Toronto, Canada - In a pioneering move for the Canadian packaging sector, Express Boxes proudly introduces "Build Your Own Boxes" the nation's first-ever online tool for custom box design. This cutting-edge service empowers customers to effortlessly design and order their custom packaging online, eliminating the usual hassles of prolonged consultations and lengthy quote processes.

Express Boxes Automated Cutting Table

Amidst a flourishing Canadian packaging industry noted for its dynamic growth and continuous innovation, Express Boxes is setting new standards. The "Build Your Own Boxes" tool is a testament to the company's commitment to providing streamlined, customer-centric solutions that respond effectively to the evolving needs of modern businesses.

Key Features of the 'Build Your Own Boxes' Tool:

Custom Dimensions: Tailor the length, width, and height of boxes to meet precise specifications. Material Options: Select from robust, eco-friendly materials such as Kraft or Oyster, with the option to add double walls for unmatched strength. Personalization: Brand boxes distinctively with custom logos or designs that mirror business's identity. Simplicity and Efficiency: Simplify operations with a tool that transforms the traditional complexities of custom packaging into a user-friendly, efficient process.

Express Boxes Factory Conveyor Line

With nationwide delivery and best-in-class lead times, Express Boxes ensures that custom products are delivered with unmatched quality and precision. Express Boxes service is designed to support the scaling of clients' business by offering low minimum order quantities that save on costs and space, while also providing the flexibility to meet increasing demands as their business grows.

This initiative is a direct response to the growing demand for personalized, adaptable packaging solutions in Canada, especially those that prioritize sustainability and operational efficiency. At Express Boxes, innovation and customer satisfaction are at the heart of everything the team does. The "Build Your Own Boxes" platform exemplifies Express Boxes' dedication to simplifying the packaging process and delivering a service that directly meets user needs.

Express Boxes Production Line

"With our 'Build Your Own Boxes' tool we are not just transforming how boxes are designed and ordered in Canada - we are setting a new standard for the packaging industry. Our goal is to empower our customers with tools that are not only innovative but also incredibly easy to use, enhancing their ability to compete in a dynamic market," says Myles Stainton, GM - Express Boxes.

Express Boxes is committed to continuous innovation and customer satisfaction, and "Build Your Own Boxes" exemplifies this by simplifying the custom packaging process and providing a platform that caters directly to user needs.

For more information on how to start designing custom boxes, please visit ExpressBoxes.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Doplaga - jdoplaga@colemancontainers.com

Cell: 416-399-8771

