Euronet Worldwide, Inc.: Euronet Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ("Euronet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, reports first quarter 2024 financial results.

Euronet reports the following consolidated results for the first quarter 2024 compared with the same period of 2023:

Revenues of $857.0 million, a 9% increase from $787.2 million (9% increase on a constant currency 1 basis).

basis). Operating income of $64.0 million, a 40% increase from $45.6 million (45% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted Operating income 2 of $63.6 million, a 39% increase from $45.6 million (44% increase on a constant currency basis).

of $63.6 million, a 39% increase from $45.6 million (44% increase on a constant currency basis). Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $108.8 million, a 17% increase from $92.8 million (19% increase on a constant currency basis).

of $108.8 million, a 17% increase from $92.8 million (19% increase on a constant currency basis). Net income attributable to Euronet of $26.2 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, compared with $20.1 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted earnings per share 4 of $1.28, a 47% increase from $0.87.

of $1.28, a 47% increase from $0.87. Euronet's cash and cash equivalents were $1,236.2 million and ATM cash was $599.7 million, totaling $1,835.9 million as of March 31, 2024, and availability under its revolving credit facilities was approximately $579.0 million.

See the reconciliation of non-GAAP items in the attached financial schedules.

"I am pleased that we achieved a record-breaking first quarter adjusted EPS of $1.28, a 47% increase over the prior year's $0.87," stated Michael J. Brown, Euronet's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We were able to deliver this strong growth due to our continued focus on expanding our business in new and existing markets, adding more products to our portfolio and continued investment in our industry-leading technology in all three segments."

"Moreover, I am pleased that we were able to deliver results which exceeded analyst consensus expectations for both revenue and adjusted EPS in the first quarter following our change from quarterly to annual adjusted EPS guidance. The $1.28 adjusted EPS includes a benefit of approximately $4.5 million, or approximately ten cents per share from the resolution of uncertain tax matters and approximately $3.0 million, or approximately five cents per share from the recovery of a duty fee paid in a prior year. Adjusting for these benefits, pro forma adjusted EPS of $1.13 nicely exceeded consensus estimates. This robust start to the year increases our confidence in the 10% to 15% annual adjusted EPS growth guidance range we provided for 2024."

First quarter adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS include a non-cash purchase accounting expense adjustment of $0.4 million.

Taking into consideration recent trends in the business and the global economy, and historical seasonal patterns, the Company anticipates its 2024 adjusted EPS will grow 10-15% year-over-year, consistent with its 10 and 20 year compounded annualized growth rates. This outlook does not include any changes that may develop in foreign exchange rates, interest rates or other unforeseen factors.

Segment and Other Results

The EFT Processing Segment reports the following results for the first quarter 2024 compared with the same period or date in 2023:

Revenues of $217.2 million, a 13% increase from $192.2 million (12% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $21.5 million, a 212% increase from $6.9 million (226% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted Operating income of $21.1 million, a 206% increase from $6.9 million (220% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $44.7 million, a 51% increase from $29.6 million (54% increase on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 2,502 million, a 36% increase from 1,838 million.

Total of 53,029 installed ATMs as of March 31, 2024, a 3% increase from 51,510. We operated 49,290 active ATMs as of March 31, 2024, a 4% increase from 47,430 as of March 31, 2023.

Constant currency revenue, adjusted operating income, and adjusted EBITDA growth in the first quarter 2024 was driven by continued growth in our merchant services business and growth from new market expansion. Operating margins benefited from actions taken by management to remove loss making ATMs in last year's fourth quarter and this year's first quarter. Furthermore, adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth in the first quarter 2024 was benefited by the approximate $3.0 million recovery of a duty fee paid in the prior year.

Transaction growth outpaced revenue growth due to continued growth in high-volume low-value transactions in India.

The EFT Segment's total installed ATM's grew 3% from the addition of 272 Euronet-owned ATMs, 1,116 new outsourcing ATMs and the addition of 131 low-margin ATMs in India. The difference between installed and active ATMs relates to ATMs that have been seasonally deactivated.

The epay Segment reports the following results for the first quarter 2024 compared with the same period or date in 2023:

Revenues of $257.1 million, an 8% increase from $237.4 million (8% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $26.6 million, a 3% decrease from $27.5 million (3% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $28.3 million, a 3% decrease from $29.1 million (2% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 953 million, a 2% decrease from 973 million.

POS terminals of approximately 808,000 as of March 31, 2024, a 1% increase from approximately 799,000.

Retailer locations of approximately 348,000 as of March 31, 2024, a 1% increase from approximately 344,000.

Constant currency revenue growth was driven by continued digital media and mobile growth at consistent or better revenue and margins per transaction. The decrease in operating income and adjusted EBITDA was the result of increased costs driven by inflationary pressures impacting operating expenses, together with investments made in the business to drive product and geographical market expansion.

The Money Transfer Segment reports the following results for the first quarter 2024 compared with the same period or date in 2023:

Revenues of $384.6 million, a 7% increase from $359.4 million (7% increase a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $37.2 million, a 14% increase from $32.6 million (17% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $44.5 million, an 8% increase from $41.1 million (10% increase on a constant currency basis).

Total transactions of 40.6 million, an 8% increase from 37.6 million.

Network locations of approximately 583,000 as of March 31, 2024, a 10% increase from approximately 528,000.

The 7% growth in constant currency revenue was primarily driven by near double-digit growth in cross-border transactions, offset by a decrease in intra-US transactions. Direct-to-consumer digital transactions increased by 23%, reflecting strong consumer demand for digital product. Money Transfer's revenue and gross profit per transaction were very stable and consistent with the prior year. In addition to the scale benefit of revenue growth, Money Transfer further improved its operating margins over last year through effective cost management.

Corporate and Other reports $21.3 million of expense for the first quarter 2024 compared with $21.4 million for the first quarter 2023.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand was $1,236.2 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1,254.2 million as of December 31, 2023. The net decrease in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents is the net result of the generation of cash from operations, cash placed in ATMs reactivated in anticipation of the travel season and the use of cash for the Asian-based Infinitium acquisition completed during the quarter.

Total indebtedness was $1,938.1 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1,869.6 million as of December 31, 2023. Availability under the Company's revolving credit facilities was approximately $579.0 million as of March 31, 2024. The increase in debt was largely due to cash placed in ATMs.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as constant currency financial measures, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share. These measures should be used in addition to, and not a substitute for, revenues, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. These non-GAAP measures are also an integral part of the Company's internal reporting and performance assessment for executives and senior management. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for GAAP and the related GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliation, including adjustments that would be necessary for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and other charges reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

(1) Constant currency financial measures are computed as if foreign currency exchange rates did not change from the prior period. This information is provided to illustrate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on the Company's results when compared to the prior period.

(2) Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding non-cash purchase accounting adjustments. Adjusted operating income represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, a non-cash purchase accounting adjustment and other non-operating or non-recurring items that are considered expenses or income under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(4) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted U.S. GAAP earnings per share excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, the tax-effected impacts of: a) foreign currency exchange gains or losses, b) share-based compensation, c) acquired intangible asset amortization, d) non-cash income tax expense, e) non-cash purchase accounting adjustments f) other non-operating or non-recurring items and g) dilutive shares relate to the Company's convertible bonds. Adjusted earnings per share represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

Conference Call and Slide Presentation

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) As of March 31, As of 2024 December 31, (unaudited) 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,236.2 $ 1,254.2 ATM cash 599.7 525.2 Restricted cash 15.8 15.2 Settlement assets 1,413.5 1,681.5 Trade accounts receivable, net 407.6 370.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 254.9 316.0 Total current assets 3,927.7 4,162.7 Property and equipment, net 324.5 332.1 Right of use lease asset, net 143.9 142.6 Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 1,057.7 1,015.1 Other assets, net 239.8 241.9 Total assets $ 5,693.6 $ 5,894.4 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement obligations $ 1,413.5 $ 1,681.5 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 816.4 816.9 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 50.3 50.3 Short-term debt obligations 676.8 151.9 Total current liabilities 2,957.0 2,700.6 Debt obligations, net of current portion 1,258.8 1,715.4 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 97.7 95.8 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 2.5 2.3 Deferred income taxes 50.7 47.0 Other long-term liabilities 83.3 83.6 Total liabilities 4,450.0 4,644.7 Equity 1,243.6 1,249.7 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,693.6 $ 5,894.4

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 857.0 $ 787.2 Operating expenses: Direct operating costs 533.7 491.6 Salaries and benefits 154.7 141.9 Selling, general and administrative 71.9 75.2 Depreciation and amortization 32.7 32.9 Total operating expenses 793.0 741.6 Operating income 64.0 45.6 Other income (expense): Interest income 5.7 2.6 Interest expense (14.9 ) (10.1 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (12.5 ) (1.1 ) Other expense (0.1 ) - Total other expense, net (21.8 ) (8.6 ) Income before income taxes 42.2 37.0 Income tax expense (16.0 ) (17.2 ) Net income 26.2 19.8 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - 0.3 Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 26.2 $ 20.1 Add: Interest expense from assumed conversion of convertible notes, net of tax 0.9 0.8 Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation $ 27.1 $ 20.9 Earnings per share attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. stockholders - diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.39 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 48,962,583 52,974,800

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income to (Adjusted) Operating Income (Expense) and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited - in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2024 EFT Processing epay Money Transfer Corporate Services Consolidated Net income $ 26.2 Add: Income tax expense 16.0 Add: Total other expense, net 21.8 Operating income (expense) $ 21.5 $ 26.6 $ 37.2 $ (21.3 ) $ 64.0 Less: Non-cash purchase accounting adjustment (0.4 ) - - - (0.4 ) Adjusted operating income(1) 21.1 26.6 37.2 (21.3 ) 63.6 Add: Depreciation and amortization 23.6 1.7 7.3 0.1 32.7 Add: Share-based compensation - - - 12.5 12.5 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, non-cash purchase accounting adjustment (Adjusted EBITDA)(1) $ 44.7 $ 28.3 $ 44.5 $ (8.7 ) $ 108.8 Three months ended March 31, 2023 EFT Processing epay Money Transfer Corporate Services Consolidated Net income $ 19.8 Add: Income tax expense 17.2 Add: Total other expense, net 8.6 Operating income (expense) $ 6.9 $ 27.5 $ 32.6 $ (21.4 ) $ 45.6 Add: Depreciation and amortization 22.7 1.6 8.5 0.1 32.9 Add: Share-based compensation - - - 14.3 14.3 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA)(1) $ 29.6 $ 29.1 $ 41.1 $ (7.0 ) $ 92.8

(1) Adjusted operating income and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 26.2 $ 20.1 Foreign currency exchange loss 12.5 1.1 Intangible asset amortization(1) 5.5 6.9 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustment(2) (0.4 ) - Share-based compensation(3) 12.5 14.3 Income tax effect of above adjustments(4) 0.6 (1.0 ) Non-cash GAAP tax expense(5) 2.5 2.4 Adjusted earnings(6) $ 59.4 $ 43.8 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted(6) $ 1.28 $ 0.87 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (GAAP) 48,962,583 52,974,800 Effect of adjusted EPS dilution of convertible notes (2,781,818 ) (2,781,818 ) Effect of unrecognized share-based compensation on diluted shares outstanding 355,219 227,575 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 46,535,984 50,420,557

(1) Intangible asset amortization of $5.5 million and $6.9 million are included in depreciation and amortization expense of $32.7 million and $32.9 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, in the consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Non-cash purchase accounting expense adjustment of $(0.4) million is included in operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, in the consolidated statement of operations.

(3) Share-based compensation of $12.5 million and $14.3 million are included in salaries and benefits expense of $154.7 million and $141.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively, in the consolidated statements of operations.

(4) Adjustment is the aggregate U.S. GAAP income tax effect on the preceding adjustments determined by applying the applicable statutory U.S. federal, state and/or foreign income tax rates.

(5) Adjustment is the non-cash GAAP tax impact recognized on certain items such as the utilization of certain material net deferred tax assets and amortization of indefinite-lived intangible assets.

(6) Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures that should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.







