Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces New Chief Commercial Officer

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK), is pleased to announce and welcome Marie-Claude Jacques as Chief Commercial Officer. Marie-Claude will be responsible for the commercialization team including sales and marketing to develop new business opportunities and improve the customer experience.

"As a growing medical device company, we need a sales leader that can facilitate a growth strategy to move us forward," says David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. "We are excited to welcome Marie-Claude on board to enable and empower the success of our sales team for the future."

Before joining Catheter Precision Inc, Mrs. Jacques worked as Area Vice President, Commercialization & Strategy at Boston Scientific Corporation, a Fortune 500 manufacturer of medical devices used in cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, endoscopy, neuromodulation, and urology/pelvic health. Marie-Claude's role at Boston Scientific followed a very successful 15 years in sales leadership at Baylis Medical where she was responsible for building and scaling the US business. The strategic plans that Marie-Claude put in place at Baylis Medical allowed the company to have high double-digit sales growth for several consecutive years. This, combined with her work in market development, were key to becoming the standard-of-care in left heart access in the US. The company's success led to the acquisition by Boston Scientific for $1.75B USD.

"I am passionate about building high performance teams," says Mrs. Jacques. "My sweet spot is fast-paced, high-growth, small to mid-size organizations entering new markets. I have proven success in scaling organizations to optimize results, most recently with Baylis Medical Company. I am honored to be joining Catheter Precision, Inc. and have no doubt in my mind that the organization has a bright future."

David Jenkins continued, "Over the last two months we have onboarded a great group of salespeople, all of whom are excited to see Marie-Claude coming in as the leader of our revenue team. Her initial conversations with members of the team confirm my confidence in the product pipeline development. I am convinced that Marie-Claude Jacques is an excellent addition to our company."

As an inducement to Mrs. Jacques' employment, she received an award of options to purchase 250,000 shares of Company common stock. The options were granted pursuant to Section 711(a) of the NYSE American listed company manual, which provides that qualifying inducement awards may be made without obtaining shareholder approval. The options have an exercise price of $0.5321 per share, vest annually over five years and have a term of 10 years.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products. Reincorporated as Ra Medical Systems, Inc. in Delaware in 2018, the Company changed its name to Catheter Precision, Inc. on August 17, 2023.

