Mittwoch, 01.05.2024
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 | Ticker-Symbol: 85V0
Stuttgart
30.04.24
21:54 Uhr
41,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.05.2024 | 11:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will
take effect as per 2 May 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:              GB00BMXNWH07          
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Noble Corporation        
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 142,816,359 shares       
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Increase:            4,447 shares          
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  142,820,806 shares       
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Price:              ·     USD 19.27 - 251 shares
                 ·     USD 23.13 - 251 shares
                 ·     USD 0 - 3,945 shares 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           USD 0.00001           
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NOBLE              
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          267224             
-----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
