Sky Gold Corp. Options Horne and Laurie Properties to Delta Resources Ltd

SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with Delta Resources Ltd. (DLTA) whereby Delta will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Horne and Laurie properties located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Delta will assume all remaining obligations to the vendor other than the share component which will be issued by Sky upon closing of this agreement, totalling 1.2 million shares. Upon signing of the agreement, Delta will issue 1,400,000 shares of the Company to Sky and pay the sum of $75,000. Sky will retain a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR"). Delta will have the option to buyback a 0.5% NSR at anytime for $1M and will have a right of first refusal on the second 0.5% NSR. 1,000,000 common shares are subject to a one-year transfer restriction and 400,000 shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The agreement is subject to regula"ory 'pproval.

"This agreement with Delta gives Sky exposure to Delta's impressive land packages covering two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects near Thunder Bay, Ontario and also gives us the opportunity to focus on our Shebandowan Ni-Cu-Co-PGE-Au portfolio in northwestern Ontario." Stated Sky Gold CEO Mike England.

Qualified person

Sky Gold Corp.'s disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Don Hoy, P.Geo., who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein.

