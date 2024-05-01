Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 2 May 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation ----------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 142,816,359 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 4,447 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 142,820,806 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Price: · USD 19.27 - 251 shares · USD 23.13 - 251 shares · USD 0 - 3,945 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66