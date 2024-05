Represents Company's Largest Franchisee Agreement

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) today announced an agreement with restaurant group ISH Kreme to bring one of the world's most loved sweet treats to Germany. Krispy Kreme® will offer its iconic, fresh doughnuts to German consumers through a network of Krispy Kreme shops starting in Berlin.

"We are excited to expand into Germany as it has been a priority market for us, offering substantial growth with more than 3,000 points of access," said Raphael Duvivier, Krispy Kreme Chief Development Officer. "Additionally, we are very pleased to partner with ISH leader Ilkem Sahin and the very experienced ISH team to grow in the market."

Krispy Kreme's omni-channel fresh business, driven by a capital-efficient hub and spoke model, supports broad expansion in the US and international markets. Each Krispy Kreme doughnut is made fresh daily, hand-crafted, and hand-decorated to ensure the melt-in-your-mouth taste that has become synonymous with the brand.

Buzzworthy favorites like Valentine's Day and Easter doughnuts are bringing joy to consumers around the world. German consumers will now have the chance to not just eat these special doughnuts, but they'll be able to share and give them to others.

This news follows the successful December 2023 Krispy Kreme launch in Paris. The company anticipates launching in Germany in early 2025. ISH manages 300 KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants throughout Germany.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in more than 35 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with more than 14,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities, and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

