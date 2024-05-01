Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announced it has launched a detailed mapping, channel sampling, and rock chip sampling program at its Alasala target, part of the Company's flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia. The fieldwork will encompass the compilation of all surface data, exposed shear zones and hard rock artisanal gold mining sites displaying visible gold, and historical data. The program is expected to provide crucial insights into the geology and mineralization of the area, serving as the foundation for designing a drill program at the Alasala target.

Alasala is a drill-ready target with a continuous and well defined 2.0 km long and 250 m wide mineralization trend delineated by soil sampling, trenching, channel sampling and auger drilling as well as extensive artisanal workings with visible gold. Zodiac Gold has previously completed significant exploration work at the Alasala target including:

Drilling Highlights: 19.6m at 6.17g/t Au, 6.0m at 7.69 g/t Au, and 9.0m at 4.46 g/t Au;

Trench Highlights: 14m at 1.35 g/t Au, 30m at 0.35 g/t Au, 6m at 1.24 g/t Au, and 14m at 0.48g/t Au; and

Rock Chip samples of up to 107 g/t Au.





Figure 1 Overview of extensive artisanal mining works at Mandingo Hill, Alasala

Figure 2 Compilation map of Alasala target highlighting the significant results of exploration work completed to date

Figure 3 Lion Hill hard rock artisanal mining site with exposed shear zone

Management Commentary

David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold, expressed optimism about the recent launch of the program, emphasizing the importance of further defining another drill ready target. "The Alasala target has tremendous upside with many high-grade intercepts strongly indicating another gold discovery and substantial resource potential."

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

Qualified Person

Efdal Olcer, Vice President of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists, Geological Society of London, Australian Institute of Geoscientists, the Society of Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits, and the Turkish Association of Economics Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

David Kol

President & CEO

info@zodiac-gold.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

