For investors that use the 'Follow the Money' strategy, the big guys are betting that silicon will address some of the limitations of lithium batteries the industry is facing.

According to a recent article on CNBC, "Porsche, Mercedes and GM are betting on silicon-anode batteries. Batteries made with silicon instead of graphite - the commonly used material in battery anodes today - have been shown to enable significantly higher energy density and faster charging."

But that is not the only path of innovation for safer and more efficient batteries. From using AI to make battery technology more efficient, and collaborations with other battery leaders, the battery race is leading us into space with companies like KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) .

For investors following some of the smaller innovators in the space, the following is a news snapshot of recent developments:

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) just announced a leap forward in battery technology tailored for defense and space applications as KULR Technology Group (NYSE: KULR) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) officially announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration heralds the integration of Amprius' innovative high performance cylindrical cell into KULR ONE Space and Guardian battery architectures, renowned for their high reliability and robust safety protection, for aerospace and military applications. At the heart of this partnership is Amprius' silicon-anode SA10 cells, which are set to provide a tactical edge through superior energy density and discharge capability. The incorporation of these cells into KULR ONE Space & Guardian reference designs will ensure a propagation-resistant structure, equipped with the necessary safety measures to meet stringent specifications for defense and space operations.

From the news: KULR Technology Group is poised to incorporate these cutting-edge cells into forthcoming standard battery models like the BB 2590 and into commercialized variations of the KULR ONE Space 100 to 400 Wh variations, harnessing our NASA-certified screening practices, or similar, to bolster safety. This crucial step meets a fundamental requirement for battery packs destined for crewed space flights, in compliance with the NASA JSC 20793 standard and for next generation military battery packs required to satisfy extensive environmental testing requirements such as MIL-STD-810H. Working jointly with Amprius and NASA, KULR is committed to securing the essential approvals for the SA10's use in battery packs for these vital missions and applications.

A recent collaborative report by the World Economic Forum and consultancy firm McKinsey & Company highlights the potential of the global space economy to address major industry and societal issues. The report forecasts that by 2035 the sector's valuation could reach $1.8 trillion, putting it on par with the influential semiconductor industry. The study envisions space technologies becoming as integral to daily life as semiconductors are currently, driven primarily by advancements in communications positioning, navigation and timing, and Earth observation services.

Continued: KULR CEO Michael Mo remarked, "The innovation encapsulated within the SA10 cell, and the agility demonstrated by Amprius, align seamlessly with our commitment to serving high reliability sectors. This is an ideal strategic partnership for our KULR ONE platform utilizing their high energy density cell. Together, we are positioned to exceed the expectations of our mission-critical customers."

Amprius Technologies' CEO Dr. Kang Sun praised the alliance, stating, "KULR's unwavering dedication to safety and innovation, coupled with their ability to rapidly produce prototypes, is indispensable. KULR's adoption of Amprius' industry-leading cell based on the SiCore product line not only allows us to enter new markets with cutting-edge technology, but it also propels ongoing development for future demands."

This strategic partnership sets a new standard for battery solutions in high-stakes environments, reflecting both companies' visions for a safer, more efficient future. The integration of Amprius' SA10 cells into KULR's battery packs is poised to revolutionize the landscape of power sources for the defense and aerospace sectors, offering unprecedented reliability and safety.

Enovix Corporation, a global high-performance battery company, recently announced it completed Factory Acceptance Testing ("FAT") for its Gen2 Agility Line and is on track to produce first silicon battery samples from Fab2 in the second quarter of 2024.

From the news: "I'm proud to announce the team has completed our rigorous FAT process for all machines that make up our Agility Line," said Ajay Marathe, Chief Operating Officer at Enovix. "SAT is also well underway. Both FAT and SAT processes ensure that we only place machines into service that meet our specifications for throughput, yield and machine uptime. I'm extremely pleased with the results so far. We're on track to produce our first EX-1M samples for mobile and IoT customers in Q2."

Continued: Enovix patented manufacturing process uses dozens of machines to produce battery cells with a unique architecture that enables the use of a 100% active silicon anode for higher energy density.

"I'm incredibly proud of the hard work from the entire operations team to get us to this major milestone on our Journey to Scale," said Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix. "In just 100 days, the team built a worldclass factory, putting us on the path to produce first samples of our silicon batteries from Fab2 this quarter."

SES AI is the first battery company in the world to accelerate its pace of innovation by utilizing superintelligent AI across the spectrum of its business, from research and development; materials sourcing; cell design; engineering and manufacturing; to battery health and safety monitoring.

SES AI recently announced that it signed an agreement to enter the next phase of its existing joint development agreement ("JDA") with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation to start developing B samples.

From the news:As part of the agreement with Hyundai Motor and Kia, SES AI will build a dedicated B-sample cell development, assembly and testing facility in Ui-Wang, South Korea starting later this year, and SES AI will build and operate one of the largest capacity Li-Metal lines in the world within this new facility. This collaboration is the first of its kind in the Li-Metal battery industry and represents an important milestone in achieving commercial production.

The expansion of the relationship with Hyundai Motor and Kia means that SES AI is the first Li-Metal battery company in the world to have two B-sample development JDAs underway. SES AI previously announced its first B-sample JDA with another major automaker in December 2023. In addition to these two B-sample lines, SES AI is also converting another A-sample line to produce Urban Air Mobility (UAM) battery cells.

With a mission to transform energy storage, QuantumScape Corporation, a leader in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, today announced it started customer shipments of Alpha-2 prototype battery cells, fulfilling a goal for 2024.

From the news: Alpha-2 prototypes are a significant milestone on the roadmap to deliver QSE-5, QuantumScape's first planned commercial product. QuantumScape entered the automotive qualification process in December 2022 after shipping A0 prototypes to customers. Alpha-2 prototypes integrate many of the company's significant component improvements made over the last year. The six-layer Alpha-2 prototype is more energy-dense than the earlier 24-layer A0 prototype. This is primarily due to higher-loading cathodes (i.e., packed with more active material) and more efficient packaging that optimizes the materials and space within the cell. The packaging improvements include tighter internal margins, thinner current collectors, and a slimmer design, all of which are integral to the final product.

Continued: As an intermediate step between the A0 and the QSE-5 B0 prototypes planned for later this year, Alpha-2 cells feature the main functionality of the QSE-5 and are an opportunity for customers to test key performance parameters and prototype-level reliability. While Alpha-2 prototypes are being tested in customer labs, QuantumScape is working to integrate those component-level improvements into the planned QSE-5 cells, which will consist of 24 layers and use electrolyte-separators produced using the faster Raptor equipment and process.

"The Alpha-2 shipments represent an important milestone on our path to commercialization," said Dr. Siva Sivaram, President and CEO of QuantumScape. "Customer feedback is the most critical input in the product development cycle as it provides insight into areas that need improvement and strengthens collaboration. The faster we can get new product iterations into customers' hands, the faster we get to production. We are very encouraged by the initial Alpha-2 performance results and excited about the first QSE-5 cells we expect to manufacture later this year."

For investors following the battery evolution, it is an electrifying journey with more to come.

