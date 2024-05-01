Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") an emerging uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Council to assist in the further development of the Company and the appointment of Mining Industry Veteran R. Timothy Henneberry, P. Geo. as the Inaugural Advisor.

Mr. Henneberry is a Professional Geoscientist registered in British Columbia with 44 years experience in domestic and international exploration and production for precious and base metals, uranium and industrial minerals. After focusing his early career in precious metal production, he shifted to junior mining consulting and shortly thereafter to the management side of junior mining.



He was a founding Director and Chief Executive Officer of Appleton Exploration Inc. (now Phenom Resources Corp.), Indigo Exploration Inc., and Pike Mountain Minerals Inc. (now Carebook Technologies Inc.). He was a former Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sojourn Ventures Inc. (now Arcwest Exploration Inc.) and 66 Resources Corp. (now Nexus Uranium Corp.) and a former Director of Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (now Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.) and Raindrop Ventures Inc. (now Torrent Gold Inc.). He currently serves as Director after co-founding Silver Sands Resources Corp., Tana Resources Corp., Hilo Mining Ltd. (now European Energy Metals Corp.) and Questcorp Mining Inc. and serves as Director of iMetal Resources Inc.



Mr. Henneberry has worked in southwest US uranium since 2013, and in the Athabasca Basin since 2020. He currently serves as the technical advisor for Atomic Minerals Corp. and the QP for Basin Uranium Corp. and Max Resource Corp.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a mining exploration company that currently operates the Sharpe Lake property, a lithium exploration project in Ontario. The Company also has an interest in two uranium exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, which were optioned from CanAlaska Uranium Corp.

For more information, please contact:

Saf Dhillon, Director, Chief Executive Officer and President

E-mail: saf@bayridgeresources.com

Tel: 604-484-3031

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Bayridge expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's intention to develop its portfolio of uranium and lithium assets; the recent private placement enabling the Company to commence work immediately at its projects and provide sufficient capital to complement its technical team and effectively market the Company. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Bayridge based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Bayridge's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Bayridge does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207560

SOURCE: Bayridge Resources Corp.