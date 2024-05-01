Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported business updates and financial results for the first quarter of 2024 ending March 31, 2024.

Roluperidone NDA Update

On February 27, 2024, the Company announcedthat the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to its New Drug Application (NDA) for roluperidone (f/k/a MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. The Company is in discussions with the FDA regarding the issues and clinical deficiencies raised in the CRL.

Phase 1b Clinical Trial (MIN-101C18)

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company completed a clinical trial initiated in October 2023 to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of the co-administration of roluperidone and olanzapine in adult subjects with moderate to severe negative symptoms of schizophrenia. This clinical trial (NCT06107803) was designed to investigate the pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic effects and safety of the concomitant therapy of roluperidone with an established and widely used antipsychotic. Of the 17 patients enrolled, 13 completed all 17 days of daily dosing of roluperidone at 64 mg. No new safety signals were observed during the study with few treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs), most of which were mild and all resolved without sequelae. No emergent clinically significant electrocardiogram or laboratory abnormalities were observed during the study. There was no symptomatic worsening during the administration of roluperidone alone (7 days) or when administered in combination with olanzapine at 10 mg (10 days).

The study demonstrated that pharmacokinetic interactions between the two drugs were not relevant.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Research and development (R&D) expense : For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, R&D expense was $4.2 million and $2.7 million, respectively. R&D expense was higher versus the prior year period primarily due to costs associated with the FDA's review of the Company's NDA and the conduct of the MIN-101C18 study.



: For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, R&D expense was $4.2 million and $2.7 million, respectively. R&D expense was higher versus the prior year period primarily due to costs associated with the FDA's review of the Company's NDA and the conduct of the MIN-101C18 study. General and administrative (G&A) expense: For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, G&A expense was $2.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively. G&A expense was lower versus the prior year period primarily due to lower professional service fees.



For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, G&A expense was $2.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively. G&A expense was lower versus the prior year period primarily due to lower professional service fees. Non-cash interest expense : For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties was $2.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively. The increase versus the prior year period was primarily due to the amortization of non-cash interest expense for the difference between the balance of the liability related to the sale of future royalties and the estimated amount of future royalties to be received over the royalty period.



: For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties was $2.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively. The increase versus the prior year period was primarily due to the amortization of non-cash interest expense for the difference between the balance of the liability related to the sale of future royalties and the estimated amount of future royalties to be received over the royalty period. Net loss: Net loss was $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, or net loss per share of $1.13 basic and diluted, as compared to net loss of $7.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, or net loss per share of $1.31 basic and diluted.



Net loss was $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, or net loss per share of $1.13 basic and diluted, as compared to net loss of $7.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, or net loss per share of $1.31 basic and diluted. Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2024 were approximately $34.9 million, as compared to $41.0 million at December 31, 2023.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,818 $ 40,913 Restricted cash 100 100 Refundable regulatory fee - - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 703 989 Total current assets 35,621 42,002 Equipment and capitalized software, net 20 29 Goodwill 14,869 14,869 Total assets $ 50,510 $ 56,900 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,435 $ 1,805 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,395 1,535 Total current liabilities 2,830 3,340 Long-term liabilities: Liability related to the sale of future royalties 84,267 82,017 Total liabilities 87,097 85,357 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 368,796 368,357 Accumulated deficit (405,384 ) (396,815 ) Total stockholders' deficit (36,587 ) (28,457 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 50,510 $ 56,900