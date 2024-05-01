Hardman & Co Research
Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group (CLIG):
Positive inflows boost FUM
City of London has announced its FUM for 3Q'24. It was a positive quarter, with group FUM rising 5.5%, from $9.58bn to $10.10bn. The largest contribution came from a positive market backdrop: all the benchmark indices for CLIM strategies delivered positive returns over the quarter. The MSCI Emerging Markets net total return Index was up 2.1%, while the MSCI ACWI ex US Index increased 4.5%, giving positive market movements across the strategies. Perhaps more importantly, City of London delivered its best quarter for fund flows for some time. Total net inflows were $224m, with the $54m of net inflows into Karpus being the strongest since it joined the group.
