MotorK's FY23 revenue growth was robust across most regions, with slow growth regions gaining momentum. Q124 revenue fell slightly year-on-year due to delayed delivery contracts, but these are expected to contribute to Q2 sales. Revenue quality improved, with software-as-a-service (SaaS) recurring revenue rising as a share of group revenue in FY23. M&A continues to play a pivotal role in unlocking opportunities across MotorK's markets, providing potential average contract value (ACV) expansion from customers migrating to the platform. While personnel investments for growth swung EBITDA to a loss, MotorK's holistic SparK platform remains well-positioned to capitalise on the automotive industry's digital shift and technological innovation.

