Secure Code Warrior, the global, developer-driven security leader, today unveiled SCW Trust Score, the industry's first benchmark that quantifies the security posture of organizations' developer teams. SCW Trust Score provides a vital baseline of the impact of their learning programs, assesses its effectiveness, and enables security, developer and engineering teams to more effectively collaborate and recalibrate skills training.

The demand for faster application development and integration of AI technologies is at an all-time high leading to higher probabilities of introducing more vulnerabilities and risks. The pressures on organizations to create and maintain a security-ready and high-performance software team necessitate the creation of a real-time quantifiable benchmark that can define the bell curve of their organizations' security program and their developers' security skills.

"Modern CISOs need to be able to measure the effectiveness of every part of their security program, yet, to date, tangible insights into developer skill levels in security have proved elusive," said Pieter Danhieux, co-founder and CEO, Secure Code Warrior. "However, this changes today. The SCW Trust Score is the only data-driven skill score that directly links to favorable security outcomes, with some clients reporting a 53% reduction in vulnerabilities and 2x faster fixing of critical security bugs."

The rollout of SCW Trust Score follows a milestone year for Secure Code Warrior. In 2023, they completed a $50 million USD Series C funding round led by investor Paladin Capital Group. Secure Code Warrior's customer base includes more than 600 enterprises from around the world that are powering the global economy including JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Colgate-Palmolive, Netskope, Workday and more.

"Software supply chain security demands ever-evolving developer skills. The rise of AI copilots generating vast amounts of code, alongside human developers, underscores the critical need for personalized developer education and a scalable training program," said Chirag Mehta, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research. "Unlike infrequent, standard, and static trainings, security and technology leaders are increasingly exploring training tools, content, and programs that are grounded in quantifiable benchmarks and personalized delivery."

SCW Trust Score underpinned by 20 million learning data points from more than 250,000 developers around the world is available to organizations starting today with:

Three industry-specific benchmarks: Global; Banking and Financial Services; and Technology

Grades against a wide variety of security categories, especially OWASP 1-10

Scores that improve with concept coverage and increased participation. Factors like inaccuracy or hint usage reduce it, and it also degrades over time

Scoring ranges from 0-1000

In the ensuing months, further innovation, capabilities and algorithm enhancements built upon the SCW Trust Score will give organizations and developer teams even more ways to quantify the effectiveness of their learning programs.

Secure Code Warrior will demo and discuss SCW Trust Score at the 2024 RSA Conference in San Francisco May 6-9.

To learn more about SCW Trust Score, join us for a webinar on May 22 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific and visit our SCW Trust Score landing page.

