 24th of April 2024 BAP Pharma hosted the Grand Opening Ceremony for its new US headquarters in Somerset NJ.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501437577/en/

Tom Skiendzielewski, General Manager of BAP Pharma US making a commemorative speech at the Grand Opening Ceremony of the company's new US headquarters in Somerset, NJ. (Photo: Business Wire)

The weather could not have been better for an exciting day of events as BAP Pharma welcomed guests and dignitaries to the Grand Opening Ceremony of its new headquarters on Randolph Road.

In attendance were BAP Pharma executives and employees, dignitaries including Mary Stahl, Head Key Accounts and Projects, Life Sciences from the British Consulate General New York, and BAP Pharma customers, both old and new.

Events started with a fully catered "Meet and Greet" followed by guided facility tours by BAP Pharma executives and employees to showcase BAP Pharma's operations and the new and expanded features and capabilities.

Commemorative speeches were given by Sara Sooy, Somerset County Commissioner Deputy Director, Chris Edwards, Somerset County Business Partnership, President CEO, and Tom Skiendzielewski, General Manager of BAP Pharma US. The speeches were followed by the formal ribbon cutting by Mrs. Nafisa Parkar, BAP Pharma Director.

Established in 2011 by Dr. Bashir Parkar, Founder and Managing Director, BAP Pharma provides the high-quality supply of comparator drugs for clinical trials to help overcome the common barriers to treatment for patients. By providing a global solution as a top-tier service provider, BAP Pharma delivers medicines to patients at the right time, at the right place, and at the right temperature.

Dr. Parkar stated, "We want to thank all our guests and employees for joining us to celebrate such a significant day in the history of BAP Pharma. With our continued, accelerated growth, our investment into this new facility ensures that we have both the capacity and the capabilities to provide the clinical trial solutions our customers need, when and where they need them, giving them the peace of mind that their clinical trials supplies will never be critical path."

BAP Pharma's new US headquarters are fully licensed by the New Jersey State Department of Health and are in a modern, state-of-the-art 28,000 sq. ft. facility with capabilities that include a 24-hour temperature-controlled and monitored warehouse with ambient (+15°C to +25°C), cold (+2°C to +8°C), and freezer (-20°C) storage facilities. Additionally, BAP Pharma's new US facility can provide in-house label design and print, temperature-controlled clinical secondary packaging, and just-in-time/on-demand labelling.

BAP Pharma recently formed two new divisions "Clinical Secondary Packaging Labelling" and "Medicines Access" to complement the original "Comparator Sourcing" business, necessitating the move to a much larger facility with a broader range of capabilities.

BAP Pharma is a UK based, award-winning, global leader in the clinical trials solution industry, specializing in comparator sourcing, clinical secondary packaging/labelling, and medicines access.

BAP Pharma has established a global reputation within the industry as a reliable partner by building strong connections with clients to gain their loyalty, and it now counts many of the world's largest names in pharmaceutical manufacturing as their clients.

For more information on BAP Pharma please email enquiries@bappharma.com or visit their website at www.bappharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501437577/en/

Contacts:

BAP Pharma Ltd.

Ken Dobbie

+44 (0)1753 924 768

Ken.Dobbie@bappharma.com