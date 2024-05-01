The Marygold Companies, Inc. ("TMC," or the "Company") (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Marygold Co. (UK) Limited, has completed the acquisition of Step-By-Step Financial Planners Limited ("SBS"), an investment advisory firm based in Rugeley, Staffordshire, England.

SBS has approximately US$33.7 million (£27 million) in assets under management and provides a full range of financial advisory services to individuals and companies across a diverse product range, including wealth management. Kevin Pratt, the founder of SBS, and his team will continue with the company and provide ongoing advice and continuity to the clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of SBS is in keeping with our corporate strategy of expanding and growing our presence in the global financial services and fintech sector under the Marygold Co. brand, which was established in 2019," said Nicholas Gerber, TMC's Chief Executive Officer. "It represents the second acquisition completed by Marygold Co. (UK), following the purchase in 2022 of UK-based financial advisory firm Tiger Financial Asset Management Limited. We look forward to providing multi-channel financial services to our growing base of existing and new clients, both through traditional business advisory and our new fintech app that we plan to introduce in the UK later this year, following a successful U.S. launch in 2023," Gerber added.

Matthew Parden, Chief Executive Officer of Marygold Co. (UK) Limited, said, "SBS is a perfect fit for Marygold Co. (UK) that allows us to leverage our highly transformative fintech capabilities within the UK and address the advice gap faced by too many consumers. SBS brings us a solid new client base, with a valuable infrastructure and expert staff to help us grow and expand our market presence."

"I am delighted that our organization is joining and will become an integral part of The Marygold Companies' family," added Step-By-Step's Kevin Pratt. "I look forward to maintaining close working relationships with our existing and very much valued clients by continuing to advise them and by maintaining the high standards of service they have come to appreciate."

About Marygold Co. (UK)

Marygold Co. (UK) Limited ("MGUK") was formed in August 2021 to make acquisitions in the UK for its parent company in the U.S., The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGUK intends to leverage the proprietary fintech capabilities of its affiliate, Marygold Co., a U.S. fintech company which itself went live in 2023, and will provide wealth management and savings services to UK clients through a combination of App-based functionality enriched by access to qualified financial advisors where appropriate. MGUK intends to launch the first phase of this digital strategy in 2024 offering instant access savings products to individuals and small businesses. It also intends to offer tools to radically simplify and enhance the clients' experience from account opening to management and administration of their accounts.

www.marygoldandco.uk

About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies, Inc., (NYSE: MGLD) which changed its name from Concierge Technologies, Inc. in 2022, was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Marygold Co., Tiger Financial Asset Management Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada.

www.themarygoldcompanies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may" "will," "could," "should" "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, growing Marygold's presence and introducing the new fintech app in the UK later this year, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements, including the factors disclosed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release

