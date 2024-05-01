Hisamitsu America: Get Ready for Salonpas Day and Japan Parade & Street Fair: Free Pain Relief Patches Online and In-Person as part of 90th Anniversary Celebration of the Salonpas Patch

Online Sampling at TrySalonpas.com & PruebaSalonpas.com in the Month of May

In celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Salonpas® patch, the world's No.1 Brand of Over-the-Counter (OTC) topical analgesics in the patch category,1 Hisamitsu cherishes the TE-A-TE culture. What lies beneath TE-A-TE is compassion for loved ones, the starting point of Hisamitsu's "patch treatment culture," which has been emphasized since its establishment. Hisamitsu America is offering in-person and online product sampling events in the month of May.

In person sampling will occur over two consecutive weekends in the NY Metro area which include:

The Japan Parade & Street Fair on May 11th, at West 72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West in New York City from 11 am to 5 pm. The Japan Street Fair features authentic Japanese street food with activities including origami, calligraphy, and celebrity photo opportunities. Brand ambassadors from Hisamitsu America will be distributing the Salonpas® Lidocaine FLEX Patch* at the Salonpas booth.

Japan Day Parade & Street Fair, Salonpas Float, 2023

The Japan Parade, which starts at 1 p.m. on Central Park West at 81st Street, features special guests from Japan including the cast of Demon Slayer: The Stage. Hisamitsu America will also be participating with a float in the parade.

Salonpas Day is celebrated every year on May 18th, which represents a day celebrating freedom from pain.

Salonpas Day 2023 in Chicago

This year Hisamitsu America will be offering samples* of Salonpas® Lidocaine FLEX Patch at the City Challenge Race from 9 am to 1 pm at Essex Street by the Colgate Clock at the Hudson River Waterfront in Jersey City, NJ.

A second Salonpas sampling booth, near the Grove Street Path Plaza at 110 Newark Avenue in Jersey City, NJ, will be active from 10 am to 1:30 pm.

Salonpas Day falls on May 18th (05/18) because "Kori wo Iyasu," which translates to "relieve stiffness" in Japanese, also contains references to the numbers 5, 1, and 8.

Online Sampling - For pain sufferers unable to attend the in person sampling events, Hisamitsu America is excited to offer 80,000 OTC 1 count Salonpas Lidocaine Flex Patch* via its English and Spanish sampling websites at www.TrySalonpas.com and www.PruebaSalonpas.com while supplies last.

"Our in-person and online sampling initiatives highlight and reinforce our dedication to providing effective topical OTC pain relief solutions," said John Incledon, President & CEO, Hisamitsu America, the marketers of Salonpas®, the world's number one OTC pain patch brand1, #1 Doctor & Pharmacist Recommended Brand of OTC Pain Relief Patches in the US2. "Delivering pain relief patches directly to people on Salonpas Day is a proud tradition in the United States and across the world."

The unscented Salonpas Lidocaine FLEX Patch provides the maximum OTC strength 4% lidocaine available without a prescription in a thin, flexible, highly adhesive patch that contours to the body. It's also the #1 selling new item in 2023 in the External Analgesics category3.

Since its formation, the company mission of Hisamitsu has been to improve the quality of life for people around the world through R&D, manufacturing, and the sale of topical analgesic products. Hisamitsu's culture focuses on spreading compassionate consideration to others.

About Hisamitsu America:

Hisamitsu America is the North American subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., founded in 1847, a global pioneer and innovator of transdermal and topical patch technology with a focus on pain relief. The Salonpas® product line, which gained early acceptance in Asia and is now registered in over 100 countries, has pioneered the development of topical patches to relieve pain. Since 2010, Salonpas has become one of the fastest growing OTC brands in the USA. Salonpas became the most popular pain relief brand on Facebook in 2020. For more information, visit: https://us.hisamitsu/. Also listed on Facebook and Instagram.

*While supplies last. See website for complete terms & conditions.

Media Contact: Nancy Thompson, Vorticom, Inc. 212.532.2208 (o), 917.371.4053 (m); nancyt@vorticom.com

Sources:

1Salonpas® Named the World's No. 1 OTC Topical Analgesic Patch Brand - Euromonitor International Limited (global topical analgesics/anaesthetic market, 2023 data.)

2Topical Analgesic Patch data, IQVIA ProVoice Survey 2023

3Circana Total US Multi-Outlet MULO data, 52 wks. ending 12/31/23

SOURCE: Hisamitsu America

View the original press release on accesswire.com