HUMA Therapeutics: Bayer Expands Partnership with Huma: Digital Heart Risk Assessment Tool Expands to Saudi Arabia

Saudi launch aligns with Vision 2030 healthcare transformation strategy and highlights Huma and Bayer's commitments to advancing care delivery in the Kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer, a leading global life sciences company, and Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today announced the launch of their innovative heart health screening tool in Saudi Arabia. This marks the first global launch since the Bayer Aspirin Heart Health Risk Assessment went live in the US in 2023, and is aimed at supporting key objectives of the Vision 2030 national strategy for Saudi Arabia.

The Bayer Aspirin Heart Health Risk Assessment is a digital-only tool that rapidly evaluates an individual's risk for developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) over the next decade, without the need for invasive blood tests and blood pressure measurement[i]. Huma developed the algorithm by leveraging 15+ years of longitudinal data from over 500,000 individuals from the UK Biobank Dataset. Clinical validation of the algorithm in the European Society of Cardiology found that the Heart Health Risk Assessment had very good predictive ability when compared to the standard of care.

The launch of the Heart Risk Assessment in Saudi Arabia aligns with the country's Vision 2030 healthcare sector transformation strategy , which has made the reduction of the clinical and economic burden of cardiovascular disease a national priority. Cardiovascular diseases, like stroke and heart failure, are among the leading causes of death in Saudi Arabia, and the Vision 2030 strategies aim to reduce the disease burden through prevention. Bayer has set a similar intention, through the company's mission of "Health for All, Hunger for None" and long heritage in heart health to create comprehensive initiatives around cardiovascular disease prevention, advancing access to life-saving solutions for all. This launch in Saudi Arabia is an early step in the company's long-term, global plan.

In addition to the Heart Health Risk Assessment, Huma and Bayer are separately supporting additional healthcare initiatives in Saudi Arabia in support of Vision 2030. Huma has recently launched a diabetes care pathway within the Seha Virtual Hospital , an ambitious and innovative telemedicine platform launched by the Saudi Ministry of Health in order to expand care access and improve care delivery as part of the Vision 2030 objectives. Bayer has committed to screening 1,000,000 citizens who might be at risk to develop cardiovascular disease as part of the 'Protect Your Heart' campaign in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Health.

The launch of the Heart Health Risk Assessment tool also aligns with the recently introduced Biotechnology Strategy of Saudi Arabia. This strategy aims to leverage advanced technologies, such as digital health tools, to improve healthcare outcomes and foster innovation in the country's healthcare sector.

Dan Vahdat, CEO and Founder of Huma, said: "Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a world leader in digital-first healthcare. Having recently achieved Saudi FDA Class C regulatory clearance for our disease-agnostic, configurable Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) platform, Huma is well-positioned to support the ambitious healthcare transformation put forward by the Ministry of Health as part of Vision 2030. We are proud to be supporting heart health at scale with the launch of the Heart Health Risk Assessment and we look forward to further collaborations with the Ministry of Health as part of our commitment to fostering a healthier future for the people of Saudi Arabia."

Mohamed Galal, Vice President of Middle East and Pakistan at Bayer said: "cardiovascular diseases pose a significant burden globally, and the Middle East is no exception. Bayer is dedicated to working in collaboration with governments and key partners to address this challenge and improve the quality of life for the people of the Middle East. Our partnership with Huma to expand the Heart Health Risk Assessment tool to Saudi Arabia underscores our commitment to leveraging digital health solutions for preventive care. By enhancing access to heart health screening and promoting early detection, we aim to contribute to the efforts of Vision 2030 in reducing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and ensuring a healthier future for the region."

Maged ElShazly, Bayer's Managing Director & Country Commercial Lead Consumer Health in Saudi Arabia, commented on the partnership expansion, "Our collaboration with Huma is a testament to Bayer's commitment to advancing digital health solutions that can make a real difference in people's lives. The launch of the Heart Health Risk Assessment tool in Saudi Arabia is a significant step towards achieving the goals of the Vision 2030 strategy. We are proud to be part of this initiative that prioritizes prevention and early detection of cardiovascular diseases, which are among the leading causes of death in the country. We look forward to continuing our work with Huma and the Saudi Ministry of Health to further support the health and wellbeing of the Saudi population."

Beyond Saudi Arabia, Bayer and Huma plan to bring the Heart Health Risk Assessment to Latin America in the coming year.

About Huma

Huma Therapeutics is a global digital health technology company that advances digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller lives. Its award-winning technology platform is used by more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics, with over 1.8 million active users in healthcare and over 700,000 participants across research.

Huma's technology powers:

virtual care tools ranging from digital-first screening and population health initiatives to at-scale remote patient monitoring (RPM)

companion apps to support patients through treatment and drug therapies

digital clinical trials, including decentralised trials, to accelerate medical research

Huma's regulated Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) platform is the first disease- and device-agnostic platform to achieve EU MDR Class IIb, US FDA 510(k) Class II and Saudi Class C regulatory clearance. The SaMD platform is regulated to accept artificial intelligence algorithms and monitor patients of all ages.Please visit www.huma.com and follow us on LinkedIn at Huma.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com

[i] Does not replace an assessment by a qualified healthcare professional. Always talk to your doctor or healthcare professional about your heart health.

