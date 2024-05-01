David's Bridal Launches First-Ever National Vow Renewal Month, Celebrating Romantic Love All May Long

David's announces launch and celebration of National Vow Renewal Month with pop-up chapel in Las Vegas and special "ReNewly Wed Sweepstakes" for one lucky couple to win all-expenses paid trip to renew their vows and 50 to win a free Little White Dress

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced the first-ever National Vow Renewal Month, a month-long celebration of spontaneous, whimsical love, encouraging couples to reaffirm their commitment to one another and get a chance to win their very own vow renewal ceremony in Las Vegas at the David's Chapel pop-up. Throughout the month of May, David's will be celebrating 'ReNewly Weds' as couples express their love through vow renewals at David's Chapel, capturing romances after many years of marriage and inspiring couples everywhere to join in on the fun.

David's Chapel, a new and innovative vintage pop-up chapel set in the quintessential backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip, offers couples the opportunity to renew their vows in style. David's will be providing one lucky couple with an all-expenses-paid trip to Vegas for a vow renewal ceremony and will be giving away 15 vow renewal ceremonies to lucky couples at the David's Chapel. Additionally, anyone can enter for a chance to win one of 50 classic "Little White Dresses" by visiting www.davidsbridal.com/vows and entering to win. All vow renewal ceremonies are inclusive of a bouquet, service, and "Just Renewed" photos, and ceremonies will be held in the chapel on May 20, 2024.

"National Vow Renewal Month is all about celebrating love," said Kelly Cook, President, Brand, Finance, and Technology at David's Bridal. "At David's, we exist for magical moments - and this entire campaign was generated by a chance meeting in one of our stores with a bride who was renewing her vows. She said to me, 'I love him so much, I'd renew them all month long!' Boom! There is no better way to give our brides - past and present - a chance to recommit their vows than through the David's Chapel Las Vegas experience. We are thrilled to see our renewly weds have fun and look forward to meeting them in Vegas!"

David's partnered with The Times, a new model agency based in Chicago, to create the campaign. "The Times puts culture at the center of everything we do, so creating a campaign that celebrates the millions and millions of David's Bridal brides with spontaneity and Las Vegas at the center of it, just seemed right," said Jason Peterson, CEO of The Times.

National Vow Renewal Month begins on May 1, 2024, and ends on May 31, 2024. Sweepstakes entries begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 1, 2024, and last through 11:59 p.m. on May 31, 2024. The grand-prize-winning couple will be announced on May 15, 2024, and the 50 Little White Dress Sweepstakes winners will be announced June 10, 2024. To learn more and check out David's Bridal's assortment of Little White Dresses, visit davidsbridal.com.

